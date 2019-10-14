Turkish-backed Forces Announce Advance On Manbij, Clash With Syrian Army

14.10.2019
On October 14 evening, Turkish-backed miltiant groups officially announced an advance on the town of Manbij, which was controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The advance started a few hours after units of the Syrian Army was deployed north of Manbij.
Official statement from the Turkish-backed SNA on the beginning of the Manbij op #Syria
20 people are talking about this
According to pro-Turkish sources, Turkey-led forces shelled several positions of the Syrian Army and even captured a battle tank.
The situation is developing.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
- Turkey’s Syrian National Army And Myth Of United Syrian Opposition
- Map Update: Areas Of Deployment Of Syrian Army In Northeastern Syria
- Turkish Offensive In Northern Syria Pushed Kurds Into Hands Of Assad And Moscow. War Report
- US Troops Allegedly Prevent Syrian Army From Entering Kobani (Video)
- NATO must choose between Turkey and ‘terrorists’: Erdogan
- Joint Russian-Syrian strikes destroy jihadist command center in Idlib
- Syrian Army takes control of Brigade 93 base in northern Raqqa
- First video from northern Raqqa town after Syrian Army enters
- Erdogan gives first comments on Syrian Army deployment to SDF-held border areas
- Breaking: Syrian Army reaches town in northern Raqqa
Advertisements
Filed under: Erdogan, Kurdistan, kurds, Syria, Turkey, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Manbij, SAA, SDF, Turkish Aggression |
Leave a Reply