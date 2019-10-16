Syrian Army Troops Entered Raqqah City For First Time Since 2014: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On October 16, units of the Syrian Army entered the city of Raqqah, currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, for the first time since 2014, Russia’s RIA Novosti reported citing a local military source.

The report says that the Syrian Army already established observation posts in the area of the city.

The SDF seized Raqqah city in 2017 from the ISIS terrorist group. This became the most notable victory of the Kurdish-led force over ISIS in the course of the entire anti-ISIS effort under the patronage of the US-led coalition.

Now, when Washington abandoned its ‘local allies’ and Turkey launched a military operation against the SDF, the Syrian Army and the Russian Military Police are filling the vacuum.

