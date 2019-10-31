استقالة الحريري… وفرصة تشكيل حكومة إصلاح تنفّذ مطالب الحراك  Hariri’s resignation… And the opportunity to form a reform government that implements the demands of the movement

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

استقالة الحريري… وفرصة تشكيل حكومة إصلاح تنفّذ مطالب الحراك

أكتوبر 31, 2019

حسن حردان



حاولت قوى 14 آذار استغلال مطالب الناس، التي نزلت عفوياً إلى الساحات رفضاً لسياسات الحكومة الاجتماعية وفساد الطبقة السياسية.. وسعت إلى تعديل موازين القوى لمصلحتها على صعيد السلطة السياسية، ونجحت في ركوب موجة الحراك، ولكن عندما فشلت في تحقيق أهدافها ضغطت على رئيس الحكومة سعد الحريري لتقديم الاستقالة هروباً من تحمّل المسؤولية في العمل على الاستجابة لمطالب الناس وتنفيذ الورقة الاقتصادية.

الرئيس الحريري لم يكن بعيداً عن ذلك، ولهذا سارع إلى تقديم استقالته في نفس الليلة التي أكد فيها لبعض الوزراء تصميمه على عدم الاستقالة.. وفور الاستقالة جاءت كلمة السرّ للذين قطعوا الطرقات وشلوا حركة الناس والاقتصاد على مدى 13 يوماً، بالعمل على فتحها.. وهو ما حصل حيث فتحت الطرقات وعادت الحركة بسحر ساحر.. مما يؤكد انّ من كان يقف وراء قطع الطرقات ويضع الشعارات القصووية التي كانت تطلق في الحراك عبر بعض وسائل الإعلام، التي كانت تلعب دور الموجّه والمحرّض في آن، هو من أعطى الإشارة بفتح الطرقات والإيعاز للعناصر المنظمة التي كانت تقف على الحواجز وتدقق بهويات المواطنين بالانسحاب وإفساح المجال أمام الجيش والقوى الأمنية لإزالة الأتربة والعوائق التي وضعت عليها..

لكن لماذا استقال الرئيس الحريري؟ والى أين تتجه الأمور بعد الاستقالة؟

اولاً: لماذا استقال الرئيس الحريري…؟

– انّ الاستقالة تمّت على خلفية خلاف وعدم اتفاق على تشكيل حكومة جديدة.. بعد أن فشلت محاولات تشكيل حكومة تكنوقراط برئاسة الحريري، أو إجراء تعديل وزاري يستهدف إزاحة الوزير جبران باسيل وتوجيه ضربة معنوية كبيرة للتيار الوطني وتدفيع باسيل ثمن مواقفه الوطنية الداعمة للمقاومة والدعاية للانفتاح على سورية.. وذلك بهدف تعزيز موقف القوات اللبنانية في الشارع المسيحي على حساب التيار الوطني..

– رمي الكرة في ملعب رئيس الجمهورية وحزب الله والقوى الوطنية والقول بأنهم هم من يتحمّل مسؤولية الأزمة، وليس الرئيس الحريري وحلفاؤه في قوى 14 آذار الذين حكموا البلاد على مدى ربع قرن، من خلال الحكومات الحريرية وسياساتها الليبرالية الريعية التي أغرقت البلاد بالديون والفوائد المرتفعة ودمّرت الإنتاج الوطني وأشاعت الفساد وربطت لبنان بسياسات الصندوق والبنك الدولي والتبعية الاقتصادية والمالية للولايات المتحدة والدول الغربية..

وكان لافتاً عدم رفع ايّ شعار في الحراك الشعبي يشير الى مسؤولية هذه السياسات الهيمنة الأميركية على لبنان والتي تتجسّد بصورة سافرة في الخضوع للعقوبات المالية التي ينفذها حاكم مصرف لبنان لحصار المقاومة وبيئتها ومناصريها ومؤيديها..

– الهروب من الاستجابة لمطالب الناس وإعادة خلط الأوراق وتأجيل حلّ الأزمة الاقتصادية والمالية والخدماتية، وبالتالي العمل على إجهاض ايّ تغيير أو إصلاح حقيقي تحت ضغط الشارع، ومواصلة الضغط لفرض إعادة تسمية الرئيس الحريري لتشكيل حكومة جديدة وفق شروطه، وبما يخدم أجندات 14 آذار ومن ورائها واشنطن التي تسعى الى إحداث تغيير في المشهد السياسي يقود إلى الانقلاب على نتائج الانتخابات النيابية الأخيرة التي نقلت الأغلبية من فريق 14 آذار إلى فريق رئيس الجمهورية والتيار الوطني الحر وحزب الله وحركة أمل والقوى الوطنية.. هذا الهدف ظهر بوضوح من خلال السعي لفرض تشكيل حكومة تكنوقراط أو فرض حكومة انتقالية تقوم بإجراء انتخابات نيابية مبكرة..

ثانيا: إلى أين تتجه الأمور بعد الاستقالة.. وهل سنكون أمام فرصة لتشكيل حكومة تستقوي بالحراك لتنفيذ الإصلاح الحقيقي السياسي الاقتصادي المالي؟ بالتالي يتمّ قطع الطريق على محاولة منع التغيير والالتفاف على مطالب الناس..

الواضح اليوم انّ تحالف الأكثرية أمام فرصة التقاط زمام المبادرة لتشكيل حكومة الأكثرية على أساس تنفيذ برنامج إصلاحي يحقق المطالب الأساسية التي نادى بها الناس في بداية هبّتهم العفوية، وفي طليعتها محاربة الفساد واسترداد أموال وحقوق الدولة من سارقيها، وتحميل المصارف جزء أساسي من حلّ الأزمة المالية عبر التخلي عن قسم كبير من ديونها على الدولة، وفرض قانون ضرائبي جديد يقوم على الضريبة التصاعدية المباشرة، وحلّ سريع لأزمات الكهرباء والنفايات بالتعاون مع الدول الصديقة التي أبدت الاستعداد لتقديم المساعدة، والمسارعة الى فتح قنوات التواصل الرسمي مع الحكومة السورية لتأمين التسهيلات لتصدير الإنتاج الزراعي الصناعي.. واستيراد النفط والغاز مباشرة من الدول الصديقة من دون وسطاء لخفض فاتورة النفط وأسعار المحروقات بما يعود إيجاباً على خزينة الدولة، وخفض كلف الإنتاج وأسعار السلع والمواد الأساسية.. وصولاً إلى وضع حدّ للوصاية الأميركية المالية وغير المالية…

كلام رئيس الجمهورية بأنّ الحراك الشعبي يفتح الباب امام الإصلاح، لا يمكن أن يُترجم عملياً الا من خلال حكومة تتبنّى هذا البرنامج الذي يحقق التنمية والعدالة الاجتماعية ومحاربة الفساد والفاسدين ويحرّر لبنان من التبعية للوصاية الأميركية الغربية.. وإجراء الإصلاح السياسي عبر وضع إصلاحات الطائف موضع التنفيذ العملي.

اما إذا عدنا الى تشكيل حكومة تضمّ الجميع، ايّ جميع الكتل النيابية، فهذا يعني عودة الى الدوران في نفس الدوامة.. وتأجيل الانفجار.. او تسمية رئيس لتشكيل الحكومة يعجز عن تشكيلها ونبقى في ظلّ حكومة تصريف أعمال لفترة مديدة تتفاقم في ظلها الأزمات على كلّ الصعد…

Hariri’s resignation… And the opportunity to form a reform government that implements the demands of the movement

October 31, 2019

Hassan Hardan



The March 14 forces tried to exploit the demands of the people, which spontaneously descended on the squares in rejection of the government’s social policies and the corruption of the political class. It sought to adjust the balance of power to its advantage at the level of political power, and succeeded in riding the wave of movement, but when it failed to achieve its objectives pressured Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign in order to escape responsibility in working to respond to the demands of the people and implement the economic paper.

President Hariri was not far from it, so he was quick to resign on the same night that he assured some ministers of his determination not to resign. Immediately after the resignation, the password came to those who blocked the roads and paralyzed the movement of people and the economy for 13 days, working to open it. This is what happened as the roads were opened and the movement returned with magic. This confirms that those who were behind the cutting of the roads and put the slogans of the qasuya that were launched in the movement through some media, which were playing the role of the mentor and instigator at the same time, gave the signal to open the roads and instruct the organized elements who were standing on the barriers and checking the identities of the citizens to withdraw And to allow the army and security forces to remove the dust and obstacles that have been put on it..

But why did President Hariri resign? Where are things headed after the resignation?

First: Why did President Hariri resign…?

– The resignation took place against the backdrop of disagreement and disagreement on the formation of a new government. After attempts to form a technocratic government headed by Hariri failed, or a cabinet reshuffle aimed at removing Minister Gibran Bassil and a major moral blow to the national movement and paying the price of his national positions in support of the resistance and propaganda to open up to Syria. In order to strengthen the position of the Lebanese forces in the Christian street at the expense of the national current..

– Throwing the ball in the court of the President of the Republic, Hezbollah and the national forces and saying that they are the ones responsible for the crisis, not President Hariri and his allies in the March 14 forces who ruled the country for a quarter of a century, through the Hariri governments Its rent-liberal policies, which flooded the country with debt and high interest rates, destroyed national production, spread corruption, and linked Lebanon to the policies of the Imf and the World Bank and the economic and financial dependence of the United States and Western countries. It was remarkable that no slogan in the popular movement was raised that referred to the responsibility of these policies, the American hegemony over Lebanon, which is blatantly reflected in the submission of the financial sanctions carried out by the Governor of the Bank of Lebanon to the siege of the resistance, its environment, its supporters and its supporters…

– To escape from responding to people’s demands, reshuffling the papers and postponing the solution of the economic, financial and service crisis, thus working to abort any real change or reform under the pressure of the street, and to continue the pressure to force the renaming of President Hariri to form a new government on his terms, and in order to serve the agendas of 14 March, followed by Washington, which is seeking to bring about a change in the political landscape that leads to a coup d’état on the results of the recent parliamentary elections, which transferred the majority of the March 14 team to the president’s team, the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, amal movement and national forces. This goal was clearly demonstrated by seeking to impose a technocratic government or a transitional government that would hold early parliamentary elections…

Second: Where are things going after the resignation? Will we have an opportunity to form a government that will be strengthened by the movement to implement real political, economic and financial reform? So the road is cut off to try to prevent change and circumvent people’s demands…

It is clear today that the majority coalition has the opportunity to take the initiative to form a majority government on the basis of the implementation of a reform program that achieves the basic demands that people called at the beginning of their spontaneous give, first of all fighting corruption and recovering the money and rights of the state from its thieves, and loading banks part Fundamental to resolving the financial crisis by giving up a large part of its debt to the state, imposing a new tax law based on direct progressive taxation, and a quick solution to the crises of electricity and waste in cooperation with friendly countries that have shown willingness to provide assistance, and hastening to open channels of communication Official with the Syrian government to provide facilities for the export of industrial agricultural production. Importing oil and gas directly from friendly countries without intermediaries to reduce the oil bill and fuel prices to return positively to the state treasury, and to reduce the cost of production and prices of basic goods and materials. To end U.S. financial and non-financial guardianship…

The President’s words that the popular movement opens the door to reform can only be translated in practice through a government that adopts this program that achieves development and social justice, fights corruption and corrupt people and frees Lebanon from dependence on Western American guardianship. Political reform by putting taif reforms into practice.

But if we go back to forming a government that includes everyone, i.e. all the parliamentary blocs, it means a return to rotation in the same vortex. And postpone the explosion. Or naming a president to form a government that is unable to form it and we remain under a caretaker government for a long period of time that worsens crises at all levels…

Filed under: Geagea, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, USA | Tagged: Hariri, Jebran Bassil, Lebanon Corrupt Banking System, Lebanon Corrupt sectarian system, March 14 Movement, Michel Aoun, Riad Salameh, Syria, Syria-Lebanon Relations