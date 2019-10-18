Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (10 – 16 Oct. 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (10 – 16 October 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

10 – 16 October 2019

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 78 civilians injured, including 31 children.

West Bank: 4 civilians injured, including a child in the West Bank

During 74 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 65 civilians arrested, including 5 children and 5 women

Israeli forces raided the Public Administration office of the Union of Health Work committee

4 houses demolished in Hebron and Bethlehem, and a civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and performed prayers

Settlers attacked 2 volunteer foreigners in Burin village, in Nablus and farms in Bethlehem

6 shootings reported against Palestinian agricultural lands, eastern Gaza Strip, and 4 shootings reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza Strip Shore

Israeli forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron for 2 days due to Jewish holidays

Complete closure imposed on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for Jewish holidays

49 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 2 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 157 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces wounded 78 Palestinian civilians, including 31 children, on 78th Friday of the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile in the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child near the annexation wall.

It was notable that for the past two weeks, shooting incidents against Palestinian civilians attempting to sneak into Israel without permits through the annexation wall, north of the West Bank, escalated. Israel had left gateways in the wall for Palestinian farmers to access their lands behind the wall; however, Palestinians use these gates to sneak into Israel for work. PCHR’s investigations affirm that Israeli occupation forces could have arrested those young men or keeping them away from the annexation wall without resorting to fire.

As part of the Israeli incursions and house raids, Israel carried out 74 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents in addition to shooting in many incidents. As a result, 65 Palestinians were arrested, including 5 children and 5 women. During this week, as part of its policy to restrict the work of civil society organizations, Israeli occupation forces raided the office of UHWC in al-Birah, Ramallah and damaged its equipment and contents. Two weeks ago, the Israeli occupation forces raided the head office of ADDAMEER Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association in Ramallah.

As part of Israeli attacks against Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, 4 shootings were reported by the Israeli gunboats against the Palestinian fishing boats at sea within the allowed limited area for fishing while 6 shootings were reported against the agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip in addition to one limited incursion into the northern Gaza Strip.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 4 violations relevant to house demolitions, including 5 houses in Hebron and Bethlehem and 8 attacks by settlers, including attacking 2 international volunteers in Burin village in Nablus and a famer in Bethlehem in addition to puncturing vehicles’ tires in Salfit.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation in the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods and ongoing isolation of the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Moreover, during the reporting period, Israel imposed a complete closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for Jewish Holidays that will start on Sunday morning, 13 October 2019, and end on Monday, 21 October 2019. According to Israeli occupation forces’ declaration, the West Bank and Gaza strip crossings, will be closed during this period except for urgent cases that includes people, who have special permits.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

Israeli occupation forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against the “Great March of Return” peaceful demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the peaceful protests in the West Bank against Israeli occupation forces’ crimes and settlement activities.

According to fieldworkers’ observations, the 78th Friday titled: “Our Martyr Children,” witnessed large participation of civilians aced with excessive and lethal force by Israeli forces despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations. At approximately 15:00 on 04 October 2019, protests started across the five GMR encampments until 19:00, and involved activities such as speeches and theatrical performances. Hundreds of civilians protested at varied distances from the border fence across the Gaza Strip, and threw stones, firecrackers and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli forces. As a result, 78 civilians were injured, including 31 children. PCHR’s fieldworkers documented thar 2 civilians, including 2 children, sustained serious wounds while 22 others were shot with live bullets and their shrapnel in addition to others being shot in the upper body due to targeting them directly with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : Israeli occupation forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 21 civilians, including 8 children: 6, including a child, were shot with live bullets and shrapnel; 11, including 4 children, were shot with rubber bullets; and 4, including 3 children, were hit with tear gas canisters. Samer Wael Rajab al-Refi (23), from al-Toufah neighborhood, sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his neck.

: Israeli occupation forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 21 civilians, including 8 children: 6, including a child, were shot with live bullets and shrapnel; 11, including 4 children, were shot with rubber bullets; and 4, including 3 children, were hit with tear gas canisters. Samer Wael Rajab al-Refi (23), from al-Toufah neighborhood, sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his neck. Gaza City: Israeli forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including 2 children: 3 with live bullets and shrapnel; and 3 with rubber bullets.

Israeli forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including 2 children: 3 with live bullets and shrapnel; and 3 with rubber bullets. Central Gaza Strip: Israeli shooting and firing tear gas canisters at protestors resulted in the injury of 15 civilians, including 10 children ; one of them deemed in critical condition: 10 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. All of them were then taken to al-Aqsa Hospital, where their injuries ranged between minor and moderate. Furthermore, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot while others were taken to hospitals. Bahaa’ Mostafa Salama Abu Rokaab (17) , from al-Zawayda village, sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his abdomen.

Israeli shooting and firing tear gas canisters at protestors resulted in the injury of 15 civilians, including 10 children one of them deemed in critical condition: 10 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, and 5 were hit with tear gas canisters. All of them were then taken to al-Aqsa Hospital, where their injuries ranged between minor and moderate. Furthermore, dozens of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot while others were taken to hospitals. , from al-Zawayda village, sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his abdomen. Khan Younis: Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors, wounding 11 civilians, including 3 children; one of them deemed in extremely critical condition. All of them were transferred to hospitals. Among those wounded, a civilian was shot with a live bullet, and 5 were shot with rubber bullets and hit with tear gas canisters. In addition, many civilians sustained superficial bullet wounds and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received treatment on the spot. ‘Alaa Hani al-‘Abasi (13) sustained serious wounds after being hit with a tear gas canister in his head. He was then taken to the Gaza European Hospital to receive treatment.

Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors, wounding 11 civilians, including 3 children; one of them deemed in extremely critical condition. All of them were transferred to hospitals. Among those wounded, a civilian was shot with a live bullet, and 5 were shot with rubber bullets and hit with tear gas canisters. In addition, many civilians sustained superficial bullet wounds and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. They received treatment on the spot. ‘Alaa Hani al-‘Abasi (13) sustained serious wounds after being hit with a tear gas canister in his head. He was then taken to the Gaza European Hospital to receive treatment. Rafah: Israeli shooting and firing tear gas canisters at protestors resulted in the injury of 25 civilians, including 8 children; 4 of them were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, 20 were shot with rubber bullets, and one was directly hit with a tear gas canister.

Excessive use of force in the West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 16 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, Ahmed Emad Shtaiwi (19) was shot with a live bullet to the chest. Moreover, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 06:00 on Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces assigned to guard the annexation wall fired live bullets at Mahmoud Bahjat Amin Jaradat (39), from al-Silah al-Harithiyah village, west of Jenin while. As a result, Mahmoud was shot with a live bullet to the right leg while attempting to sneak into Israel through the gate in the wall established on lands Thuhor al-‘Abed village, west of Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. He was then taken to Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli occupation forces stationed in eastern Khan Younis border area fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village. The shooting sporadically continued for half an hour; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces assigned to guard the annexation wall fired live bullets at Ahmed Bassam Mohammed Kamil (25), from Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. As a result, he was shot with a live bullet in the foot while attempting to sneak into Israel through the gate established on lands of Thuhor al-‘Abed village, west of Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin.

At approximately 07:45 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. The shooting continued until 10:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:40 on Saturday, 12 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:40 on Sunday, 13 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:30 on the Same day, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, in eastern al-Shuhada’a cemetery, east of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Jabalia Municipality crew, who were working in the landfill area. As a result, a live bullet hit the equipment; no casualties were reported. It should be noted that the municipality crew obtained a permit from the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs (GACA) for their equipment, which include 2 bulldozers. It should be noted that at approximately 12:00 on Wednesday, 09 October 2019, Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the same crew in the same area despite obtaining a permit from the GACA.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 14 October 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed in western Rafah shore in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00 on the same day, Israeli forces stationed in eastern Kahn Younis border area opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern ‘Abasan al-Kabirah for few minutes; no casualties were reported. At approximately 15:10, Israeli forces opened fire again at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah and al-Fukhari villages; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:30 on the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed in eastern al-Shoka border area, east of Rafah, opened fire at the agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 10 October 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at Shepherds. As a result, the shepherds were forced to leave the area; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at Bara’a Mohammed Fareez Te’mah (17), from Qifin village, north of Tulkarm. As a result, Mohammed was shot with a rubber bullet to the right hand while attempting to sneak into Israeli through the annexation wall’s gate established on lands of Thohur al-‘Abed village, southwest of Jenin.

Second: Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 10 October 2019:

At approximately 02:15, Israeli occupation forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sultan Kamal al-Sa’di (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Dura village, southwest of Hebron and stationed in al-Hijra neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Ishaq Abu Hushhush (33). He was then arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Owa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Bara’ Isma’el al-Masalma (24) and Eyad Ra’ed al-Masalma (27). He was then arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into al-Auja village, northeast of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Khaled Ajouri (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:20, Israeli occupation forces moved into Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah, and stationed in al-Hadeeqa area, where there was event organized by Deir al-Nizam high School in cooperation with al-Ro’ya International Foundation. Dozens of school students and young men gathered on the main street and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers, who fired in response teargas canisters. As a result, a number of students and teachers suffered teargas inhalation and they were treated on the spot. Furthermore, they arrested Ramiz Mohammed Yehya al-Tamimi (13) and took him to “Helmish” investigation center. He was released at approximately 23:40 on the same day.

Note: Israeli occupation forces carried out (9) incursions in Hebron and Dora villages in Hebron; Jeious and Qalqilya in Qalqilya; Beit Led in Tulkarm; ‘Aboud and Deir Abu Mesha’al in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 11 October 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Samir Hasan Hashash (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Bani Na’em village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mohammed al-Khadour, and then handed his two sons; Mohammed (24) and Khalil (27) summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence service in “Ghosh ‘Etzion”, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 05:15, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into al-Bira village and stationed in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood. They raided and searched head office of UHWC in Sateh Marhaba neighborhood, and fired teargas canisters. Ali Ahmed Mahmoud Abdulrahman, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of UHWC said to PCHR’s fieldworker: “At approximately 07:00, I was at my house in Abi Ghoush village in Jerusalem; I received a phone call telling me that the Israeli occupation forces broke the doors and stormed UHWC head office in Sateh Marhaba. I immediately headed there and saw the two main doors were forcibly opened; they ransacked the office, disabled the phone lines and the elevator, ruined two drugs refrigerators and threw the drugs on the ground. The neighbors told me that the Israeli soldiers packed by 17 military machines stormed the head office and fired teargas canisters at approximately 05:15, and left at 06:00. Finally, there’s no justification to storm such charitable organization which does not pose any threat or danger, and its objectives are clear for serving citizens”.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Irsal neighborhood, they raided and searched a house belonging to Hadi al-Tarsha (20) and then arrested him. Around the same time, another Israeli occupation force moved into al-Teera neighborhood, they raided and searched a house belonging to Mais Waleed Hanatsha (20) and then arrested her. It should be noted that Hadi and Mais are students at Birzeit University, and Mais’s father is a prisoner in the Israeli jails since 03 October 2019.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli occupation forces stationed in the Council Gate (Bab al-Majlis), in the occupied East Jerusalem’s old city, arrested Mohammed Musbah Abu Sbaih (17) while coming out from al-Aqsa Mosque and took him to “al-Qishla” investigation center in the old city of Jerusalem. A few hours later, he was released, provided that banned his entry to al-Aqsa Mosque for 15 days.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli occupation forces stationed on Beit Foriq checkpoint at the northeast entry to Nablus arrested Mohammed Ahmed Hanani (16) and ‘Aref Nazeer Hanani (15), from Beit Foriq. They arrested and took them to an unknown destination. On the morning of the next day, ‘Aref was released while they kept Mohammed arrested.

At approximately 18:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mahmoud Mostafa Zaid (23) and Mahmoud Yoused Zaid (18), and then arrested them.

Israeli occupation forces carried out (9) incursions in Hebron, al-Samou’, and Beit Umor villages in Hebron; Kafr Zibad, Deir al-Qhusoun, Anabata, Anteel, and Tulkarm in Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 12 October 2019:

Israeli occupation forces carried out (2) incursions in the northern Dora village and al-Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 13 October 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (11) civilians including a child namely: Mo’tasim Hamza Obaid (16); Mohammed Ibrahim Darweesh (26); Khaled Mousa Mostafa (21); Adam Shafeeq Obaid (19); Mohammed Marwan Obaid (19); Khaled Waleed Obaid (22); Deya’ Ayman Obaid (23); Hatem Hasan Zumorod (19); Nadeem Mostafa al-Safadi (19); Mohammed Mousa Hamdan (19); and Firas Akram Zagheir (24).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Bani Na’em village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yehya Ali Mousa Manasra (45) and then arrested him and his daughter Maryam (21), and took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Dora, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Bassam Hamad al-Zeer (54), and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into Anabta village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Zaher ‘Amer abdulkarim Barakat (27) and Yazan Tyseer Sobhi Abduldayem (21), and then arrested them.

Israeli occupation forces carried out (3) incursions in Deir Samit village, al-Fawwar refugee camp, and Dora village in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 14 October 2019:

At approximately 03:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into Salwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Adnan Tawfeq Ghaith (45), the governor of Jerusalem. And then they arrested him and took him to “al-Maskoubeya” investigation center. Lawyer Rami Othman said that Adnan Ghaith was arrested at dawn on charge of working with the Palestinian Authority (PA) inside Jerusalem, and he was released in the evening of the same day on bail of 5.000 NIS.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli occupying forces moved into Beit Hanina, north of occupying East Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shady Abdullah al-Mtour (42), the secretary of Fateh Movement in Jerusalem, and then he was arrested and taken to “al-Maskoubeya” investigation center. It should be mentioned that al-Mtour was accused on charge of working with the Palestinian Authority (PA) inside Jerusalem, and he was released at approximately 23:00 of the same day on bail of 5,000 NIS.

At approximately 21:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and stationed around al-Arba’een Mosque in the center of the village, and then arrested Nasrallah Ibrahim Mhmoud (17) and Munir Darbas (23).

Israeli occupation forces carried out (4) incursions in Beit Umor, Surif, Karma, Beit Oula villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 15 October 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli occupation forces, reinforced by heavy military vehicles, moved into Beit Umor, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Shaikh neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ali Mohammed Ali al-Allami (38) and took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the Israeli Construction and Organization Department demolished the abovementioned house two weeks ago, claiming that the building is non-licensed.

Around the same time, Israeli occupying forces moved into Deir Abu Misha’al, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ali Zahran (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into al-Sa’deya neighborhood, one of the Jerusalem’s old city neighborhoods. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rawhi Mahmoud al-Kalghasi (22) and then arrested him.

Israeli occupation forces carried out (2) incursions in Sa’eer and al-Shoyoukh villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 16 October 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into Bal’a village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Abdul Qader Salama searching for weapons. The soldiers handcuffed Salama, and blindfolded him and then detained him in the military vehicle. They also stole NIS 10,000 from the house without giving the family a confiscation notice. Salama said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, we heard sound of knocking on the door while we were sleeping. When I got up from the bed, I was startled with Israeli soldiers in front of me as they opened the door with a special tool. They raided the house, entered all room, and detained my wife and children in a room and me in another room. They then handed cuffed me and blindfolded my eyes and took me to the military vehicles outside the house. When the soldiers finished searching the house at approximately 03:30, they brought me back to the room and kept me hand cuffed and blindfolded. We found out that the soldiers stole about NIS 10,000, which belongs to my job as I own a Shawarma Restaurant and it is not strange that I have that amount of money on a daily basis.”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Wesam Bilal Duweiri (27), Wasfi Mohammed Dawoud (56), Hasan Ibrahim Melhem (46) and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli occupation forces backed by several military vehicles moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Bayadah area. They raided and searched 3 houses and then arrested Montaser Abdul Hamid Moheisen (26), Ward Ibrahim Yusuf ‘Awad (19) and ‘Ala’a Mahmoud al-‘Awawdah (26).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli occupation forces moved into Abu dese village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Ahmed ‘Ariqat (20) and then arrested him.

At the same time, an Israeli occupation forces backed by several military vehicles moved into Bani Na’im village, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ayoub Mohammed Rashid Tarairah (29) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli occupation forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Salamah Hashash (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and the arrested Tha’er Mohammed ‘Ali Bader (43), his brother Ashraf (39) and Tamer (30).

At approximately 03:30, an Israeli occupation force backed by several military vehicles moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in Rajm Abu Hilal area. They raided and searched 2 houses after which they arrested Saddam Husein Masharqa (28), Hamzah Nader ‘Azmi Abu Hleil (28).

At approximately 13:30, Israeli occupation forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 7 civilians namely: Mohammed Mousa Mustafa (20), Mohammed Zakaria ‘Eliyan (19), Yazan Zakaria ‘Eliyan (22), Ahmed Khalid Abu Shamala (21), Younis Mohammed Abu al-Humus (23), Abdul Qader Mahmoud Abu Saimah (19) and Qasem Monir Derbas (20).

At approximately 08:20, Israeli occupation forces backed by a number of military construction vehicles moved about 100 meters into the south of the border fence, northeast of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled lands that were previously leveled along with sporadic shooting at the area. At approximately 11:00 on the same day, Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the area; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 12:00, Israeli forces stationed at Qalandiya military checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Ismail Amin Nawahdah (71), al-Aqsa Mosque Khatib, and took him to al-Mascubiyah detention center for investigation.

Lawyer Khaldoun Najem said that Israeli Intelligence Services released Sheikh Nawahdah at approximately 18:00 on the same day, on condition to deny him access to al-Aqsa Mosque for 11 days after investigation with him about last Friday’s speech in al-Aqsa Mosque. Israeli authorities claimed that Nawahdah incites people against them. Sheikh Nawahda stressed through investigation with him that all laws ensured the freedom of expression. Nawahdah also denied that the Friday speech was inciteful. Lawyer Najem was concerned that by arresting, Sheikh Nawahdah, Israeli occupation forces might intend to intervene in Friday’s speeches in al-Aqsa Mosque. Najem also pointed out that Israeli occupation forces adopt escalating policy towards the condition in Jerusalem, including their attempt to intervene in Friday prayer’s speeches, which is un acceptable.

Israeli occupation forces carried out (3) incursions in Qabatiya village, southeast of Jenin; Tal village, west of Nablus; Beit Furik village, north of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Collective Punishment:

At approximately 05:00 on Friday, 11 October 2019, an Israeli force backed by several military vehicles accompanied by a vehicle of the engineering unit, moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house of prisoner Yazan Husein Maghames (25), which is comprised of one floor. The soldiers detained the family members in the house’s balcony, searched the house contents and then took its measurements and made holes in the walls to demolish the house. The soldiers verbally informed the family that they will demolish the house. Maghames was arrested on 11 September 2019, by Israeli soldiers, who arrested him from his house and took him to “Ofer” prison where he was interrogated in al-Mascubiyah detention centre in Jerusalem. Maghames was charged with participation in the attack at Ein Bubin near Deir Bzai’a village, west of Ramallah on 23 August 2019, which caused the killing of Israeli female settler and injuring her father and brother.

This decision is part of the collective punishment policy adopted by the Israeli forces against families of Palestinian individuals accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli forces and/or settlers.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, an excavator and a bulldozer moved into Sha’b al-Haratheen area in southern Hebron. The military construction vehicles demolished two 20-sqaure-meter houses built of tin plates and sheds, under the pretext of non-licensing. The demolished houses belong to Jameel Mahmoud al-Ka’abnah (55) and his son Mahmoud (24). A solar panel was confiscated as well.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces demolished 2 houses; one of them was under-construction, in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Head of Kisan village council, Sadam ‘Abiyaat, said that Israeli forces moved into the village and demolished Ayman Ya’qoub Ghazal’s 150 square-meter house, which sheltered 4 people. The Israeli forces also demolished another 120-sqaure-meter under-construction house belonging to Sadam’s brother, Amjad. ‘Abiyaat added that the Israeli authorities moved into the village 20 days ago and notified the two siblings to demolish their houses. He pointed out that clashes erupted between the village’s residents and Israeli forces, who fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them during the demolition.

At approximately, 09:00 on the same day, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Makhrour area, west of Beit Jala, and raided a demolished restaurant belonging to Ramzi Qisiyah. It should be noted that the Israeli forces demolished the restaurant few weeks ago and confiscated its contents. They then returned and demolished the restaurant’s floor. Wadi al-Makhrour lands were lately attacked by the Israeli forces and settlers. Moreover, Israeli settlers set up a mobile house in the center of the area. All these attacks aim at building a settlement outpost in the center of Wadi al-Makhrour area.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Mohamed al-Atrash self-demolished 2 under-construction floors of his building in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli Supreme Court issued the demolition decision under the pretext that the building overlooked a security street established on the village’s lands. Hamada Hamada, Head of the Defense Committee of Wadi al-Humus Lands, said that the building is located in an area classified as Area A, according to Oslo Agreement, and its owner obtained a license from the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). However, the Israeli military governor issued a demolition decision against the building, under the pretext that it is located near a security street. He pointed out that the Israeli Supreme Court did not approve the demolition decision. Hamada added that al-Atrash self-demolished parts of his building, comprising of 4 floors built on an area of 400 square meters. Al-Atrash clarified that he was forced to implement the demotion for fear of damaging the other floors.

It should be noted that on 22 July 2019, the Israeli authorities demolished 10 residential buildings, comprising of 72 apartments; 3 of them were inhabited while the others were under-construction, in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood. They also blow-up 4 floors of Mohamed Idrees Abu Tair’s 7-floor building, under the pretext of overlooking a security street. The Israeli authorities claimed that the construction in Wadi al-Humus neighborhood obstructs the Israeli security officers’ work. Moreover, the Israeli forces refused residents’ proposed alternatives to the Israeli court, such as removing the fence and turning it into a wall or using advanced technology to prevent sneaking incidents. It is noteworthy that the Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem are living a real construction crisis, as they could not meet the complex procedures required by the Israel Municipality, in exchange for granting them construction permits. These procedures take years and cost tens of thousands of dollars. The municipality deliberately obstructs Palestinians’ construction efforts in order to expand the Israeli neighborhoods by allocating large amounts of money to build them and create “Greater Jerusalem”.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 11 October 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, who were present in Zohar hill near Jenasafout village, on Nablus-Qalqiliyia Road, threw stones at a taxi driven by Jehad Mostafa ‘Ali Ramadan (47), from Tal village, southwest of Nablus. As a result, the vehicle’s windshield was broken.

At approximately 01:30 on Sunday, 13 October 2019, a group of Israeli settlers moved into Merda village, north of Salfit, where they punctured the tires of 6 vehicles and wrote slogans against Arabs on them. They also wrote slogans on the walls of 2 houses. Head of Merda village council, Bassam Ebdah, said that a group of Israeli settlers moved into the village from the eastern side, through the Bypass road. They then attacked Palestinian civilians’ houses and vehicles, noting that the village residents did not woke up, but they later saw them via surveillance camera recordings. The recordings showed that the settlers were masked and carrying bags on their backs. The affected vehicles belong to: Shawqi ‘Emad Abu Baker, Mohamed ‘Aref Ebdah and Monther Ahmed Mohamed Ebdah. The settler wrote slogans on the walls of Zahi and Zohdi Rashid Masour’s houses.

At approximately 10:00, a group of Israeli settlers severely beat Fadel Ahmed Hamdan (68) while harvesting olive trees in al-Walaja village, southwest of Bethlehem. He was then taken to al-Hussain Hospital in Beit Jala to receive treatment. Fadel’s son, Wesam, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his father was harvesting olive trees from his plot of land in “Biet ‘Ail” settlement; meanwhile, 10 Israeli settlers brutally beat him with sticks. As a result, his father’s hand was fractured while his head was wounded. He was then taken to al-Hussain Hospital for treatment. It should be noted this was not the first time that the settlers attack the village’s farmers while harvesting olive trees. The Israel authorities annually gave the residents permits allowing them to access their lands for harvesting olive trees, but this year the famers did not get permission, so they were forced to harvest the trees for fear of stealing the crop by the settlers or damaging it due to bad weather.

At approximately 11:00 on Monday, 14 October 2019, at least hundreds of Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque’s yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, from al-Maghareba Gate, under the tight Israeli forces’ protection. This coincided with arresting 5 Palestinian worshipers from the mosque’s yards and transferring them to investigation centers. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli police issued in the morning a decision to evacuate Bab al-Rahma Mosque, coinciding with storming the mosque’s yards by settlers and intelligence officers. Furthermore, Israeli police arrested 5 Palestinian civilians, who came from Israel to perform prayers, and later released them.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, hundreds of Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque from al-magharebah Gate, under the tight Israeli forces’ protection, on the Jewish Sukkot Holiday. The Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) Department stated that at least 400 Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque and wandered in its yards, under tight Israeli forces and intelligence officers’ protection. The department clarified that the settlers performed prayers in the mosque while Israeli police imposed tight restrictions on Palestinians’ entering to the mosque, checked their IDs and detained some of them. Furthermore, Israeli police arrested Belal Mohamed ‘Ali (43), while present near al-Rahma Mosque in eastern al-Aqsa Mosque and took him to an investigation center.

On the same day morning, the Israeli Municipality opened ‘Ain Haninah site, west of al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem, to Israeli settlers and prevented Palestinians ‘entering. Haaretz Newspaper pointed out that the site was opened amid tight security measures by Israeli police officers and border guard officers, who closed a road leading to Palestinian villages.

At approximately 04:25 on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, a group of Israeli settlers moved into Dir ‘Ammar village, northwest of Ramallah, where they punctured the tires of 5 vehicles and wrote slogans on them, in addition to writing slogans against Arabs on the village’s walls. Head of the Dir ‘Ammar village council, Hasan Rushdi, said that the attack occurred in “al-Maghshi” area, near “Talmoun” settlement and that was the first time that the settlers attacked the residents’ properties. The affected vehicles belong to: Yaser Felfel ‘Awda, Thair Felfel ‘Awda, Khaled Abu ‘Arifah, Isma’il al-Ja’ouni, and ‘Abed al-Elah ‘Awda.

At approximately 11:30 on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, at least 20 Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement, moved into the south-eastern of Nablus, where they attacked an international solidarity group comprising of 15 members with stones and sticks. The international solidarity group was helping Palestinian farmers in harvesting olive trees. As a result, 2 of them sustained wounds. The settlers also set fire to the area, burning dozens of dunums planted with olive trees. The wounded were identified as:

Izaik Jasmin Histoun (32), from Chicago, who sustained wounds in his head. Jim Kohen (71), from United Kingdom, who sustained wounds in his right hand, back and leg.

At approximately 13:00 on the same day, hundreds of Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, on the 3rd day of Israeli Sukkot Holidays. In addition, Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian women while present near al-Selselah Gate and beat them. The Islamic Endowment (Awqaf) Department stated that at least 900 Israeli settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque in the morning while over 200 other settlers raided it in afternoon via al-Magharebah Gate, under the tight Israeli forces and police officers’ protection. Among those raided the mosque were the Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, and dozens of extremist settlers. The settlers performed prayers in the mosque yards and at its gates, especially near al-Selselah Gate. The settlers attempted to attack and cursed journalists and Palestinians banned from entering the mosque. The Israeli forces arrested 3 Palestinian women identified as Madleen Mohamed ‘Issa (27), Hanadi Mohamed Saleh al-Helwani (38), ‘Aydah al-Sidawi (59), noting that all of them were banned from entering the mosque for 4-6 months.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 49 temporary checkpoints and arrested 2 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Ramallah:

On Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Dir Abu Mish’al villages. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village and in ‘Ain Sinah square. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Saturday, 12 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Sunday, 13 October 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Biet ‘Ur al-Foqah village, at the intersection of al-Taiba village, and in “Hemlish” settlement square near al-Nabi Saleh village.They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Monday, 14 October 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ain Yabroud, ‘Ain Sinah and Sinjel villages, at the main intersections of city (al-Nabi Saleh- ‘Aboud- Dir Abu Mish’al- Beit Rima). They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoint in “Hemlish” settlement square near al-Nabi Saleh village, and at the intersection of al-Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

On Wednesday, 16 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Baziegh village, west of Ramallah.They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

On Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

On Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

On Wedneday, 16 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of al-Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. No arrests among them were reported.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Samou’a, bani Na’iem, al-Moreq, and Ethna villages. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs, No arrests among them were reported.

On Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Saturday, 12 October 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh, Sureef and Beit Ummer villages, and on Abu Risha Road.

On Sunday, 13 October 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul, at the entrance to Yatta, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to Beit Kahel village.

On Monday, 14 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Halhoul and no arrests among Palestinians were reported.

On Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Fawar and al-‘Aroub refugee camps, and at the entrances to Samou’a and Beit Ummer villages.

On Wednesday, 16 October 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrance to Yatta village.

Jenin:

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of the American University, southeast of Jenin. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs; No arrests among them were reported.

Nablus:

At approximately 13:30 on Thursday, 10 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Road (17), on ‘Asirah-Nablus Road. They stopped Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs, No arrests among them were reported.

At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at al-Tota intersection northwest of Nablus.

At approximately 10:30 on Tuesday, 15 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Nablus New Road, south of Nablus, at the southern entrance to the city. They stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs, No arrests among them were reported.

Qalqiliyia:

At approximately 13:45 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinians’’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed.

At approximately 20:0 on Saturday, 12 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed.

At approximately 21:45 on Saturday, 12 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection of Amateen village, north of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 13 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinains’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. They then arrested Riyad ‘Ali al-Taneeb (27), from Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 17:20 on Sunday, 13 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqiliyia. They searched Palestinians’’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed.

Salfit:

At approximately 19:30 on Friday, 11 October 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit. They searched Palestinians’’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit. They searched Palestinians’’ vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. The checkpoint was later removed

