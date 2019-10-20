FROM MT QASIOUN, LOOKING DOWN ON DAMASCUS, AT PEACE IN SPITE OF WESTERN WAR ON SYRIA

Posted on October 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

IMG_1461

Finally made it to Qasioun mountain, a fantastic view of Damascus.

Eva Bartlett

Looking down on the city, I remembered the intense terrorist shelling with mortars and missiles. In my visits in 2014, 2015, 2016 (and 17, 18, but the earlier years were, generally, more hard-hit), this mortar terrorism was very vivid, I have many accounts and memories of it.

To look down on a city at peace, relieved of the terrorism Western nations and their Gulf allies (not to overlook israel and Turkey) unleashed upon Syrian civilians, was a hugely moving moment.

Looking forward to the day that every inch of Syria is liberated.

Related:

The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians [ 2014]
mortars and nostalgia for the past [2014]
not only mortars, but gunfire, too, on Damascus [2014]
children injured by “rebel” shelling of Manar school, Damascus [2014]
University Hospital, Damascus: Meeting Victims of Western-backed Mortar and Rocket Terrorism [2015]
UN Feigns Outrage Over Ghouta While Terrorist Rockets Rain Down on Damascus [2018]
A Syrian Leader Tells His Country’s Story: An Interview with SAA General Hassan Hassan [2019]
*
Advertisements

Filed under: GCC, House of Saud | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: