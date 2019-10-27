Sayyed Nasrallah Warns against Israeli, Int’l Plots to Exploit Lebanon’s Protests, Higlights Hezbollah Power in Response: Video

October 25, 2019

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned Friday against the looming schemes to exploit the protests in Lebanon in favor of the Israeli and international interests.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is afraid for the country which may get involved in a civil war just as a number of regional countries.

Video here

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Lebanese-American Presidential Advisor Pleads Trump to Intervene in Lebanon’s Protests: They See You as Leader of the Free World

October 26, 2019

The Lebanese-American presidential advisor Walid Phares pleaded the US President Donald Trump to intervene in the ongoing protests in Lebanon.

In a tweet, Phares addressed Trump, “2 million Lebanese citizens have been protesting in Beirut & many towns against deep corruption in their Gov. & Hezbollah terror threat .They see you as the leader of the free world & their voice for justice. They want to make Lebanon free again!”

Phares has been  well-known for his anti-Hezbollah stances and was one of the main theorists of the March 14 political bloc in 2005 movement in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

