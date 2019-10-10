Most interesting video discussion about key historical facts

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 08, 2019

Dear friends,

I am posting a video sent to me by a friend. Sadly, I don’t know anything about the two gentlemen talking, but I can say that everything they say does fully match with my own understanding of these events.

I can’t endorse everything these two gentlemen say, and I sure disagree with their early 20th century views of Socialism (or, by implication what they apparently believe in the freedom-fostering Capitalism). Likewise, their views about Trump are naive to the extreme at best, as is their use of categories as “Left” vs “Right” which in the USA are totally meaningless categories: there only a tiny real Right in the USA, and an even smaller real Left. This is not about Left vs Right, but about sovereignty of the people or living under a class dictatorship. But don’t let these frankly minor silly mistakes distract you from the interesting issues extremely well analyzed in that discussion (even if you don’t agree). I am not posting this as an endorsement, but as a basis for a hopefully interesting discussion.

The one thing I know nothing about is the “Pilgrims” they mention on the US side.

I would be most grateful if you could share with me any knowledge you might have about these “Pilgrims”.

Kind regards

The Saker

PS: and they clearly don’t realize that Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor was not about some Leftists or Commies, but about the Papacy!

