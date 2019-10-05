SAUDI ARABIA HALTS AIRSTRIKES ON YEMEN: AL-MAYADEEN

Posted on October 5, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Saudi Arabia Halts Airstrikes On Yemen: Al-Mayadeen

South Front

The Saudi-led coalition has halted its airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen as a part of ongoing peace efforts, al-Mayadeen reported on October 5.

Special sources told the Lebanese news channel that the decision was taken as a result of the September 14 Abqaiq–Khurais attack and the recent Operation Victory from God, which were carried out by the Houthis.

“Committees will be formed by both parties in the coming days to ascertain Saudi intentions,” al-Mayadeen quoted one of the sources as saying.

There was no immediate comment on al-Mayadeen’s report from the Houthis, nor from the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi warplanes have carried out dozens of airstrikes on Yemeni since the beginning of this month.

According to Yemeni sources the last Saudi airstrike on Houthi-held areas was carried out in the afternoon of October 4.

Last month, the Houthis announced a peace initiative, under which they halted their attacks on Saudi Arabia, including those carried out with missiles and armed drones. If confirmed, Saudi Arabia will be accepting the initiative by halting aerial attacks on Yemen.

More on this topic:

Advertisements

Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: