استقالة الحكومة: الحراك للانتصار أم للانتحار؟ Government resignation: Al-Harak (The protest movement) for victory or suicide?

أكتوبر 30, 2019

ناصر قنديل – استقال الرئيس سعد الحريري وتحقق للحراك المطلب الرئيسي الذي افترض كثيرون أنه سيكون بابا للحلول، بالتمهيد لولادة حكومة جديدة، أسموها حكومة إنقاذ. فهل نحن نقترب من فجر الخلاص ولو باستعادة قدر من الاستقرار في منطقة وسط يمكن أن يلتقي فيها الأطراف الثلاثية الذين يصنعون المشهد اليوم، شارع الحراك والشارع الموازي الغاضب الآخذ بالتبلور بمعزل عن دعوات الترحيب والإدانة، والقوى السياسية الكبرى الممسكة بالسلطة على اختلافها وتنوّعها وتفاهماتها وخصوماتها؟ – العقدة الأولى ستكون تسمية رئيس جديد للحكومة، مع استعصاء وجود اسم يولد من رحم الحراك يلبي شعار الحراك الذي تختصره معادلة كلن يعني كلن . وقد صار الحراك أسير شعارات لم تولد مع يومه الأول مع الانتفاضة الشعبية ومشهدها الرائع وطنياً، والآفاق التي فتحتها لتغيير جدي حقيقي ناضج في الحياة السياسية وقدرتها على فرض إصلاحات اقتصادية ومالية جذرية، كنا نسمع خلالها مطالب الناس المتصلة بشجاعة بمحاكمة الفاسدين، واسترداد المال المنهوب، وإحياء وتزخيم القروض السكنية، وضمان الشيخوخة، وفتح باب النقاش بقانون الانتخابات النيابية نحو الدائرة الواحدة والنسبية خارج القيد الطائفي، حتى جاء يوم الإثنين، عندما نجحت الانتفاضة بفرض الإصغاء على الحكومة وانتزاع مطلب عدم فرض أي ضرائب ورسوم جديدة في موازنة 2020، ومجموعة من الوعود التي من حق الناس عدم الثقة بتحقيقها وفرض الرقابة والضغط لتحويلها من أقوال إلى أفعال وإذ بالشعارات تتبدّل ونبرة الحراك تتغيّر، فخرجت عملية تسييس واضحة رسمت خطة للانتفاضة نجحت بتسويقها عبر ماكينة إعلامية عملاقة، وصارت تتردّد على ألسنة المتظاهرين حتى صارت هي خريطة طريق الحراك، وعنوانها ركيزتان، الأولى حكومة إنقاذ وطني من خارج الطبقة السياسية الفاسدة ، والثانية قطع الطرقات تحت شعار الضغط لفرض استقالة الحكومة، ومجيء الحكومة الإنقاذية. – في الظاهر كان يبدو السعي منطقياً. وهذا دليل أنه مدروس، خصوصاً أنه في الواقع مفخّخ، يحمل بذور القضاء على الحراك، الذي كان إنقاذه فرصة للبنان لدخول مرحلة جديدة من الحياة السياسية والخطط المالية والاقتصادية. فشعار حكومة الإنقاذ من غير السياسيين، متلازم مع استقالة الحكومة، لأن الاستقالة بلا بديل متفق عليه بين القوى الأساسية في الحكم والحراك سيعني فراغاً يبقي الحكومة المطلوبة استقالتها حكومة تصريف أعمال لشهور. وهذا ما يحدث الآن، ففي لبنان أسهل شيء هو استقالة الحكومة وأصعب شيء هو تشكيل حكومة، فما هي سيناريوات حكومة الإنقاذ؟ لأن مصداقية الحراك في الشارع ترتبط بعدم تمييزه للرموز السياسية الحاكمة، وإصراره على شعار كلن يعني كلن ، يفترض البحث أولاً عن رئيس حكومة من خارج الطقم السياسي تحت مسمّى تكنوقراط. وهذا هو باب الاستعصاء الأكبر، فأين هو الاسم الذي يلقى لخبرته ونظافة كفه وسيرته الوطنية ونجاحاته المبنية على عصامية تشبه سيرة الرئيس سليم الحص، ليقبل به المعنيون في السلطة ويرضى به الحراك؟ ويكفي لتظهير المأزق الإشارة إلى أن بعض جماعات في الحراك صارت تتداول أسماء من نوع السيدة ليلى الصلح، شقيقة الأمير السعودي الوليد بن طلال، أو صاحب إحدى المحطات التفزيونية، أو أسماء لناشطين حقوقيين أو نواب معارضين، معلوم سلفاً أن الانقسام حولها سيكون سهلاً وسريعاً وتحقيق الإجماع حولها من الحراك لترشيحها مستحيل. فكيف بضمان موافقة القوى الأساسية في الحكم؟ هذا الاستعصاء الانتحاري يواكبه مخرج أشدّ انتحارية، وهو استثناء رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري من فيتو مشاركة السياسيين البارزين، والمشاركين في الحكم، بحيث يصير لحكومة الإنقاذ مسمّى واحد، وهو إخراج حزب الله من الحكومة بصورة يحتفل بها الأميركي كإنجاز حققته الانتفاضة كما بشرت صحف أميركية عديدة، وإخراج رئيس التيار الوطني الحر من الحكومة، بصورة تمنح القوات اللبنانية فرصة احتفال موازٍ بالانتصار. وبالتالي سقوط الحراك بالتحوّل إلى أداة سياسية لمشاريع داخلية وخارجية دأب الحراك على نفي تخديمه لها، وها هو يقع فيها بعيون مفتوحة وأقدام ثابتة، فينتحر لأنه يفقد نزاهته ونظافته ويصير البحث عن مخرج من فخّ وضعه لنفسه اسمه حكومة إنقاذ، مدخلاً لوضع البلد في قلب لعبة سياسية داخلية وخارجية هدفها تحجيم وإضعاف تحالف حزب الله والتيار الوطني الحر، وتقديم فرصة نصر لأعداء المقاومة وخصوم التيار الوطني الحر، من دون أي تقدم نحو إصلاح سياسي أو اقتصادي، والإصرار مستمرّ على نفي تهمة سرقة الحراك نحو تحويله إلى أداة للتخديم السياسي، ولأن التوازنات الحاكمة لن تسمح بهذا الخيار فينتهي تكليف الرئيس الحريري مجدداً برضا الحراك وقيادته غير المعلنة إلى تصريف أعمال طويل وانتظار طويل لولادة حكومة جديدة. وهذا مخرج لا يقلّ انتحارية بالنسبة للحراك، لذلك فإن الطريق المسدود سيصير مغلقاً بإحكام ولزمن طويل ويصير الانتحار في منتصفه طوعياً. – في حال بقي الحراك مخلصاً لطلب حكومة من غير السياسيين والحكام، رئيساً وأعضاء سيبقى الاستعصاء، أو ارتضى إعادة تسمية الرئيس الحريري وانتظار ولادة حكومة ترضية، فإن الأداة الضاغطة التي يملكها هي قطع الطرق وتصعيدها بخطوات أشدّ تأثيراً على الناس والحركة الاقتصادية، والحركة مستوحاة من تجارب حزبية للضغط المتبادل، لم تستطع الاستمرار ولا حققت أهدافها، لأنها قامت على معاقبة المواطنين واستخدام لقمة عيشهم وسيلة ضغط على فريق سياسي يملك قدرة تحمل أكثر من الناس، ويملك قدرة ردّ موازية، فكيف عندما يصير الضغط على كل السياسيين، القادرين على التحمل أكثر من الناس، والناس تصير وقود ما يُفترض أنها ثورتهم، وتبدأ النتائج الكارثية بالظهور، قهراً وخوات وفلتاناً مالياً وتجارياً وفقداناً للسيولة وغضباً شعبياً وتعباً في الساحات، ونقصاً في المشاركة، ومناشدة للجيش والقوى الأمنية بفض الاعتصامات في الطرق، وهي اعتصامات يفسّرها عملياً القلق من عدم مشاركة الناس في الإضراب الذي يراد فرضه بالقوة. وهذه ديكتاتورية مقنعة بلباس الديمقراطية. فالثورات تستند إلى إضراب الجامعات والمدارس والمؤسسات الاقتصادية بطلابها وأساتذتها وموظفيها، وليس بفرض الإضراب القسري بالإقفال، والحاصل الطبيعي للقهر هو الانفجار، وثورة ضد الثورة، بدأنا نراها بأمّ العين أمامنا مع أحداث متكررة كانت أقساها مشاهد ساحة رياض الصلح وجسر الرينغ أمس، مهما اختلفت التسميات التي تمنح لها، وبالنتيجة هذا انتحار للحراك. – للانتحار اليوم طريق عنوانه قبول دخول الحراك تحوّله أداة للعبة سياسية محلية وخارجية عبر التنازل عن حكومة إنقاذ برئيسها وأعضائها من غير السياسيين تلقى الإجماع، نحو تعديل حكومي يُخرج حزب الله ورئيس التيار الوطني الحر من الحكومة فيحقق نصراً لخصومهما في الداخل والخارج، أو قبول تسمية الرئيس الحريري مجدداً ودخول نفق الانتظار الطويل، والتآكل الأقصر والأسرع، ودائماً مواصلة الضغط عبر قطع الطرق، نحو حكومة تلتزم شعار كلن يعني كلن برئيس منهن أو مش منهن ، وصولاً لطريق مسدود يتآكل معه زخم الحراك، ويصير فتح الطرق، الذي طلب الحريصون على الحراك أن يكون طوعيّاً من القيّمين عليه، قسرياً بما يعادل هزيمة الحراك كله وكسر إرادة التغيير التي بشّر بها. – للأسف ليس هناك مَن سمع نداء السيد حسن نصرالله، ليتلقاه بتواضع ويعيد التفكير نحو التمسك بعنوان الإصلاح السياسي والاقتصادي، بالبقاء في الساحات وتزخيمها، وفتح الطرق طوعاً، ورسم أهداف من حجم أولوية فرض تطبيق الحكومة لوعودها، ومحكمة للفساد يحمي مهمتها رفع الحصانات ورفع السرية المصرفية، وتعمل وفقاً لجدول زمني واضح، والبدء بالضغط لصالح قانون انتخاب على أساس لبنان دائرة واحدة وفقاً للنظام النسبي، ليصير بعده ومعه، ثمّة قيمة للحديث عن انتخابات مبكرة، وبالتالي حكومة من غير المرشّحين تشرف على الانتخابات، التي تفتح طريق حكومة جديدة وفقاً للأصول الدستورية تنبثق عن الانتخابات وتحترم نتائجها، فتحكم الأغلبية وتعارض الأقلية، وينتهي زمن حكومة كلن وتستقيم الديمقراطية. قد يكون البعض يحتفل بما يصفه بالإنجاز الآن، لكنه في الداخل يرتعد رعباً، كما كل اللبنانيين، من النفق المظلم الذي تدخله البلاد، والذي يخدم خيارات مجهولة، حيث لا خريطة طريق واضحة، ومن لا يسكنه القلق جاهل أو ساذج أو لا تعنيه البلد مهما قال فيها شعر وأنشد من الأغاني الثورية. Translation with Word 2019 Government resignation: Al-Harak (The protest movement) for victory or suicide?

October 30, 2019

Nasser Qandil

– President Saad Hariri resigned and fulfilled the main demand, which many assumed would be the door to solutions, in preparation for the birth of a new government, called a rescue government. Today’s scene, Al-Harak Street and the angry parallel street that is taking shape independently of the calls for welcome and condemnation, and the major political forces holding power, diversity, understandings and rivalries?

– The first node will be the naming of a new head of government, with the difficulty of having a name born from the womb of the movement that meets the slogan of movement that is shortened by the equation of all means. Mature in political life and its ability to impose radical economic and financial reforms, during which we heard the demands of the people courageously related to the trial of the corrupt, the recovery of looted money, the revival and the privatization of housing loans, the guarantee of ageing, and the opening of the debate on the law of parliamentary elections towards the circle One and relative outside the sectarian constraint, until Monday, when the uprising succeeded in imposing listening to the government and extracting the demand not to impose any new taxes and fees in the 2020 budget, and a set of promises that people have the right not to trust in achieving and impose censorship and pressure to turn it from words to deeds and With slogans changing and the tone of the movement changing, a clear politicization process came out that drew up a plan for the intifada that succeeded in marketing it through a giant media machine, and became hesitant on the tongues of the demonstrators until it became the road map of the movement, and its title is two pillars, the first of which is a government of national salvation from outside the corrupt political class, The second is to cut off roads under the slogan of pressure to force the resignation of the government and the coming of the rescue government.

This is evidence that it is well thought out, especially since it is in fact a booby-trapped, carrying the seeds of the elimination of the movement, whose rescue was an opportunity for Lebanon to enter a new phase of political life and financial and economic plans. The government, because resigning without an agreed alternative between the main forces in government and movement will mean a vacuum that keeps the government required to resign a caretaker government for months. This is what is happening now, in Lebanon the easiest thing is the resignation of the government and the hardest thing is to form a government, what are the scenarios of the rescue government?

Because the credibility of the movement in the street is linked to its non-discrimination of the ruling political symbols, and its insistence on the slogan of the whole meaning, it is assumed that the first search for a head of government from outside the political group under the name of technocrats. This is the door to the greatest difficulty, where is the name given to his experience, clean ness of his palm, his national biography and his successes based on a self-made that resembles that of President Salim al-Hass, so that those concerned in power can accept him and be satisfied with the movement? It is enough to confirm the impasse to point out that some groups in the movement are circulating names such as Mrs. Leila al-Solh, sister of Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, or the owner of a tv station, or names of human rights activists or opposition deputies, it is known in advance that the division around it will be easy and quick and achieved Unanimity around her from the movement for her candidacy is impossible. How can the key forces in government agree?

This suicide attack is accompanied by a more suicide exit, which is the exception of Prime Minister Saad Hariri from the veto of the participation of prominent politicians, and those participating in the government, so that the government of salvation has one name, which is to remove Hezbollah from the government in a way celebrated by the American as an achievement achieved by the intifada as Several U.S. newspapers, and the removal of the head of the Free Patriotic Movement from the government, have heralded a way to give the Lebanese forces a parallel celebration of victory. Thus, the fall of the movement by turning into a political tool for internal and external projects, the movement has been denying it, and it falls into it with open eyes and fixed feet, and he commits suicide because he loses his integrity and cleanliness and becomes the search for a way out of a trap that he put for himself a rescue government, an entry point to put the country at the heart of a political game. Internal and external aims to reduce and weaken the alliance of Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, and provide a chance victory for the enemies of the resistance and opponents of the Free Patriotic Movement, without any progress towards political or economic reform, and insist on continuing to deny the charge of stealing the movement towards turning it into a tool for political service, and because the balances The governor will not allow this option, and president Hariri’s mandate to re-establish the will of the movement and his undeclared leadership will end in a long and long wait for the birth of a new government. This is a way out of no less suicidal for the movement, so the impasse will become tightly closed for a long time and suicide will be in the middle of itvoluntarily.

– If the movement remains faithful to the demand of a government of non-politicians and rulers, president and members will remain intractable, or accept the renaming of President Hariri and wait for the birth of a government of appeasement, his pressing tool is to cut off roads and escalate them with more severe steps affecting the people and the economic movement, The movement is inspired by partisan experiences of mutual pressure, it could not continue or achieved its objectives, because it was based on punishing citizens and using their livelihood as a means of pressure on a political team that has the capacity to bear more than people, and has the ability to respond parallel, how when the pressure on all politicians, able to Tolerance more than people, people become fuel of what is supposed to be their revolution, and the disastrous results begin to appear, by oppression, fear, financial and commercial inaction, loss of liquidity, popular anger and fatigue in the squares, lack of participation, and an appeal to the army and security forces to break up sit-ins on the roads, which are Sit-ins are practically explained by concern that people will not participate in the strike, which is to be imposed by force. This is a disguised dictatorship in the guise of democracy. The revolutions are based on the strike of universities, schools and economic institutions with their students, teachers and staff, not by imposing a forced strike by closing, and the natural outcome of oppression is the explosion, and a revolution against the revolution, we began to see with the eyes in front of us with repeated events that were the harshest scenes of Riad al-Solh Square and Jisr The ring yesterday, no matter how different the labels given to it, and as a result this is suicide for the movement.

– Suicide today is a way of accepting the entry of the movement and turning it into a tool for the domestic and foreign political game by ceding a rescue government with its president and its non-political members received consensus, towards a government amendment that will take Hezbollah and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement out of the government and achieve a victory for their opponents at home And abroad, or accept the nomination of President Hariri again and enter the tunnel of long wait, and corrosion shorter and faster, and always continue the pressure through the bandits, towards a government that adheres to the slogan of all means all of them or not of them, to reach a dead end with which the momentum of the movement is eroded, and become the opening of roads, which became the request of those keen to The movement must be voluntary from the custodians, forced to defeat the whole movement and break the will for change that he has promised.

– Unfortunately, no one has heard the call of Mr. Hassan Nasrallah, to receive him humbly and rethink towards sticking to the title of political and economic reform, to stay in the squares and to plan them, to open roads voluntarily, and to draw goals of the priority of enforcing the government’s implementation of its promises, and a corruption court protecting its mission to lift immunities. And raise bank secrecy, and work according to a clear timetable, and start lobbying in favor of an election law based on Lebanon one constituency according to the proportional system, to become after him and with him, there is value to talk about early elections, and therefore a government of non-candidates oversees the elections, which opens the way to a new government In accordance with constitutional principles that emanate from the elections and respect their results, the majority will open and oppose the minority, and the time of the Government of The Klan ends and democracy is upright.

Some may be celebrating what he describes as achievement now, but at home he shudders in horror, as all the Lebanese, from the dark tunnel entering the country, which serves unknown options, where there is no clear road map, and those who are not inhabited by anxiety are ignorant or naïve or the country does not mean no matter what he said poetry and singing from revolutionarysongs.

