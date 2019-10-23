BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Russian military was seen entering a border city in northern Syria this week after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the area shortly after the U.S. withdrawal.

According to a report from northern Syria, the Russian military was seen entering the city of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Wednesday following their new agreement with the Turkish authorities on a 10-kilometer-deep patrol zone along the border.