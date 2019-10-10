Syria Condemns Turkish Aggressive and Expansionist Policies in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

DAMASCUS, (ST)-The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the Turkish regime’s aggressive intentions, reckless remarks and military buildup at the Syrian borders, stressing that this behavior flagrantly violates the international law and the Security Council resolutions which all call for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Wednesday.

Erdogan’s regime’s aggressive behavior proves the Turkish expansionist aspirations in the Syrian territories and it can’t be justified under any pretext, added the source, affirming Syria’s determination to confront the Turkish aggression by all possible legitimate means.

The source pointed out that the Turkish regime’s claims about borders’ security are belied by this regime’s disregarding of Adana Agreement which guarantees the security of the borders between the two countries if Erdogan’s government abides by its items.

The source went on to say that Syria holds some Kurdish groups responsible for what is going on because of their complete subordination to the American policies and schemes, pointing out that Syria has repeatedly warned the Kurds of the danger of these schemes and against being tools to serve the American plans against their country.

Syria reiterates that its sovereignty and territorial integrity are a red line and reaffirms its determination to confront the Turkish aggression by all possible legitimate means, according to the source.

“Syria is ready to embrace all its misled citizens if they reconsider and correct their actions aiming to preserve the country’s safety and unity,” the source stresses.

The source concluded by saying that Syria reminds that if Erdogan insists on carrying on his aggression, he will place himself on an equal footing with the terrorist gangs and he will completely lose his position as a guarantor of Astana process on finding settlement in Syria.

The Turkish regime army has launched intensive strikes on Raes al-Ayin city in the northwestern countryside of Hasaka province and on several towns in the province’ countryside as well as on Tal Abyad area in the northern countryside of Raqqa.

The attack targeted silos and infrastructures in the city of Raes al-Ayin and the sites of the ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ militia in the north of Raqqa and in the countryside of Hasaka.

At least 2 civilians were martyred in Tal Zyab town and 4 children were wounded in Raes al-Ayin countryside to the west of Hasaka in the Turkish attack.

In addition, 3 children plus a woman were martyred when a shell fired by the Turkish regime army hit a house in Bashiryah neighborhood in Qameshli city.

14 other civilians were wounded during the Turkish attack on residential areas in the same city.

The Turkish regime army also killed 8 civilian and wounded 20 others in its attacks on Raes al-Ayin city.

Thus, the current number of casualties reached up to 14 martyrs and 38 wounded people.

In another development, the SDF militia set some oil wells in the northern countryside of Hasaka on fire and burned wheels in most neighborhoods of Raes al-Ayin city. It, in addition, burned documents inside its headquarter in the city.

The Turkish regime army stopped its bombing alongside the borderline and started to remove cement blocks in order to pave the way for a potential ground invasion.

There was also an exchange of artillery fire between the Turkish regime army and the SDF militia at an area located between Raes al-Ayin in the northern countryside of Hasaka nd Tal Abyad area in the northern countryside of Raqqa

CAPITALS, (ST)- The Turkish regime on Wednesday launched a military operation in the north of Syria alleging that it is “protecting its border security against the Kurdish militias”.

This aggressive move has provoked strong international condemnation mainly from the European countries.

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Turkey to stop its military operation in Syria, according to Reuters.

The agency reported that Juncker called on Turkey and other influential parties to “show restraint”, quoting him as saying “if the plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don’t expect the EU to pay for any of it”.

The French Secretary of State for European Union Affairs Amelie de Montchalin announced that France, Britain and Germany have called on the Security Council to convene in order to discuss the Turkish aggression in the north of Syria. According to Montchalin, the three countries were finalizing a joint statement condemning the Turkish military operation.

Later, western diplomats announced that the Security Council will hold a closed session on Thursday to discuss the Turkish aggression on the Syrian territories.

Also, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted: “Deeply concerned about Turkish military operation in Syria. In my view, this is a regrettable and wrong decision, which can have serious consequences for civilians and the fight against ISIL (Islamic State). Turkey must show restraint.”

Reacting to the Turkish aggression, the Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador in Amsterdam to protest against the new dangerous development. It called on the Turkish regime not to continue this operation.

On his part, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he hoped Turkey’s operation in Syria would be “measured and proportionate.”

Aggression will Strengthen Daesh and aggravate tension in the region

The Syrian news Agency (SANA) said that the German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass strongly condemned the Turkish aggression on the Syrian territory, warning that this aggression will aggravate tension in the region and strengthen Daesh terrorist organization. He urged Turkey to end the operation.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stressed that the Turkish aggression on the Syrian territories will further destabilize the region and cause harm to civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recepe Tayyib Erdogan reiterated the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Turkey not to undermine or endanger the efforts aiming at solving the crisis in Syria, SANA said.

The agency also reported that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed Egypt’s strong condemnation of the Turkish aggression and called for maintaining Syria’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity.

Rouhani Advises the Kurdish groups in Syria to join forces with the Syrian Army

Meanwhile in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Syrian military is the only power that can ensure security along the country’s northern borders with Turkey.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rouhani said that all sides involved need to help set the stage for conditions that would allow the Syrian army’s presence in the region.

He added that security in the border region also required the withdrawal of American forces from the territory.

Rouhani further advised Kurdish forces in Syria to join forces with the Syrian military, stressing that “Syria is their rightful homeland”, according to Press TV.

The Turkish government has played a major role in supporting various terrorist groups fighting the Syrian government.

