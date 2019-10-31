Imam Khamenei Warns of Enemies’ Plots to Harm Security in Iraq and Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei tackled the recent events taking place in Iraq and Lebanon, warning of the enemies plots to harm security in those countries.

Imam Khamenei’s remarks came while addressing the joint graduation, inauguration, and epaulette granting ceremony, for cadets of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Academies that was held on Wednesday morning at Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Academy.

His Eminence stressed that the biggest damage enemies can inflict on a country is to deprive it from its security, something that started in some regional countries.

“I advise those keen on Iraq and Lebanon to deal with riot and insecurity caused in their countries by the US, the Zionist entity and some western countries using the money of some reactionary countries,” Imam Khamenei said.

“People also have rightful demands,” Imam Khamenei stressed, but noted that “they have to know that their demands will only be achieved through the legal structures and frames of their country. Once the legal structure collapses, it becomes impossible to do anything.”

“They also plotted against our dear country but luckily people were present in the squares at the convenient time and foiled them,” Imam Khamenei noted.

