Who Is Benny Gantz? Israel’s Butcher of Gaza — Rebel Voice

Posted on October 5, 2019 by Zara Ali

Benny Gantz is the leader of the Blue and White political party in the rogue state of Israel. At this time, he leads the largest single party group in the Knesset, (Israeli parliament). It appears to be a toss-up between Gantz and Netanyhau for who will lead the next government. Netanyahu is a war criminal, […]

via Who Is Benny Gantz? Israel’s Butcher of Gaza — Rebel Voice

