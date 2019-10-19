Kashmiri children among prisoners in India crackdown

Posted on October 19, 2019 by Zara Ali

By Osama Bin Javed

More than two months after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir, thousands of Kashmiris are still in jail, including some as young as nine-year-old.

 

Some families accuse the Indian government of torture and abuse which has even led to suicides – allegations denied by India‘s security forces.

But people are afraid to speak on camera because they fear a backlash from the authorities in Kashmir.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has more.

