Iraq to Officially Demand Syria Return to Arab League: Minister

October 13, 2019
Source: Al-Manar English Website
The Iraqi foreign minister Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim announced that his country is going to officially demand Syria’s return to the Arab League, adding that most of the Arab countries underscored such a step.
Holding a press conference after the Arab foreign minister meeting, Al-Hakim said that all the Arab countries, except Qatar and Somalia, highlighted the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and integrity, denouncing the Turkish aggression.
Related Articles
- Iraqi President Calls for Dialogue, Halting Escalation without Foreign Interference
- Turkey Not to Stop Syria Op despite US «Threats» of Shutting Down Ankara’s Economy
- Iraq’s Popular Forces Ready to Prevent Any Political Inversion or Insurgency: Al-Fayyad
- Imam Khamenei: Enemies Have Failed to Sow Discord Between Iran, Iraq
Filed under: IRAQ, Qatar, Syria Assad, Turkey | Tagged: "Arab Spring", Arab League, Somalia, Turkish Aggression |
Leave a Reply