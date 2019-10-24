Lebanese President Says Ready to Dialogue with Protesters, Vows Thieves will Be Held Accountable

Posted on by martyrashrakat

After eight days of nationwide protests that erupted first against raising taxes and deteriorating economy, Lebanese President Michel Aoun addressed the nation in a speech that vowed to hold everybody who stole the public money accountable.

Aoun told protesters that he was ready to meet with their representatives and take part in constructive dialogue with them to listen to their needs.

“Today’s scene in Lebanon confirms that the Lebanese people are alive and freedoms are still fine,” Aoun said in reference to the massive protests.

He further vowed that anyone who stole public money needs to be tried on the condition that sectarian protections must be lifted.

The obstacles are huge and there are many parties who considered that the people have nothing to say, Aoun said, noting that returning the stolen money is something necessary.

“I want to reveal the accounts of all officials and they must be held accountable through judiciary,” Aoun said.

In reference to the ‘reform paper’, Aoun considered that it represents a first step to save Lebanon and remove the specter of economic and financial collapse.

“From the first day I assumed my responsibilities as President,” Aoun stressed, “I swore to preserve Lebanon and I was committed to fiercely fight corruption.”

He further told the protesters that the regime isn’t to be changed in the squares, stressing that the change happens through constitutional institutions.

