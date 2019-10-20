FROM MT QASIOUN, LOOKING DOWN ON DAMASCUS, AT PEACE IN SPITE OF WESTERN WAR ON SYRIA

Finally made it to Qasioun mountain, a fantastic view of Damascus.
Looking down on the city, I remembered the intense terrorist shelling with mortars and missiles. In my visits in 2014, 2015, 2016 (and 17, 18, but the earlier years were, generally, more hard-hit), this mortar terrorism was very vivid, I have many accounts and memories of it.
To look down on a city at peace, relieved of the terrorism Western nations and their Gulf allies (not to overlook israel and Turkey) unleashed upon Syrian civilians, was a hugely moving moment.
Looking forward to the day that every inch of Syria is liberated.
