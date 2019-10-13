Iraq to Officially Demand Syria Return to Arab League: Minister

Posted on by martyrashrakat

October 13, 2019

Source: Al-Manar English Website

The Iraqi foreign minister Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim announced that his country is going to officially demand Syria’s return to the Arab League, adding that most of the Arab countries underscored such a step.

Holding a press conference after the Arab foreign minister meeting, Al-Hakim said that all the Arab countries, except Qatar and Somalia, highlighted the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and integrity, denouncing the Turkish aggression.

