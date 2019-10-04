Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (26 Sept. – 02 Oct. 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (26 Sep. – 02 Oct. 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

26 September – 2 October 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: One civilian killed and 88 others injured, including 27 children and 9 paramedics, including 4 females.

During 76 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 55 civilians arrested, including 2 children and 2 women.

Palestinian prisoner transferred to the hospital in critical condition after being tortured during investigation

6 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip shore

Large numbers of settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque grounds in occupied East Jerusalem; Palestinian civilians, including women, banned from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for periods ranging between 15 days to 6 months

33 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 3 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Complete closure imposed on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for Jewish holidays

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 129 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Under the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 88others, including 27 children and 9 paramedics, including 4 female paramedics in the Gaza Strip at the 76th Great March of Return. On 29 September 2019, Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arabid, was transferred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem due to the serious deterioration of his health condition while being interrogated by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Moscovia Prison in occupied Jerusalem.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 76 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. As a result, 55 Palestinians were arrested, including a child and 2 women.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces carried out 6 naval attacks against Palestinian fishermen at sea within the allowed fishing area; also, 1 shooting incident was documented in an agricultural land east of Khan Younis.

the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, continued this week as PCHR fieldworkers documented the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque grounds by large settler groups.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation in the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods and ongoing isolation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed a full-scale closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for the Jewish New Year. The closure lasted from 00:00 on Sunday 29 September 2019 until early Wednesday 02 October 2019. On Monday 30 September 2019 and Tuesday 01 October 2019, Israeli forces shut Erez (Beit Hanoun) Crossing completely.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

The 76th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 27 September 2019, titled “al-Aqsa Intifada and Palestinian Prisoners.” The Israeli attacks resulted in the killing of 1 civilian and the injury of 88 civilians, including 27 children, 9 paramedic including 4 females.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 27 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. As a result, 22 civilians injured, including 10 children and 2 paramedics: 8, including 2 children, were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 7, including 2 children, were shot with rubber bullets; and 7 were hit with tear gas canisters, including 6 children. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC) to the Indonesian and al-Awda Hospitals and their injuries were classified between minor and moderate. The injured paramedics were identified as ‘Atef Mohammed ‘Ali al-‘Arbid (48 ), a Civil Defense paramedic who was shot with a rubber bullet to the face, causing a fracture to the upper jaw; and Mohammed Husni ‘Abdulatif al-Haw (23), a Military Medical Services paramedic, who was shot with a rubber bullet to the left hand and treated in the medical point. Meanwhile, the injured persons with disabilities were identified as Saber ‘Ali ‘Abdel Qader al-Ashqar (37), a double amputee who was shot with a rubber bullet in the left arm; and Mohammed Nabil ‘Abdullah al-Zaharnah (24), a deaf man who was shot with a live bullet to the abdomen.

: At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 27 September 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return (GMR) in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at a number of protesters, who threw stones at them. The wounded civilians were transferred via ambulances belonging to the Ministry of Health and Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC) to the Indonesian and al-Awda Hospitals and their injuries were classified between minor and moderate. The injured paramedics were identified as ), a Civil Defense paramedic who was shot with a rubber bullet to the face, causing a fracture to the upper jaw; and a Military Medical Services paramedic, who was shot with a rubber bullet to the left hand and treated in the medical point. Meanwhile, the injured persons with disabilities were identified as a double amputee who was shot with a rubber bullet in the left arm; and a deaf man who was shot with a live bullet to the abdomen. Gaza City: at approximately 17:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 18:30 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, 12 civilians injured, including 4 children: 6 were shot with live bullets, 4 were shot with rubber bullets and 2 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

at approximately 17:00 on Friday, hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Dozens of protestors approached the fence and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The activities continued until 18:30 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants. As a result, Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 70 meters. A number of protestors approached the fence, raised the Palestinian flags, set tires on fire and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. As a result, 16 civilians were wounded, including 2 children: 11 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel, 5 was shot with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters . The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and their wounds were classified between minor and moderate.

at approximately 15:00, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; tens of them gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 70 meters. A number of protestors approached the fence, raised the Palestinian flags, set tires on fire and threw stones with slingshots at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with several military SUVs, fired live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at them. . The wounded civilians were transferred to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and their wounds were classified between minor and moderate. Khan Younis: The gathering witnessed lively speeches, performances, and national songs organized in the area while dozens of protestors approached the border fence and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli military vehicles. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, wounding 21 civilians, including 4 children and 7 paramedics; 3 of them were female paramedics. Seven of those wounded were hit with rubber bullets and 14 were directly hit with tear gas canisters, noting that only 12 injuries were referred to hospitals while others received treatment in field due to their minor injuries. The wounded paramedics were identified as: Saleh Khaled Ahmed al-Haj (21), who was hit with a teargas canister in the left eye; Mohammed Akram Safi (19) , who was hit with a teargas canister in the back; Kamal Jawad al-Shahri (24) , who was hit with a rubber bullet in the back; Farhmah Walid al-Najjar (35) , who was hit with a teargas canister in the hand; Ibtisam Mohammed Abu Louli (22) , from Rafah and was hit with a teargas canister in the back; Shorouq Sa’id Abu Reidah (21) , who was hit with a teargas canister in the foot; and Naser Hisham Mousa (22) , who was hit with a rubber bullet to the right hand

The gathering witnessed lively speeches, performances, and national songs organized in the area while dozens of protestors approached the border fence and threw stones, fireworks and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli military vehicles. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protesters, noting that only 12 injuries were referred to hospitals while others received treatment in field due to their minor injuries. The wounded paramedics were identified as: who was hit with a teargas canister in the left eye; , who was hit with a teargas canister in the back; , who was hit with a rubber bullet in the back; , who was hit with a teargas canister in the hand; , from Rafah and was hit with a teargas canister in the back; , who was hit with a teargas canister in the foot; and , who was hit with a rubber bullet to the right hand Rafah: Hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where folklore songs and speeches were held. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at the shielded Israeli soldiers, who responded with live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters. As a result, Saher ‘Awadallah Jaber ‘Othman (20) declared dead in al-Shifa hospital after sustaining serious wounds due to being shot with a bullet in the chest at approximately 17:45. Further, 17 civilians were injured, including 7 children and a female paramedic; 4 of them deemed in a serious condition : 15 were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel; 1 with a rubber bullet and 1 with a tear gas canister. The female paramedic was identified as Sabrin Jaber ‘Abdel Rahim Qeshtah (28), a member of ‘Abdullah Life Pulse Team and was hit with a bullet in the upper extremities and the abdomen. Freelance journalist Ramadan Ibrahim Khalil al-Sharif (30) was shot with a live bullet that settled in his flak jacket. Meanwhile, those seriously wounded were identified as ‘Abdul Halim Sa’id al-‘Abadlah (20), who was hit with a bullet to the lower extremities; Mahmoud Yousif Abu ‘Azoum (14) who was hit with a bullet in the lower extremities and a third one, still unidentified, with a bullet to the neck; and Sami ‘Awni Abu Jazar (18) was shot with a live bullet to the chest.

Excessive use of force in the West Bank:

At approximately 17:00 on Tuesday, 01 October 2019, Israeli forces attacked Palestinian participants, who protested in front of Hadassah Hospital, east of occupied East Jerusalem, in solidarity with prisoner Samer Mina Salim al-‘Arbid, who is in a serious health condition for few days after investigation with him in the Israeli prisons. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces chased the participants near Hadassah Hospital and heavily beat them to prevent them from protesting and chanting for favor of prisoner Samer. Eyewitnesses added that Israeli forces confiscated a banner with the Samer’s photos, stopped young men before the end of the protest, checked their ID cards and then arrested Somoud Nasser Abu Khdair (25), heavily beaten her while taking her to a police vehicle. Israeli forces also arrested Nidal ‘Aboud (27), who sustained bruises after they beat him and dragged on the floor.

It should be noted that the participants called for the Israeli authorities to release al-‘Arabid, who was arrested on 26 September 2019, from his work in al-Birah. Al-‘Arabid was tortured during investigation with him by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) with the ratification of the Israeli Ministry of Justice. As a result, al-‘Arabid fainted and suffered kidney failure that threatens his life. The participants stressed that al-‘Arabid urgently needs a serious medical treatment and called for bringing all the inspectors who tortured him to trial.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 05:30 on Thursday, 26 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:30 on the same Tuesday, dozens of Palestinian young women and girls organized a protest from Salah Eden Street and headed into Sultan Suleiman Street in occupied East Jerusalem condemning violence against women in the Palestinian society. The protestors chanted slogans against violence and Israeli occupation. They also raised banners demanding to apply laws that guarantee protection for women in addition to photos of Palestinian female prisoners in the Israeli prisons and called for supporting them. When a woman, who was present near Bab al-‘Amoud Gate (Damascus Gate), raised the Palestinian flag, Israeli soldiers attacked her in addition to a number of participants and then forced them to leave the area. Neither casualties nor arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:20 on Friday, 27 September 2019, Israeli forces backed by 12 military SUVs moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Tirah neighborhood in the southern side of the city. dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in the neighborhood and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces, who responded with tear gas canisters at them and toward houses. As a result, a number of civilians fainted and vomited and were treated on the spot. Israeli soldiers also fired live bullets at a vehicle belonging to Palestine TV, causing material damage in the vehicle; no casualties were reported. Meanwhile, another Israeli force moved into al-Masayef neighborhood. They raided and searched 2 houses after which they arrested Ihsan Sa’ad Eshtiyah (50) and Abdul Razeq Hasan Farraj (62). Farraj served 15 years in the Israeli prison on separate periods.

At the end of Friday prayer on 27 September 2019, dozens of Palestinian organized a peaceful protest in a-Sawahrah eastern village, east of occupied East Jerusalem against settlements outposts established on Palestinian lands in al-Dabbah area, adjacent to al-Montar Mount, east of occupied East Jerusalem. The participants attempted to approach the outpost, but Israeli forces forcibly dispersed them by firing tear gas canisters at them. As a result, tens of participants suffered tear gas inhalation. Younis Ja’far, Head of al-Sawahrah village Council said to PCHR’s fieldworker that dozens of worshipers from al-Sawahrah, al-‘Izariyah and Abu Dese village, performed the Friday prayer at al-Montar lands in East Jerusalem in solidarity with the area residents after the settlement outpost was established upon calls by the Palestinian Anti-Apartheid Wall Committee and Jerusalem Governorates. The protestors raised the Palestinian flags in a tour in Jerusalem City. Few days ago, Israeli forced dismantled the “Right and Dignity” Tent established by the Palestinian Anti-Apartheid Wall and al-Sawahrah village residents near the settlement outpost on 15 September 2019, and established mobile houses “caravans” and water tanks.

At approximately 06:50 on Saturday, 28 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Sunday, 29 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:25 on Monday, 30 September 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:50, on Tuesday, 01 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:45 on Wednesday, 02 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:00 on the same day, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis. The shooting continued for few minutes; no casualties were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 26 September 2019:

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majd Kamal al-A’war (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 00:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Akrama Ayoub Zamary (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’eed Aziz Jaber Zandeeq (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu Deis village, east of old East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mosheer Mahmoud Halabeya (38) and Emran Warad Halabeya (57) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Youssef Ibrahim Kamel ‘Allami (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Murad Rebhi Nasasra (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Ibrahim Omaira (51) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Tayseer Rashed (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Mohammed Hamdan (29), from Saida village, north of Tulkarm after they summoned him to meet the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 15:40, Israeli police officers stationed at Bab al-Silsila gate (the Chain Gate), one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Ashraf Hasan ‘Edwan (12) from al-‘Izzariyah village, east of Jerusalem, after they fired live bullets and beat him claiming that he attempted to stab a female soldier in al-Aqsa Mosque. Following the incident, Israeli forces closed the Mosque’s gates, banned all the worshippers from entering it and closed the gates Jerusalem’s Old City. Lawyer Razan al-Ja’ba said to PCHR’s fieldworker: “Israeli forces took Ashraf to investigate him at al-Maskoubeya Police center in West Jerusalem.” al-Ja’ba mentioned that ‘Edwan suffers from bruises throughout his body and did not sustained any live bullet wound.

Israeli forces carried out (18) incursions in: Batn al-Hawa and al-Teera neighborhoods in Ramallah; Abu Shkheidm, Kubr, al-Mazra’a al-Gharbeya, Deir Nizam, Kafr Na’ma, Betin villages, and Birzeit in Ramallah and al-Beira; al-Thaheriya, Tafouh, al-Shoyoukh, al-Koun villages in Hebron; Azoun east of Qalqelya; Kafel Hares, al-Zaweya, badya, Mas’ha villages in Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 27 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (4) civilians: Ahmed Mohammed Theeb al-Haroub; ‘Ezz Jaber ‘Awda al-Haroub; Tawfeeq Abdulfattah al-Haroub; and Ismail Hussain al-Haroub.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ismail Mohammed Natah and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to ‘Ayed Mohammed Salem Doudin (55) and Khaled Mohammed al-Fasfous (36), and then arrested them.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of the Arab American University, southeast of Jenin. They checked Palestinian civilians’ ID cards and then arrested Emad Nader Zaid al-Kilany (25), from Tubas. They also beat his father and their companion. Ahmed Abdul Nasser Mustafa Foqaha’a (17) said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 15:00, on Friday evening, 27 September 2019, I was in the car with my cousin and 2 others, my cousin was driving, going from Tubas towards al-Zababda village. We arrived at our work at our barbershop near the Arab American University. We came across a military checkpoint by the AAU entrance. The soldiers stopped us, checked our ID cards, and then took Emad al-Kilany, my partner, to one of the military vehicles. His father, who was with us, attempted to intervene but with no avail. We waited for Emad to be released for 2 and half hours at the checkpoint. At that time, Emad’s father quarreled with the soldiers so they pushed him away, I tried to intervene but one of the soldiers hit me up with his gun to the left side of my neck and then they buttstroke my shoulder and chest until I fell unconscious. I woke up at Jenin Governmental Hospital, and stayed for two hours before leaving to Tubas with Emad’s father and my cousin. At night, I felt pain in my chest, so my family took me to Tubas Turkish Hospital for treatment and then I left”.

At approximately 16:00, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mosta’rivim” dressed like Palestinian civilians arrested Mohammed Youssef Mohammed al-Haroub (24), from Deir Samet village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They used a civilians vehicle with Palestinian registration plate, and stopped in front of a store in Singer village, east of Hebron, and took him to an unknown destination.

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in Kour and Abu Shakhidem villages, and Betunia in Ramallah and al-Beira; Ya’bud village southwest of Jenin; Qaryout village southeast of Nablus; and Halhoul and Yatta villages, north and south of Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 28 September 2019

Israeli forces carried out (2) incursions in Beit Ummer and al-Shuyoukh villages, north of Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 29 September 2019

On Sunday morning, 29 September 2019, Palestinian Prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid was referred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem due to the serious deterioration of his health condition while being interrogated by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Moscovia Prison in occupied Jerusalem. Israeli special forces arrested al-‘Arbid (44) on Wednesday morning, 25 Septmber 2019, while en route to his work in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood in Ramallah. His wife, Noura al-Maslamani, who was with him at the time of his arrest said that members of the Israeli special forces physically assaulted al-‘Arabid and hit him violently on the head and neck. According to the Israeli media and Shin Bet sources, he was taken to the Moscovia Prison, where he was interrogated on suspicions of involvement in the “Dolev” Settlement attack, west of Ramallah, which took place on 23 August and resulted in the killing of a female settler and the injury of 2 others.



At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Ektaba Suburb, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ala’a Zuhair Nemer Jayousi (40), who is a teacher, arrested him and then confiscated his vehicle.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Kamal Ibrahim Abu Tharifah (58) from his house in the city northern mountain, and Mohammed ‘Eid Sbaih Sobhi Tabanjah (39), from his house in Khelat al-‘Amoud, south of the city.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balatah refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Maher Mohammed Harb (48) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Rami Hesham Abu Farhah (23) and Asil Dia’a al-Zare’ie (27) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Furik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayman ‘Aref Haj Mohammed (55) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Raba village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Basel al-Bazour (30) and the arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided a house of Jihad Jawad Abu Romouz (15) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Awarta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nabih Abdul ‘Aziz ‘Awad (57) and Mohammed Sa’eed Yusuf ‘Awad (34) and then arrested.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested Ja’far Omer Abdul ‘Aziz Rawajbah (23), ‘Ali Nour Eden Daraghmah (38) and ‘Ali Omer Hamed al-Shouli (22).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Karkafah area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Oudai Makhlouf Zawahrah (20), and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mustafa Mohammed Mardawi (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Nahalin village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Ammar (21) and Kahlil Mohammed Shakarneh (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli authorities closed al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City claiming to allow settlers perform their religious rituals to celebrate the Jewish New Year. The closure of the mosque continued until 22:00 on Monday, 30 September 2019.

At approximately 17:30, Israeli forces moved into the main entrance to al-Laban eastern village, which is branching from Ramallah – Nablus Street. They fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians, who were waiting the arrival of Bara’a Mohanned ‘Essa ‘Ouwais, who was released from the Israeli prison at that time. As a result, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation and they received treatment on the spot. A tear gas canister smashed the glass door of a shop belonging to Ghassan Hasan Daraghmah. No more incidents were reported.

At approximately 23:50, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint at the entrance to Hares village, northwest of Salfit. They checked Palestinian civilians’ ID cards and then arrested Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Mar’ei (16), from Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city, claiming that they found a knife with him.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Kuber village, north of Ramallah; Deir Abu Mash’al and al-Nabi Saleh villages, northwest of the city; and ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 30 September 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into l-Duheishah refugee camp, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Raghad Ra’ed Shamroukh (24) and Basel Walid Da’amsah (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (4) civilians namely; Ayoub Baha’I ‘Obaeid (42), Mohammed Samir Mohammed ‘Obeid (49), Wasim Nayef ‘Obeid (39) and Mohammed Walid ‘Obeid (22).

At approximately 10:00, Israeli Intelligence Services (Shin Bet) in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. Arrested ‘Attalah ‘Essa Abu Sabiah (30), from Yatta, south of Hebron, after he received a phone call informing him that he had a meeting. Sbaih was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 12:25, Israeli forces established a military temporary checkpoint at the entrance to Deir Balout village, west of Salfit. They checked Palestinian civilians’ ID cards and then arrested Ra’ed Marwan Abdul Rahman Abdullah (22).

Israeli forces carried out (5) incursions in Sa’ir, Surif, Bani Na’im and Karmah village, in Hebron; Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 01 October 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Safa neighborhood, north of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ahmed Isamil ‘Aadi (60). Before their withdrawal from the house, Israeli soldiers forced ‘Aadi to drive his vehicle to “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem where ‘Aadi was released and his vehicle was confiscated. It should be noted that Israeli authorities did not hand ‘Aadi any confiscation notice of his vehicle that he bought through the Islamic Bank that cost him NIS 130,000.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in Sa’ir and Dura in Hebron; Far’ata village, east of Qalqiliyah. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 02 October 2019:

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces arrested Amir Mohammed Yusuf ‘Awad (23) and Ibrahim Mohammed Sa’efan (22), from Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, after detaining them on a temporary checkpoint established at the road of “Efrat” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in Halhoul; Hebron; Ethna, Tarqumiya and Deir Samet villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli Settler Violence against Palestinian civilians and property

On Monday, 30 September 2019, hundreds of Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate the Jewish New Year. Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian young man and an elderly woman while present in al-Asbat Gate area. The Islamic Endowments (Awqaf) Department stated that around 416 settlers, including the Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, and dozens of rabbis, raided al-Aqsa Mosque on 29 and 30 September 2019 to celebrate the Jewish New Year and perform prayers in al-Rahma, al-Qataneen and al-Selselah Gates, under Israeli forces and intelligence officers protection. The Islamic Endowments Department added that the Israeli forces were deployed in the al-Aqsa Mosque yards and gates, where they took photos of Palestinian worshipers.

Furthermore, the Israeli intelligence officers forced dozens of Palestinian young men out of the mosque yards and handed them summonses for interrogation. Some of those young men were threatened to be arrested. The Israeli intelligence officers also detained the IDs of Palestinians while entering the mosque and prevented others from entering. Eyewitnesses said that on Monday morning, the Israeli forces arrested Hamza Miswadah (19) and an elderly woman, Sanaa Da’our (68) while present at al-Asbat Gate and released them with a 15-day ban from entering al-Aqsa mosque. In addition, Israeli authorities handed Hanadi al-Helwani and Khadijah Khowis notices banning them from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for 6 months. ‘Areen al-Za’aneen was also banned for 4 months.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

From time to time, the Israeli authorities close the crossings with the Gaza Strip as a collective punishment policy against Palestinians or due to Israeli holidays. Furthermore, patients and their companions as well as businessmen are arrested while travelling via Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 33 temporary checkpoints and arrested 3 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 26 September 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron and at the entrances to Bani Na’iem and Samou’s villages.

On Saturday, 28 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the southern entrance to Halhoul village.

On Sunday, 29 September 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Bani Na’iem and Beit Kahel villages.

On Monday, 30 September 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Sa’ir, al-Shayyoukh and Dir Samet villages.

On Tuesday, 01 October 2019, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna, Jalajel and Tawanah villages and on Abu Risha and Tarma villages’ roads.

On Wednesday, 02 October 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Aynoun and Sa’ir villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces closed the northern entrance to Halhoul village with a metal detector gate and prevented Palestinians’ vehicles from entering and exiting the village.

Nablus:

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 27 September 2019, Israeli forces stationed at the checkpoint of “Shavi Shamroun” settlement, on Nablus-Jenin Street, northwest of the city, obstructed the movement of Palestinian vehicles.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Foreek checkpoint, at the eastern entrance to the village, obstructed the movement of Palestinian vehicles and searched the passengers. No arrests among them were reported.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 06:30 on Thursday, 26 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Jayyous and al-Nabi Iyyas villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 10:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 06:30 on Friday, 27 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 23:50 on Saturday, 28 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

At approximately 07:45 on Sunday, 29 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

At approximately 19:20 on Monday, 30 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established between Jayyous and al-Nabi Iyyas villages, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 04:30 on Tuesday, 01 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 08:00, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Salfit:

At approximately 11:50 on Friday, 27 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hares village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 00:00 on Monday, 30 September 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 13:45 on Monday, 30 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Salfit.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 08:30 on Thursday, 26 September 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Taneeb, east of Tulkarm.

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 27 September 2019, Israeli forces re-established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Taneeb, east of Tulkarm.

