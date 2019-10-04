Polish Activist Praises Resistance Movements in the ME, Says Yemenis, Palestinians’ Sufferings Example of Inhumanity

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Zeinab Daher

Beirut- Polish Shia Activist Sandrella Malazi, who visited Beirut last week to take part in the New Horizon Conference that was held in the Lebanese capital city, reflected to al-Ahed News her views towards the humanitarian issues taking place in the region.

The lady, who converted to Shia Islam some 13 years earlier, is connected to the first and oldest legally registered 12 Shia Imams organization in Poland that has been operating since the 1990s. The organization has been operating before since the 1970s illegally because at the time every religious organization was illegal in Poland and they used to operate underground. The organization’s Polish name is “Stowarzyszenie Jednosci Muzulmanskiej”, which means Muslim Unity Association”.

Sandrella Malazi participated in the conference held in Beirut to represent the Leader of the Polish political party “Zmiana”, which means “Change” and read a letter on his behalf because he is barred from leaving the country.

Mateusz Piskorski, the leader of the Polish opposition party, spent 3 years in prison for his anti-government views.

In her speech at the conference, Malazi voiced rejection of oppression and inhumane practices.

Speaking to al-Ahed News on the sidelines of the conference, the Polish lady elaborated on the issue. “What is currently happening in Yemen and Palestine, is the perfect example of oppressive and inhumane practices,” Sandrella Malazi said.

“Injustice that the Palestinians have been suffering from at the hands of Zionists for over than 70 years, and the unwillingness of the so called ‘civilized’ world to take any action, and even its support of ‘Israel’, is one of the darkest stains in human history,” Malazi told al-Ahed News.

As for Yemen, Malazi equated the Yemenis’ suffering to that of the Palestinians.

“Around three and half million Yemenis have lost their homes, and became refugees in their own countries. Yemen is suffering one of the world’s most humanitarian catastrophes,” Malazi warned, adding that she wholeheartedly supports the Yemeni and Palestinians resistance movements.

Commenting on the Lebanese resistance group, Malazi said that she also supports “Hezbollah that has its own and special place in my heart.”

“I’m sure that with the help of God, they will be triumphant over the enemies of God and humanity.”

In the letter Malazi read on behalf of Piskorski, she voiced opposition to US hegemony, adding that it is collapsing through its proxies in different countries.

“The American Hegemony must fail,” Malazi said. “I believe that it is only a matter of time, before their Empire falls. The world we live in, have certain undeniable rules, established by God. You cannot build a house on weak foundations, it will definitely collapse,” she stressed in the interview with al-Ahed.

You cannot just build a country upon human suffering, oppression, stolen land or death of innocent, she continued.

“Allah is the most Just Judge. And sooner or later everyone will receive what he deserves,” Malazi said expressing her beliefs.

In her message to the people of the region, namely those oppressed by wars and dictatorships, Malazi told them, via al-Ahed: “Do not give up! Because after difficulty comes ease, and the sun rises after every storm.”

“We must remain patient and steadfast in our resistance. Don’t give up and don’t be intimidated. We have the biggest and the most powerful ally on our side. Allah is with us. And Victory must be ours,” she concluded.

