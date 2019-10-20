Syria is lost. Let’s save Lebanon خسرنا سورية… كي لا نخسر لبنان

Syria is lost. Let’s save Lebanon
The aftershocks of President Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds in Syria are rumbling through the region, and a string of Lebanese officials told me last week that they fear they’re the next to be discarded by the United States.
Lebanese politicians and security officials, in a series of off-the-record conversations, expressed concern about Trump’s acquiescence to Turkey’s invasion of Syria, and the seeming eclipse of U.S. power. “I feel sorry for America,” one prominent member of parliament told me. “We feel pity,” said a senior security official. “This America is not the America we used to know.”
Several officials said the withdrawal of U.S. support for its allies in Syria all but guarantees an eventual victory there for the alliance that includes Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-assad — perhaps working in combination with Turkey.
“The Iran-syria-russia axis has won,” said a top Lebanese politician. “Syria will be united again” as the regime makes a deal with the weakened Kurdish militia there, the senior security official said. He explained that, for Iran, this Syria denouement is ideal: “Who could offer them a situation better than that?”
Lebanese anxiety about U.S. reversals in Syria is largely a matter of self-interest. Lebanon survives by maintaining a balance between East and West, Iran and Saudi Arabia, Sunnis and Shiites, Christians and Muslims. What has helped keep this precarious structure alive for decades was the belief that the United States, in the end, wouldn’t let the country be dominated entirely by enemies of the West.
But any remaining faith in U.S. power was jolted last week. Hasan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, gloated the day after the Turkish invasion: “Americans can’t be trusted at all since they break promise with anyone who depends on them.” Other Lebanese found it hard to disagree.
Here’s a suggestion for a Trump administration that needs to reassert its interests in the Middle East: Double down on Lebanon, a country where the United States already provides significant economic and military support. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says he wants a stronger Lebanon, should condition this additional aid on specific economic reforms that can stem the corruption that’s almost as serious a threat as Hezbollah.
Some administration officials argue that Beirut is already a lost cause: Hezbollah is the dominant political force here, so let Iran worry about a collapsing Lebanon, they contend. But that argument is wrong, especially now. The last thing the Middle East needs is another failed state, especially one on Israel’s border. A stronger Lebanese state would hurt Hezbollah rather than help it.
The United States is already providing about $200 million annually in equipment and training for the Lebanese military and security forces, U.S. officials say. And it’s the largest aid donor for the estimated 1.3 million Syrian war refugees here. The United States should encourage Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other regional powers that oppose Iran to put more money into Lebanon, too. But the United States needs to convince the Gulf states that their money won’t just disappear down the drain of Lebanese corruption.
What would a stronger Lebanese state look like? First, it would be better able to assert its sovereignty, starting with borders. To that end, the United States should push to resume backchannel negotiations to define a land and maritime border between Lebanon and Israel. The talks began this year, under a U.N. umbrella, but then foundered. And down the road, the United States should help Lebanon establish a real, smuggler-proof border with Syria.
In return for deepening its support, the United States should demand some urgent reforms. Lebanon needs a modern telecommunications regulatory authority, as a first step toward privatization of the largely state-owned telecommunications sector that could raise $6 billion. It needs to privatize its inept state-run electricity company, too, which could save up to $2 billion.
Lebanon’s sectarian political system now divvies up the spoils in these two key sectors, along with about 100 other small state-owned enterprises. Hezbollah probably gets the largest share, but all the other sects and factions take their cuts. It’s a rotten system, and it’s long past time for change.
The chief enemy of a strong, sovereign Lebanon is Hezbollah, which profits from chaos. It follows that a stronger Lebanon will, over time, weaken the Shiite militia. Bankrupting Lebanon to pressure Iran, as some U.S. officials suggest, would be one more act of folly for a Trump administration that has made far too many mistakes in the Middle East already.
خسرنا سورية… كي لا نخسر لبنان
أكتوبر 21, 2019
ديفيد اغناسيوس
تنتشر هزات ارتداد الرئيس ترامب للأكراد في سورية في المنطقة، وأخبرني عدد من المسؤولين اللبنانيين الأسبوع الماضي أنهم يخشون أن يتم التخلص من الولايات المتحدة.
عبر السياسيون والمسؤولون الأمنيون اللبنانيون، في سلسلة من المحادثات غير الرسمية، عن قلقهم إزاء موافقة ترامب على غزو تركيا لسورية، والكسوف الظاهر للقوة الأميركية. قال لي أحد الأعضاء البارزين في البرلمان أشعر بالأسف لأميركا . نحن نشعر بالشفقة ، قال مسؤول أمني كبير. هذه أميركا ليست هي أميركا التي كنا نعرفها .
قال العديد من المسؤولين إن انسحاب الدعم الأميركي لحلفائها في سورية يضمن النصر في نهاية المطاف هناك للتحالف الذي يضم إيران وروسيا ونظام الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد – ربما يعمل مع تركيا.
قال أحد كبار السياسيين اللبنانيين:
لقد فاز المحور الإيراني السوري الروسي .
قال مسؤول أمني رفيع المستوى:
سوف تتحد سورية مرة أخرى حيث يعقد النظام صفقة مع الميليشيات الكردية الضعيفة هناك. وأوضح أنه بالنسبة لإيران، فإن هذا التخلي عن سورية مثالي: من يستطيع أن يقدّم لهم وضعاً أفضل من ذلك؟».
القلق اللبناني من الانتكاسات الأميركية في سورية هو إلى حد كبير مسألة مصلحة شخصية. يبقى لبنان من خلال الحفاظ على التوازن بين الشرق والغرب وإيران والمملكة العربية السعودية والسنة والشيعة والمسيحيين والمسلمين. ما ساعد على إبقاء هذا الهيكل المحفوف بالمخاطر على قيد الحياة لعقود من الزمن هو الاعتقاد بأن الولايات المتحدة، في النهاية، لن تسمح للهيمنة الكاملة على البلاد من قبل أعداء الغرب.
لكن أي إيمان متبقٍ بالسلطة الأميركية قد هزّ الأسبوع الماضي. حسن نصرالله، زعيم حزب الله، هلل في اليوم التالي للغزو التركي: لا يمكن الوثوق بالأميركيين على الإطلاق، لأنهم يخالفون الوعد مع أي شخص يعتمد عليهم . وجد لبنانيون آخرون صعوبة في الاختلاف.
في ما يلي اقتراح لإدارة ترامب التي تحتاج إلى إعادة تأكيد مصالحها في الشرق الأوسط: مضاعفة على لبنان، البلد الذي توفر فيه الولايات المتحدة بالفعل دعمًا اقتصاديًا وعسكريًا كبيرًا. يجب على وزير الخارجية مايك بومبو، الذي يقول إنه يريد لبنان أقوى، أن يشترط هذه المساعدات الإضافية على إصلاحات اقتصادية محددة يمكن أن تقضي على الفساد الذي يمثل تهديدًا خطيرًا تقريبًا مثل حزب الله. يجادل بعض المسؤولين في الإدارة بأن بيروت هي بالفعل قضية خاسرة: حزب الله هو القوة السياسية المهيمنة هنا، لذلك دعوا إيران تقلق بشأن انهيار لبنان، كما يزعمون.
لكن هذه الحجة خاطئة، خاصة الآن. آخر ما يحتاج إليه الشرق الأوسط هو دولة فاشلة أخرى، خاصة تلك الواقعة على حدود إسرائيل . الدولة اللبنانية القوية ستؤذي حزب الله بدلاً من أن تساعده.
يقول مسؤولون أميركيون إن الولايات المتحدة تقدم بالفعل حوالي 200 مليون دولار سنويًا في المعدات والتدريب للقوات العسكرية والأمنية اللبنانية. وهي أكبر مانح للمعونة لما يقدر بنحو 1.3 مليون لاجئ حرب سوري هنا. ينبغي على الولايات المتحدة تشجيع المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة والقوى الإقليمية الأخرى التي تعارض إيران على ضخ المزيد من الأموال في لبنان أيضًا. لكن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى إقناع دول الخليج بأن أموالها لن تختفي فقط تحت وطأة الفساد اللبناني.
كيف ستبدو الدولة اللبنانية القوية؟ أولاً، سيكون من الأفضل تأكيد سيادتها، بدءاً من الحدود. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، يتعين على الولايات المتحدة الضغط لاستئناف مفاوضات القنوات الخلفية لتحديد الحدود البرية والبحرية بين لبنان و إسرائيل . بدأت المحادثات هذا العام، تحت مظلة الأمم المتحدة، ولكن تعثرت بعد ذلك. وعلى الطريق، ينبغي على الولايات المتحدة أن تساعد لبنان في إقامة حدود حقيقية واقية من التهريب مع سورية.
في مقابل تعميق دعمها، ينبغي على الولايات المتحدة أن تطالب ببعض الإصلاحات العاجلة. يحتاج لبنان إلى هيئة تنظيم اتصالات حديثة، كخطوة أولى نحو خصخصة قطاع الاتصالات المملوك للدولة إلى حد كبير والذي يمكن أن يجمع 6 مليارات دولار. إنها بحاجة إلى خصخصة شركة الكهرباء غير الكفوءة التي تديرها الدولة، والتي قد توفر ما يصل إلى ملياري دولار.
النظام السياسي الطائفي في لبنان ينشر الغنائم في هذين القطاعين الرئيسيين، إلى جانب حوالي 100 مؤسسة صغيرة مملوكة للدولة. ربما يحصل حزب الله على الحصة الأكبر، لكن كل الطوائف والفصائل الأخرى تأخذ حصصها. إنه نظام فاسد، وقد حان وقت التغيير منذ زمن طويل.
العدو الرئيسي للبنان قوي السيادة هو حزب الله الذي يستفيد من الفوضى. ويترتب على ذلك أن لبنان الأقوى سيُضعف مع مرور الوقت الميليشيات الشيعية. إن إفلاس لبنان للضغط على إيران، كما يشير بعض المسؤولين الأميركيين، سيكون عملاً آخر من الحماقة بالنسبة لإدارة ترامب التي ارتكبت الكثير من الأخطاء في الشرق الأوسط بالفعل.
واشنطن بوست ـ 16-10-2019
