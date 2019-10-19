Kashmiri children among prisoners in India crackdown

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Osama Bin Javed

More than two months after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris are still in jail, including some as young as nine-year-old.

More than two months after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris are still in jail. Among them are children as young as nine-year-old.

Some families accuse the Indian government of torture and abuse which has even led to suicides – allegations denied by India‘s security forces.

But people are afraid to speak on camera because they fear a backlash from the authorities in Kashmir.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has more.

