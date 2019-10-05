Bin Salman Delaying Najran Visit for Fear of Yemeni Attack, Saudi Soldiers in Battlefield Openly Cursing Him: Mujtahid

Posted on October 5, 2019 by martyrashrakat

October 5, 2019

20180219_094837

Saudi whistleblower, Mujtahid, revealed via his Twitter account that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is planning a visit to Najran in order to face the accusations which condemn him for abandoning his soldiers in the battlefield.

Mujtahid added that the visit would be presented in media as being on the front lines, while, in fact, it would address the back lines where soldiers have been on alert for a long time.

The Saudi whistleblower also reported a wide scale of grumbling among the Saudi soldiers in Najran, adding that some of them started cursing bin Salman openly for abandoning them in the confrontation with the Yemeni forces.

Mujtahid pointed out that the Saudi crown prince has been delaying the visit for fear of a Yemeni rocketry attack on him of a security violation that may endanger his safety.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Advertisements

Filed under: House of Saud, Yemen | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: