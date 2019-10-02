Nasrallah: Iran’s Khamenei is our ‘Husayn’ & the leader of Resistance Axis – English Subs

September 30, 2019

Description:

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a large commemoration of ‘Ashura’ in Beirut (10-09-2019) that Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the modern-day example of Imam Husayn and hence the Lebanese group will never forsaken him.

The grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the third Imam in Shia Islam, Imam Husayn was martyred in Karbala (southern Iraq) in 680 AD by the army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Due to his sacrifice, Imam Husayn is considered to be a great symbol of courage, reformation, and martyrdom in Islamic thought, and especially among Shia Muslims.

Nasrallah also said that Khamenei is the leader of the so-called Resistance Axis, and that any war on Iran will be a war on the entire axis, and that this war will spell the end of Israel and US hegemony in the region.

The ‘Resistance Axis’ broadly refers to a strategic anti-Israel/anti-US imperialist alliance composed of, but not limited to, Iran, Syria, Hezbollah, Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and various Palestinian armed factions.

Source: Al-Mayadeen Tv (YouTube)Date: 10 September, 2019

Transcript: http://middleeastobserver.net/nasrallah-irans-khamenei-is-our-husayn-the-leader-of-resistance-axis-english-subs/

