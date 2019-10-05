Palestinian Youth Martyred by IOF Fire in Gaza Protests

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces continue to target the Palestinians who take part in anti-occupation protests along the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, killing a young man and injuring dozens of others in the latest such protest.

The Gazan Health Ministry said 28-year-old Alaa Nizar Ayesh Hemdan was martyred by “Israeli” forces during the latest protest on Friday.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the ministry, added that 54 other Palestinians were injured during the protests, 22 of them with live ammunition.

The “Great March of Return” rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians want the return of those driven out of their homeland by “Israeli” aggression.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have martyred at least 307 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 18,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations fact-finding mission found that “Israeli” forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under “Israeli” siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

The “Israeli” entity has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, causing the martyrdom of thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, Talmud At Work, War on Gaza | Tagged: Break The siege, Great Return March, IOF, Siege on Gaza |