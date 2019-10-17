Candidate for US Presidency Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Trump of Supporting Terror: I Will End Draconian Sanctions on Syria

October 16, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg – the two military veterans among Democratic candidates for the 2020 nomination – clashed at the latest debate over Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from northern Syria.
Hawaii congresswoman Gabbard, who has long been a vocal critic of the US presence in Syria, said that the slaughtering of Kurds was a consequence of what she called the “regime-change war” in Syria.
She suggested that not only does Trump have the blood of the Kurds on his hands, but so too do many politicians from both parties who have supported US military involvement in the region.
Ms Gabbard, who served in Iraq, said that were she to become president, she would end draconian sanctions on Syria that she said were killing civilians, and that she would “stop supporting terrorists like al-Qaeda who have been the ground force for the regime-change war in Syria”.
Source: Websites
Filed under: Al Qaeda, kurds, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: American Aggression in Syria, regime change, Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, US presidential elections, USA DEMOCRATS |
I’ve had my problems with Tulsi, especially her lack of empathy with the Palestinians’ torment (I think she is slowly coming around…faster, please). But she’s the only one of the Dem-Rep ratpack of fools for whom I’d vote (Andrew Yang also interests me…a Gabbard/Yang ticket?)
Two cents from me:
–Tulsi missed a real chance to electrify the stage, the moderators, the audience, and all of Amerika in the 10-15 CNN/NYT debate in Ohio. The too-old fool Biden snarled at Tulsi something like “These are not regime-change wars…people are *dying* over there…” I saw the camera cut momentarily to Tulsi, but she didn’t take the initiative to snarl back at Biden “Oh yeah? Tell me and us that Dubya Bush’s war that shattered Iraq forever wasn’t a “regime change” war…tell me that Obama didn’t have diplomats, and the rhetoric to go along with them, to ramp up the chorus of “Assad must go…” in lockstep with the warmongering evil twins McCain and Graham and at least one diplomat [ed. note–I think during Obama’s reign] who met openly with Syrian opposition-cum-terrorist individuals and took up their cause against the sovereign Syrian government rather than try diplomacy. Tell me and us, “Veep” Biden….”
–I was amazed 10 days or so ago when CNN’s Brooke Baldwin (I’m 99% sure BB) and Tulsi had a long and congenial interview. I didn’t and don’t understand that, given CNN’s otherwise-undoubted intention to never so much as mention Tulsi’s name…but it was a damned good interview.