US Interferes in Lebanon’s Protests, Says ‘Billions of Cash to Flow after Reforms’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the US interference in the Middle Easter affairs, there was no doubt that its officials take part in commenting on the protests taking place in Lebanon, raising slogans and allegedly riding the wave of the popular rightful demands.

Following four days of protests all over the country, Al-Hurra news cited a US State Department official that the department is hoping that “these demonstrations will stimulate Beirut to move forward in the end with real economic reform,'” pointing out that “Commitment and implementation of meaningful reforms can open the door to billions of dollars in international support for Lebanon. This is up to the Lebanese.”

On Sunday, an official of the US State Department told Al-Hurra news in Washington, “Decades of bad choices and corruption have pushed the state to the brink of political collapse.” The official, whose name was not revealed, expressed also his hope that “the demonstrations would push the authorities to move forward with reforms.”

He also shared that the State Department is hoping that “these demonstrations will stimulate Beirut to move forward in the end with real economic reform,'” pointing out that “Commitment and implementation of meaningful reforms can open the door to billions of dollars in international support for Lebanon. This is up to the Lebanese.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s 72-hour deadline to his government is about to end, and their plan named “Hariri economic paper” has not succeeded in calming Lebanon’s street nor has it convinced the people to go back to their abnormal normal life.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Reform, US Foreign Policy, USA | Tagged: Corruption, Hariri, Hezbollah anti-corruption battle, Lebanon Protests |