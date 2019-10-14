Turkish-backed Forces Announce Advance On Manbij, Clash With Syrian Army

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On October 14 evening, Turkish-backed miltiant groups officially announced an advance on the town of Manbij, which was controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The advance started a few hours after units of the Syrian Army was deployed north of Manbij.

Michael A. Horowitz ✔@michaelh992 #Breaking Turkish-backed rebels claim they started an operation to capture Manbij #Syria Michael A. Horowitz ✔@michaelh992 Official statement from the Turkish-backed SNA on the beginning of the Manbij op #Syria 17 Twitter Ads info and privacy 20 people are talking about this According to pro-Turkish sources, Turkey-led forces shelled several positions of the Syrian Army and even captured a battle tank.

The situation is developing.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Erdogan, Kurdistan, kurds, Syria, Turkey, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Manbij, SAA, SDF, Turkish Aggression |