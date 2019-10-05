Saudi Arabia Halts Airstrikes On Yemen: Al-Mayadeen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Saudi-led coalition has halted its airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen as a part of ongoing peace efforts, al-Mayadeen reported on October 5.

Special sources told the Lebanese news channel that the decision was taken as a result of the September 14 Abqaiq–Khurais attack and the recent Operation Victory from God, which were carried out by the Houthis.

“Committees will be formed by both parties in the coming days to ascertain Saudi intentions,” al-Mayadeen quoted one of the sources as saying.

There was no immediate comment on al-Mayadeen’s report from the Houthis, nor from the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi warplanes have carried out dozens of airstrikes on Yemeni since the beginning of this month.

According to Yemeni sources the last Saudi airstrike on Houthi-held areas was carried out in the afternoon of October 4.

Last month, the Houthis announced a peace initiative, under which they halted their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including those carried out with missiles and armed drones. If confirmed, Saudi Arabia will be accepting the initiative by halting aerial attacks on Yemen.



