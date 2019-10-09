Iran Holds Unannounced Drill near Turkey Border

October 9, 2019
The Iranian Army Ground Force staged a war game in the country’s northwestern regions near the common border with Turkey on Wednesday.
The unannounced military exercise has been held in regions near Oroumiyeh, capital of the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, with Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi in attendance.
The military drill involves rapid reaction units, mobile and offense brigades, and helicopters from the Army Ground Force’s Airborne Unit, Tasnim news agency reported.
Held with the theme “One Target, One Shot”, the exercise is aimed at evaluating the combat preparedness of Army units and their mobility and agility in the battlefield.
Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.
Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
Source: Iranian media
