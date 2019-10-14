TURKISH-BACKED FORCES ANNOUNCE ADVANCE ON MANBIJ, CLASH WITH SYRIAN ARMY

South Front

14.10.2019

On October 14 evening, Turkish-backed miltiant groups officially announced an advance on the town of Manbij, which was controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The advance started a few hours after units of the Syrian Army was deployed north of Manbij.

According to pro-Turkish sources, Turkey-led forces shelled several positions of the Syrian Army and even captured a battle tank.

The situation is developing.

