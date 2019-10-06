On the anniversary of October war

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On October 6, Dean of the Syrian and Arab prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons, Sedqi Suleiman al-Maqat, confirmed that the October liberation war was a title for the victory of the Arab will, the beginning of the liberation of the occupied Arab territories and the entire restoration of the occupied Syrian Arab Golan.

In a letter sent from inside the Negev Detention Center in southern occupied Palestine, al-Maqat said that every inch of the Golan soil speaks of the heroism of the Syrian Arab Army, the martyrs and the wounded.

The Dean of the Prisoners paid tribute to the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army who preserved the sovereignty, unity and pride of the homeland and who fought the greatest battles in the face of criminals and mercenaries of the world and their allies.

Inas Abdulkareem

The Syrian People’s Assembly said on Saturday that the Tishreen (October) War of Liberation represents the great heroic epic of the Arabs’ modern history and illuminates the path of sincere fighters in the face of the conspirators who forget that Syria is a symbol of pride, nobility steadfastness and national unity.

“The anniversary of the Tishreen War comes at a time when Syria is passing through the final chapter of its confrontation with the unjust global war waged on it for nearly nine years,” The People’s Assembly said in a statement on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Tishreen (October) Liberation War.

“We proudly stress that the heroic victories made by our valiant army and our people will write a new chapter of history for the region ,”the statement said.

O. al-Mohammad

