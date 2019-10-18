In a new video released by the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language channel, their camera team is given a video tour of the Al-Tabaqa Airport following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces from both the installation and city.

The Tabaqa Airport was the scene of one of the worst massacres during the war, as the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terror organization executed more than 200 Syrian soldiers in August of 2014.

The soldiers were filmed by the Islamic State media being marched into the desert region near Al-Tabaqa, where they were later lined up and summarily executed by the terrorist group.

A few years after the Islamic State captured the Tabaqa Airport, the Syrian Democratic Forces managed to capture the site, which they later control for several years.

