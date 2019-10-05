The United States of Bribery and Sanctioning

by CLARK T. SCOTT

Not very long ago, I was saying to an ardent, proudly feminist democrat that they should be careful what they wish for in their assuming that replacing Trump with Pence would be an improvement. The immediate response I received was (and which indicated the futility of my suggestion),

“Well, at least he’s normal.”

Normal indeed.

The democratrepublicans are now confidently toying with the idea that Trump could be impeached because there seems to be a possibility that Trump tried to use some of the US’ institutionalized, bipartisanly supported bribery of a foreign government to try to insure his own political advantage. The entrapment into privately profitable insurance ventures through the use of bribes and sanctions has long been widely and very highly regarded in Washington.

We little people will likely never be allowed to read anything beyond a hearsay summary of what was supposedly said in Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine, Zelensky (sp?). This sort of obfuscation of any real information is now increasingly THE standard procedure for government reports. We are instead supposed to to relish our allowance of each redacted “summary” because we are told that our lack of awareness of the facts is central to our feelings of security. They need us to believe that our minds would implode if we had even a hint of any real evidence. Never-mind that such an implosion might lead us out of their control. The message from the corporatized democratrepublican state is increasingly the same – ignorance is freedom and blind faith is the source of security. In this way, Ukraine-gate follows Russia-gate follows Enhanced Interrogation (torture)-gate follows…. and every other mental redaction which was supposedly an authorized investigation. This embrace of ignorance and the demand for conformity within/under the authorized message are pretty much the same methods used by slave-owner sadists and their so-called government as they forced their slaves to remain imprisoned and under-educated in the early years of the so-called USA.

Government secrets and “classify”ing are a characteristic of war. It is clear that in the faking USA and its allied capitalizing fraudulent governments, the greatest enemy is widespread factual knowledge, while ignorance and a strongly slanted reliance upon innuendos are portrayed as sources of devout pride. One of their greatest successes in corrupting is that they have brainwashed huge numbers of people to believe that the religion of unrestrained, predatory capitalism is the most honorable form of democracy.

The accusations which the faking USA makes against other nations are usually (or perhaps more frequently) applicable to the supposed USA and its allies. A prominent example of this fakery is that, in their eagerness to employ their own weapons of mass destruction, they falsely accused Iraq of what they themselves were intent on doing. What is unavoidably prominent to me is that all of these scandals stem from the exact same hypocrisy. It is the core hypocrisy of the faking USA. Even as the supposed USA has infiltrated and spread its controls over many other nations around the world through the most massive, religious-economic militarism the world has ever seen (while portraying itself as exceptionally righteous through its privately controlled and often misleading media), the bipartisan fakery of

government takes it as an intolerable affront that some echo of its own corruption might emanate (from either inside or outside of the corporate control center of Washington, DC) without their authorization. The bipartisan purveyors of Wall Street-ian bloated and bloody gluttony prefer to appear as if they take great indignation at their own handiwork. They often simultaneously insist that someone must be punished and that it must not be the bipartisan purveyors who have created the situation again and again and all across the planet. The great faker Obama’s “exceptional” people are merely typically corrupt, but on the most exceptional scale ever seen.

Beware of supposed “whistleblowers” who come from inside, who follow inside channels, and who are strongly endorsed by the democratrepublican insiders – especially when what they present is second or third hand interpretations of events.

Being a bipartisan foreign government which has a long, continuing history of manipulating and overthrowing other governments is one of the chief roles played by the government of the faking USA. In the name of protecting its “interests,” the devious scheming of the so-called government of the two-faced USA business venture has probably undermined and destroyed more attempted egalitarian states than any other nation ever. The repeated enabling of vicious tyrannical injustices in numerous nations by the faking USA is a clear indicator of the democratrepublican’s sadomasochistic interests. They and their allies have consistently tried to force their economic scheming upon weaker nations. They talk about “free market capitalism,” but their chronic behavior of forcing capitalist privatizations and privations upon others through militaristic horrors indicates that even they do NOT believe that their preferred system of predatory economics can match the appeal of the benefits of social responsibility and equal justice. They prefer to undermine or viciously crush anything approaching democratic socialism, again and again and again. Consistently, they employ accusations with words of malleable and misrepresentative meanings. It’s their hallmark.

While the possibility of Trump’s impeachment does have a great deal of attractiveness, it is also a distraction from a greater reality. That reality being that Trump is possibly the most blatant, fetish-like representative of the arrogance and use of obfuscating scheming which has been celebrated and even demanded by the vast majority of democratrepublican agents who have inhabited Washington’s power positions over many decades. Trump’s biggest possible mistake is that, in his delusional ardor for money and power, he makes it too obvious that the so-called USA is one of the (if not THE) most hypocritical imperialistic schemes to come down the pike. It is Trump’s crass obvious-ness which is likely becoming intolerable for the bipartisan pseudo-government corporetum. This faking corporetum loves misrepresentation almost as much as it loves worshipping money and hoarding money, while destroying the lives of millions of people and poisoning the environment.

When Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion (taxpayer) dollars of “loans” as a means to coerce Ukraine’s government to do his bidding because he and his colleagues did not trust one of that nation’s officials and when he boasted to have caused that government to remove that official, he obviously had no qualms about his foreign manipulations of another government. A key point to the Biden strong-arming of the government of Ukraine is that, after Mr. Shokin was removed and Biden’s desired investigation was done, no charges against Burisma Holdings came out of the investigation. Perhaps the accusations of money-laundering by Burisma were necessary to give the illusion that the faking USA and its allies were opposed to such things – even as they rely on such behavior in every yearly budget. Biden seems to love his own misrepresentations as much as Trump seems to love his own misrepresentations and they both may have used Ukrainians for their own personal sense of increased power over others.

We little people will likely never know what was really said (or who said what) in Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky or what Biden was really after in his bullying of the Ukrainians, as long as people allow themselves to settle for hearsay and the words of known and/or unknown insider bullshitters as if interpretations are real evidence.

Without the exact words from the exact individuals and firsthand evidence – the original recording of words – being presented openly to the public, it is unlikely that what is said by anyone involved in this emotional hoopla is anything more than another employment of typical US BS. It is pathetically corrupt how many people confidently pronounce guilt based upon hearsay and before there is a trial.

If the Trump blatantly vain fraudulence is impeached, it is very likely that it is because his mouth is the clearest echo of the bipartisan vacuum which is at the center of the faking USA. The faking USA has usually relied upon having a more decorously pretentious fraud (someone like Biden) to cover over its greed-driven, thuggish privations and the hollowness of the vaults which control(s) its machinations. If Trump is not impeached, then this obsession with his impeachability is possibly another exercise by the bipartisanly faking machinery to confidently push the boundaries of politesse and test how close they can get to making a would-be fascist dictatorial faker seem reasonable, or even sympathetic, as they have been trying to do again and again and with increasing frequency. Either way, there is little chance that necessary changes will come about as long as the democratrepublicans are seen as viable.