Kashmir under lockdown: Anger over ‘unacceptable burdens’

Posted on October 5, 2019 by Zara Ali

Source

Protesters chant pro-Pakistan slogans and demand an end to what they describe as Indian occupation of their territory.

On Friday, there were protests on the Indian side of the line of control that divides the disputed Kashmir region.

People say restrictions are placing unacceptable burdens on their lives. And many are concerned about what India is planning next.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Vall explains.

