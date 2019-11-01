Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (24 – 30 Oct. 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (24 – 30 October )

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

24 – 30 October 2019

97 civilians shot and injured by IOF, including 44 children, a woman 2 volunteer paramedics and 2 journalists at Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip;

West Bank: 6 civilians shot and injured, including a child and a woman

During 88 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 103 civilians arrested, including 22 children

Collective Punishment Policy: Abu-Hmaid family home demolished for the 4th time in al-Am’ari refugee camp

3 houses demolished in occupied East Jerusalem; a barn, an agricultural room and school fence in Hebron and Jenin

Settlers continue their attacks against Palestinian farmers in the olive-harvest season in the West Bank.

7 shootings reported at Palestinian agricultural lands, eastern Gaza Strip, 1 worker shot and injured and 4 civilians, including 2 children while attempting to cross the fence into Israel

Palestinian civilian arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing

23 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 1 Palestinian civilian was arrested

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 103 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity:

In the Gaza Strip, IOF wounded 97 Palestinian civilians, including 44 children, 1 woman, 2 journalists and 2 paramedics on the 80th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protest (GMR). A worker sustained shrapnel wounds to the face after an Israeli attack in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip; also, 7 shootings at agricultural lands and shepherds were documented by the Gaza-Israel border with no injuries. Meanwhile in the West Bank, IOF wounded 6 Palestinian civilians, including 1 child and a woman under the pretext that they were executing separate stab attacks in Jerusalem and Hebron.

Under IOF incursions and house raids, 88 incursions into the West Bank were reported. Those incursions include raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, arresting and/or injuring many others. During this week’s incursions, 103 Palestinians were arrested, including 22 children.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out 3 incursions during which it levelled lands it had previously bulldozed amidst continued shooting. No injuries were reported. Four other civilians were arrested, including two children, while attempting to sneak into Israel in eastern Rafah; one civilian was arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, PCHR documented 5 demolitions: 3 houses in Jerusalem; a barn, an agriculture land and a school fence in Hebron and Jenin. Also, 7 settler-attacks were documented against farmers in the olive-harvest season in addition to incursions into al-Aqsa Mosque yards under IOF’ protection.

Under the collective punishment policy, IOF demolished Abu-Hmaid family home for the 4th time in al-Am’ari refugee camp

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, aggravating the worsening humanitarian conditions and carries catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

IOF continued its excessive use of lethal force against the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege (GMR) peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

On 25 October 2019, IOF shot and injured 97 civilians, including 44 children, a woman, 2 paramedics and 2 journalists in the 80th protest titled: “For our Prisoners in Israeli Jails and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Thousands of civilians took part in the five GRM encampments across the Gaza Strip, where protestors raised the Palestinian flag and chanted national slogans and some attempted to throw stones, Molotov Cocktails and firecrackers at IOF, who responded with excessive force.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : protests took off adjacent to Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, and in southeast of Beit Hanoun. IOF shot and injured 43 civilians, including 20 children, a woman and a paramedic: 20 with live bullets and shrapnel, including 11 children; 14 with rubber bullets, including 5 children and a woman; and 9 were hit with tear gas canisters, including 4 children. Mohammed Abdul Hamid Tawfiq Deeb (24), a volunteer paramedic, was hit with a tear gas canister in the right leg. IOF used a military vehicle that emits the sound of heavy gunfire to cause fear among the protestors.

: protests took off adjacent to Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, and in southeast of Beit Hanoun. IOF shot and injured 43 civilians, including 20 children, a woman and a paramedic: 20 with live bullets and shrapnel, including 11 children; 14 with rubber bullets, including 5 children and a woman; and 9 were hit with tear gas canisters, including 4 children. Mohammed Abdul Hamid Tawfiq Deeb (24), a volunteer paramedic, was hit with a tear gas canister in the right leg. IOF used a military vehicle that emits the sound of heavy gunfire to cause fear among the protestors. Gaza City: IOF shot and injured 10 civilians, including 7 children: 3 with live bullets and shrapnel and 7 with rubber bullets. It is notable that participation at the Malakah area has significantly decreased and participants are generally less active and remain within the parameters of the established tents. Furthermore, a park was established in the area and named “al-Awda” (The Return) Park.

Central Gaza Strip: the area witnessed several shows as hundreds of civilians participated in the engagement celebration of a journalist. Dozens gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 0 – 300 meters and raised the Palestinian flag. A few of them attempted to throw stones at Israeli forces. IOF shot and injured 12 civilians, including 5 children and a photojournalist: 4 with live bullets, 5 with rubber bullets, and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters. Mahmoud Khalid Mohammed Khattab (26), a journalist from Deir al-Balah, was shot with a rubber bullet in the left shoulder and he received medical treatment in the field.

the area witnessed several shows as hundreds of civilians participated in the engagement celebration of a journalist. Dozens gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 0 – 300 meters and raised the Palestinian flag. A few of them attempted to throw stones at Israeli forces. IOF shot and injured 12 civilians, including 5 children and a photojournalist: 4 with live bullets, 5 with rubber bullets, and 3 were hit with tear gas canisters. Mahmoud Khalid Mohammed Khattab (26), a journalist from Deir al-Balah, was shot with a rubber bullet in the left shoulder and he received medical treatment in the field. Khan Younis: IOF’s’ attacks at protestors in eastern Khuza’ah village camps resulted in the injury of 13 civilians, including 4 children and a journalist: 6 with live bullets and shrapnel and 5 with rubber bullets. Iyad Nadi Abdul Hadi Qdaih (27), a freelance journalist, was shot with a rubber bullet in the right thigh and he received medical treatment. In addition, many civilians sustained superficial rubber bullet wounds and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; they received treatment on the spot.

IOF’s’ attacks at protestors in eastern Khuza’ah village camps resulted in the injury of 13 civilians, including 4 children and a journalist: 6 with live bullets and shrapnel and 5 with rubber bullets. Iyad Nadi Abdul Hadi Qdaih (27), a freelance journalist, was shot with a rubber bullet in the right thigh and he received medical treatment. In addition, many civilians sustained superficial rubber bullet wounds and suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; they received treatment on the spot. Rafah: IOF shot and injured 19 civilians, including 8 children and a paramedic: 3 with live bullets and shrapnel, 10 with rubber bullets, and 6 were hit with tear gas canisters. Ibrahim Mazen Abu Telakh (21), a volunteer paramedic, was directly hit with a tear gas canister in the left shoulder.

Excessive use of force in the West Bank:

At approximately 18:00 on Saturday, 26 October 2019, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized a peaceful protest on Salah Eden Street in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli prisons. The Israeli police attacked the participants physically and fired sound bombs. They also obstructed the work of press crews, attacked, chased them and arrested 2 young men, taking them to Salah Eden police centre for investigation.

Eyewitnesses stated that dozens of civilians gathered in the center of Salah Eden Street and raised photos of detainees Heba al-Labadi, Samer al-‘Arabid, and Tareq Qa’adan, who are on hunger strike against their administrative detention in the Israeli prisons. The protestors chanted slogans in support for detainees and held the Israeli authorities responsible for the prisoners’ health condition. IOF surrounded the area, attacked the participants with sticks and batons and fired sound bombs. The soldiers also chased and arrested Ahmed Nabil Salamah (22) and Yazan Amjad al-Baseti (19) after beating and dragging them and took them to Salah Eden police centre for investigation. Furthermore, journalist Fayez Hamzah Abu Ramilah (27) was arrested while on duty. Five detainees are still on a hunger strike in the Israeli prisons against their administrative detention. Samer al-‘Arabid, one of the prisoners on hunger strike suffers from a serious health issues after he was tortured during investigation by Shein Beit. Israeli authorities detain about 5700 Palestinian distributed at 23 prisons or detention and investigation centres; 230 of them are children, 48 women and 500 administrative detainees.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 24 October 2019, IOF fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at houses in the southern area of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, adjacent to “Carmi Tzur” settlement established on confiscated Palestinian lands. As a result, a number of civilians suffered due to tear gas inhalation. IOF claimed that they were attacked with stones in the area.

At approximately 09:30 on Friday, 25 October 2019, IOF stationed in eastern Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza strip, opened fire at a sanitation truck belonging to Ghassan Salem Salman Qdaih (41), while it was present at least 250 meters from the border fence. The shooting caused damage to the truck’s tires; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 21:00 on Friday, a number of Israeli soldiers attacked a wedding ceremony of Da’na family in al-Harayeq area adjacent to the security fence of “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of Hebron, fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilian fainted and were transferred to the city governmental hospital for treatment. IOF has a near permanent presence at their settlement as nearby Palestinian houses are frequently targeted with sound bombs and tear gas canisters by settlers.

At approximately 11:30 on Saturday, 26 October 2019, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis, fired 10 live bullets at a sanitation truck while emptying its cargo in an empty land adjacent to Jaker Street, 300 meters away from the border fence, east of Khan Younis. As a result, Mohammed Salman Qdaih (46), who assists the truck driver, from Khuza’ah village, was shot and injured with a live bullet shrapnel in the right side of his jaw while he was near the truck. The truck also was targeted with 2 live bullets. Qdaih was taken to Gaza European Hospital and then transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, and his health condition was classified as moderate. The truck was shot at approximately 08:30 on the same day; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 13:05 on the same Saturday, IOF stationed in northern Beit Hanoun village, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area, causing fear among farmers, whose lands adjacent to the area; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 27 October 2019, IOF stationed in eastern al-Fertah area, east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area, causing fear among farmers, whose lands adjacent to the area; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately at approximately 16:00 on Monday, 28 October 2019, Israeli police opened fire at Mohammed Khalid al-Sabbah (16) claiming that he attempted to stab a soldier near a settlement outpost in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. As a result, al-Sabbah was shot with several live bullets in the upper extremities and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in West Jerusalem while he was under arrest.

According to PCHR investigations and eyewitnesses’ statements, al-Sabbah attempted to attack a soldier at Bab al-Sahera in Jerusalem and ran away towards Bab Hetta and the Old City’s alleys. The Israeli police heavily opened fire in the area while hundreds of soldiers deployed in the Old City neighborhoods and alleys, completely closed its gates, established steel barriers and prevented civilians from entering or leaving the area. Half an hour later, IOF arrested al-Sabbah, who was shot with several live bullets in his upper extremities. A Megan David Adom (MDA) ambulance transferred him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center while his legs were cuffed. Following the incident, IOF closed al-Aqsa Mosque gates, evacuated worshipers, closed the roads leading to the center of Jerusalem, brutally attacked civilians and arrested 4 civilians, including 2 brothers: Jamil Khader Hadad (57), Mohammed Shaheen (51), Mohammed (16) and his brother Malik Fadi Mtour (14).

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, IOF stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis opened and fired tear gas canisters at agricultural lands in eastern al-Fuhkhari and Khuza’ah villages, east of Khan Younis; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 13:35 on the same Tuesday, IOF stationed along the border fence, east Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area, causing fear among shepherds, who were present in the area; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, Suhair Ahmed Sa’ed Islimiyah (37), from Ethna village, west of Hebron, was shot with a live bullet in the lower extremities by an Israeli border guard in al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. Islimiyah was left on the ground bleeding for half an hour before an Israeli ambulance transferred her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in West Jerusalem. Israeli authorities claimed that Islimiyah was carrying a knife in her hand. In addition, Israeli authorities closed the entrances leading to al-Ibrahimi Mosque and banned workers from entering it. The Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs announced later that Islimiyah is staying in the Intensive Care Unit in a serious health condition assisted by artificial respiration and anesthesia devices. Karim ‘Ajwah, the Commission’s lawyer, who visited Islimiyah, said that on Sunday, 03 November 2019, Israeli authorities will hold a session in the military court in “Ofer” to extend Islimiyah’s detention without her presence due to her health condition.

Second: Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 24 October 2019:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Nayef Muhab Mustafa’s (43) house, then they arrested him and his son Muhab (15). It should be noted that al-Issaweya village has been under very tight Israeli restrictions for the past four months, along with continuous campaigns of arrests against Palestinian civilians and their properties.

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Zeita village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hadi Osama Asa’ad Abu al-Izz (20); and Qotaiba Eyad Abu Hamda (20), and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Umor village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Khitab Waheed Abu Maria’s (17) family house, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Rujib village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Tha’er Jamal al-Halabi’s (37) house, then they arrested him. Al-Halabi is an officer in the Palestinian Special Units.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Qabatya village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched the family house of Ahmed Abdulqader Khazima (26), and then they arrested him.

In the morning hours, Jehad Mohammed Mahmoud Nabhan (31), from Beer Al Na’ja area in Jabalia, north of Gaza Strip, headed to Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing after getting an exit trade permit to the West Bank by the Gaza Authority of Civil Affairs. At approximately 22:00, Jihad’s father received a phone call from his son informing him that IOF arrested him. It should be noted that Nabhan is married and has three children.

At approximately 17:30, IOF arrested Mahmoud Maher Zaitoun (11) while in Beer Ayoub neighborhood in Salwan village, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s old city, and took him to one of the investigation centers in Jerusalem.

At approximately 18:00, IOF stationed at ‘Inab checkpoint, east of Tulkarm, arrested Akram Fayez Mohammed Abu Sharqeya (23), and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:00, IOF stationed at the border fence between Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Rafah, south of Gaza Strip, arrested two civilians: Issa Abdullah Salman Abu Sunima (17) and Wissam Abdulaziz Atwa al-Dabari (20), while attempting to sneak through the border fence. Later, IDF Spokesman announced on his Twitter page that the Israeli forces arrested two suspects near the security fence, south of Gaza Strip, they were unarmed and then they were taken for investigation in Israel.

Abdullah Salman Ahmed Abu Sunima (57), living in al-Shawka village, east of Rafah, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he received a phone call from someone who identified himself as an “Israeli Intelligence Officer” on Friday morning, 25 October 2019, and told him that his son Issa was arrested in Ashkelon prison in Israel, and he will appear before court for sentencing. The Israeli officer asked him if he would like to be there, but he declined because he did not think he was serious, as Israeli authorities do not give permits to exit to Israel.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Hebron; Tarqoumya; Alar village, north of Tulkarm; Qalqelya village; Yasouf and Sakaka villages, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 25 October 2019:

At approximately 01:20, IOF moved into Shwaika neighborhood, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Asem Monther Akbareya’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 14:00, IOF moved into Bab al-Zaweya square, in central Hebron. Meanwhile, dozens of young men gathered, they burnt tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets and sound bombs. As a result, Mohammed Hamad Abu Qwaider (18) was arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, IOF arrested Isma’el Awad al-Nawaja’a (36), while he was at Kharbet Sousya square, south of Hebron, and took him to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They stormed into al-Arba’een Mosque in the center of the city. They searched the worshipers and their ID cards claiming that they are looking for the stone throwers, and arrested Majd Ra’fat Tareq al-Issawy (12).

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into al-Hawouz al-Awwal in the southern area of Hebron, and stationed in al-Tahrir intersection. They spread out and opened the stores’ doors after calling their owners and brought them in order to check the surveillance cameras. Meanwhile, Journalist Mashhour Hassan Mahmoud al-Wahwah (36), the photojournalist of “Wafa” the Palestinian News and Info Agency came to the cover the incidents. One of the Israeli soldiers hit him with the barrel of the gun to his back and ordered him to leave. The IOF stayed until the next day at 01:00. No arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Hebron; Beit Oula Tarqoumya; Tafouh; Tulkarm; Shwaika neighborhood; Deir al-Ghsoun; al-Jarousheya village; and north Tulkarm. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 26 October 2019:

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Yasouf village, east of Salfit; Kafl Hares and Derastya villages, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 27 October 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of East occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) young men: Anwar Sami Obaid (22); Hamed Shafiq Obaid (24); Mahmoud Hasan Zumorrod (20); Mohammed Khaled Mahmoud (23); Malek Mahmoud al-Shaikh (21); Mohammed Dawood Mahmoud (16); and Isma’el Mohammed Sunoqrot (19).

Around the same time, IOF moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched Aysar Mamdouh Shadeed’s (47) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Wad neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched the family house of Abdulrahman Marwan al-Hashlamoun (16) and arrested him. It should be noted that Abdulrahman was arrested for two days last week, and rearrested again on Sunday.

At approximately 17:00, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint at the entrance of Hibla (Nafaq), south of Qalqilya. They searched the Palestinian ID cards and vehicles, and arrested Ibrahim Kamel Zaid al-Hindi (22) from Qalqilya.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Taha Ra’ed Abu Ryala’s (16) house, then he was taken to one of the Israeli investigation centers. A few hours later, he was released and placed under house arrest for 5 days and banned from connecting with his friends or using social media.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Baqa al-Sharqeya and Nazlet Issa villages, north of Tulkarm; Hebron, Yata, Beir Amro, Hadab al-Fawwar villages; and al-Fawwar refugee camp, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 28 October 2019:

At approximately 12:30, IOF moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Hassan Hosny Abu Shanab (24) and Qassam Reyad Bdair (24), and arrested them.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the camp. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (12) civilians including (6) children: Jihad Emad al-Titi (20); Majed Tayseer al-Titi (20); Islam Jamal Jawabra (17); Roshdi Saleem Roshdi (16); Ammar Mohammed Mahmoud Jawabra (17); Abi Mohammed Hamed Jawabra (14); Abdulhakim Khaled al-Sharif (22); Mohammed Waleed Hajajra (15); Qusai Wael Badawi (16); Mohanad Mohammed Abu Shama’a (39); Mohammed Haroun Halayqa (50); and his son Na’el (28). Furthermore, IOF raided and searched Yaser Banat’ss house and confiscated (1700) NIS from it.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mahmoud Ra’ed Mahmoud ‘Asafra (24) and Baker Ahmed Mahmoud ‘Asafra (30) and arrested them.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Hebron, and stationed in al-Hawouz area. They raided and searched Mostafa Hijazi Mostafa Abu Aysha’s (18) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Bedou village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ayham Ali al-Dali’s (13) house and arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, IOF in a bus moved into Qalandya refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Jaber Hazeen (22) and Abdulmo’ti Abdulmajeed Abu Snaina (24), and then took them to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in Jerusalem.

At approximately 17:00, IOF moved into al-Sowana neighborhood, east of the occupied east Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched Ahmed Adel al-Qadmani’s (16) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 18:30, IOF stationed in al-Naqqar neighborhood, near the annexation wall, west of Qalqilya, arrested Adam Sofian Dawood Baker (25) and Laith Eyad Ali Redwan (25), claiming that they are stone throwers.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Nablus and Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 29 October 2019:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Qalqilya. They raided and searched Haitham Zahi Husain’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Rwaijeb village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Mohammed Ahmed al-Halabi’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Barqin, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Ali Sa’eed Rajeh Qablawi’s (49) house. IOF arrested Ali and his son Kaser (15).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Asira northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (4) civilians: Jamal Amer Rawajba (22); Alaa Ali al-Shouli (28); Osama Jawad Sawalma (31); and Aziz Ateya Musleh Shouli (26).

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Dheesha refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested (3) civilians: Bashar Samir al-Ma’awi (23); his beother Ashraf (26); and Samer Mohammed al-Ajouri (22). IOF handed Adnan Mohammed Shehada (23) a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At the same time, IOF moved into Eskaka village, east of Salfit. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Zaid Husam Anis Harb (24) and Yahiyah Bahjat Harb (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli authorities handed Adnan ‘Adel Ghaith (45), Jerusalem’s Mayor, a decision issued by the Israeli Interior Minister to ban him from holding any meetings in the city or participate in activities. The decision also banned Mayor Ghaith from funding any institution or individuals affected by IOF maltreatment against Palestinian Jerusalemites. It should be noted that Jerusalem’s Mayor was arrested for more than 13 times since he took office and banned from entering the West Bank for 6 months that was renewed for another 6 months. Also, he was handed a no-contact-list and listed on a black list across state institutions.

At approximately 12:30, IOF backed by several military SUVs moved about 100 meters into the west of al-Maghazi refugee camp. The vehicles leveled lands adjacent to the border fence. At approximately 16:00 on the same day, the vehicles redeployed along the border fence.

At approximately 13:00, IOF arrested Zedan Salah al-‘Abasi (17) while preset in front of al-Rashidiyah School, adjacent to al-Sahera Gate in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The soldiers beat him and then took him to ‘Salah Eden Police Center for investigation.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested ‘Amer Sami al-‘Ajouri (38) after they summoned him to detention room at Military Checkpoint (300) located between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

At approximately 16:30, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a junk yard belonging to Samir Abdul Rahim al-Zain (43) and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli police arrested Ihab Ahmed Abu Ghazalah (43), al-Aqsa Mosque caretaker, while on duty near al-Rahma Gate, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City claiming thathe took photos of the Israeli police officers. Abu Ghazala was taken to al-Mascubiyah detention center and released him few hours later under a 10-day access-ban to al-Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 16:00, IOF attacked a group of Palestinian young men and destroyed the contents of several shops and arrested 7 civilians after a fight erupted between a young man and Israeli soldiers on al-Wad Street in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses stated that IOF attacked dozens of young men by beating them and paper-spraying them. They added that a fight erupted between a young man and Israeli soldiers after which the soldiers heavily beat him. When other young men attempted to interfere in the fight, the soldiers beat them and smashed the storefronts nearby, in addition to attacking their owners. It should be noted that the arrestees sustained bruises throughout their bodies.

(The names of the arrestees are available at PCHR)

At approximately 19:00, IOF moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. they arrested Abdul Rahman Abdullah Da’na (15) from his house and took him to a detention center.

At approximately 22:00, IOF moved into Salwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched Ahmed Ala’ Swaidan’s (20) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Beit Umor; Ethna; Umreesh; and Deir al-Asal villages, in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 30 October 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Daqqo, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses, and then arrested (4) civilians: Tareq Khalil Hussain (28); Mousa Ali Hussain (27); Yazan Ibrahim Marrar (32); and Sa’eed Mostafa Dawood (40).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Beit Umor village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched Rifa’at Jamil al-Slaibi’s (48) house. IOF broken the main door of the house, forced the men outside and kept the women in a separate room. His son Mohammed (16) was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Wad al-Shajina village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shahin Family, after they forced all its family members outside. Then IOF arrested Fadi (22); Nour (21); and Shadi Ibrahim Shahin (19) and took them to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Sika village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Reyad Ahmed Jawa’da’s (43) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Izza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Nader Shibli a;-Izza (20) and Montasir Nawwaf al-Qaisi (23), and arrested them.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Sinjil village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Rabea’ Farah Abu al-Nawwas’s (28) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Deir Abu Misha’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mostafa Tayseer Zahran’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Khalil Qasem al-Shaikh (42) and Qasem Taleb al-Shaikh (18), and arrested them.

At approximately 04:40, IOF stormed into al-Mazra’a al-Gharbeya, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mohammed Issa Husain’s (45) house and arrested him. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Omar Abdulfattah Eslaimeya’s house, and then he was taken to an unknown destination. It should be noted that abovementioned civilian is Suhair Eslaimeya’s husband, who was hit with a live bullet in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron’s old city in the morning.

(See shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity).

At approximately 20:40, IOF, reinforced by (5) heavy military vehicles and dozens of soldiers stepped out of military jeeps, from Abu Safiya area, moved 50 meters west of the border fence, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the vehicles leveledthe area lands and previously razed lands along with shooting. One of the Israeli soldiers put a barbed wire along the border fence. At approximately 22:15, they withdrew and no arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (11) incursions in Kubr, Abu Qash, Abu Shkhaidem, Sarda’, and Birzait villages north of Ramallah; Aqabet Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho; Sa’er, al-Shyoukh, Beit Kahel villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 27 October 2019, IOF and the Israeli Civil Administration backed by construction vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed at the western entrance to the camp. They raided an agricultural land belonging to ‘Oday Jamil Jawabrah (37) and leveled a 40-square-meter barn and a 50sqm agricultural room. It should be noted that almost 18 months ago, Jawabrah received a notice to stop construction works. Jawabrah was handed a 96-hour notice of demolition for his 70-square-meter that shelters his family of 3 members. Meanwhile, an Israeli military watchtower and checkpoint are currently under construction opposite to Jawabrah’s land.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 28 October 2019, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Thaher al-Maleh village near the annexation wall, southwest of Jenin. They surrounded al-Tahadi School in the southwestern side of the village and declared the area a closed military zone, preventing families and students from approaching. The construction vehicle destroyed the school fence while workers accompanying IOF dismantled and confiscated steel plates of the school’s kitchen and canteen.

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, IOF construction vehicles demolished Khaled al-Fahham’s house in al-Sawanah neighbourhood, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of building without a license. Khaled al-Fahham said that an Israeli police force surrounded his house and it was later demolished, adding that his 100-sq.m house was built in 1966 before the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and is home to his family of 6.

At approximately 09:00 on the sameTuesday, Loay Fahmi ‘Abeid self-demolished his house in ‘Abeid neighborhood in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, pursuant to a decision by the Israeli Municipality under the pretext of building without a license. Loay said that the municipality officers raided his under-construction house and threatened him of demolishing it and billing him. Consequently, he self-demolished his house to avoid paying tens of thousands of shekels. He added that he started building his 130-square-meter house 2 months ago and it was still under construction.

In the same context, Mohammed al-Hummus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyah village, said that the Israeli municipality bulldozers moved into the village on Tuesday morning and demolished a barracks for horses and a container used as a storehouse belonging to Ishaq Hamdan. They also demolished a taxi service company and carwash belonging to Loay Mansour Mahmoud.

At approximately 13:30 on Tuesday, 29 November 2019, IOF backed by military vehicles and 2 bulldozers moved into Kherbet Jubarah area, south of Tulkarm. They demolished a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Abdel Fattah ‘Azem, who was notified of his house demolition 3 months ago under the pretext that his house is located within an area designated for the construction of an industrial zone. ‘Azem stated to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 13:30 on Tuesday, 29 November 2019, IOF raided my house, which I moved into only 3 months ago. I arrived to see a bulldozer demolishing my house. The Israeli officer did not allow me to take my belongings out and continued the demolition. The officer told me it was built on state land and showed me a document saying that the house is within the area where an industrial zone will be established. The officer added that a wedding hall, 2 houses and a storehouse will be demolished next, all property of Palestinians from the area.”

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 19:00 on Friday, 25 October 2019, Israeli settlers, from “Halmish” settlement established on the Palestinian lands of Ramallah’s northwestern villages, attacked Palestinian farmers with stones while harvesting olive trees in al-Ghabt area in the outskirts of Um Saffa village, under IOF protection. As a result, 3 farmers sustained bruises. The farmers were expelled from their lands at gunpoint by the Israeli soldiers who also forced settlers to leave.

On Saturday, 26 October 2019, according to local sources, Israeli settlers, from “Beit ‘Ayen” settlement outpost, cut 25 olive trees in the lands of al-Jamjoum area, south of Nahalin village in Bethlehem next to the outpost. These lands belong to Yousif ‘Abdel Rahman Fanoun and ‘Abdel Motaleb Mohammed Fanoun. Moreover, the settlers vandalized the area with threats for Palestinian farmers against entering the lands, for which settlers claimed ownership.

At approximately 09:50 on the same Saturday, Israeli settlers from Taffouh settlement, established on the lands of Yasouf village, east of Salfit, moved into Eltof area, north of the mentioned village. They attacked 3 farmers: Harb Mahmoud Falah, Mahfouz Mahmoud ‘Ebayah and ‘Abdel Salam Hussein ‘Abdel Fattah, while harvesting olives. Five settlers stared shouting at the farmers, forcing them to leave in addition to threatening and insulting them in Hebrew and Arabic. They were forced to leave at gunpoint in order to avoid any further violence.

At approximately 12:30 on Monday, 28 October 2019, settlers moved into Kafl Haris village, north of Salfit, under the pretext of visiting shrines there. Some of the settlers attacked the houses near the shrines in the main street and attempted to enter them to carry out further attacks. They broke the house windows of ‘Alaa’ al-Deen Saleh Abu Hammad and ‘Adel Mohammed Abu Ya’qoub. Abu Hammad said to PCHR fieldworker that:

“In the afternoon, we learnt that settlers came to the shrines in the village, and usually we wait until they leave because they have repeatedly carried out attacks during such visits. I was checking my house surveillance cameras, but did not see anything. I suddenly heard a bang at the front door. I went to the surveillance screen and saw at least 20 settlers, led by a settler holding a steel stick and breaking the house windows. I rushed to the door, opened it and yelled at them, and they fled away. I chased them into the street, where the Israeli soldiers were stationed and told me to return home and they will guard the area until settlers leave. I told them I saw you accompanying the settlers when they were at my house door and you did nothing as I could see via my surveillance system. They also broke the house windows of a neaby house belonging to ‘Adel Abu Ya’qoub.”

On Monday early morning, settlers from “Yitsihar” settlement attacked an under-construction house belonging to the family of Mahdi Saber Najib Salim ‘Odah in western Howarah village, south of Nablus, and vandalized homes with racial slurs against Arabs.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Monday, a settler armed with an M16 stepped out of a white car with an Israeli registration plate on “Etmar” settlement bypass road, southeast of Nablus. At gun point, the settler stole the olives harvested by the family of ‘Adnan Yousif Dweikat (48) and put them in his car and sped away. Dweikat said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 07:00 on Monday, 28 October 2019, with prior coordination between the Palestinian and Israeli Liaison to allow the owners of the lands in Khelet Rajeh area behind the “Etmar” settlement bypass road to enter their lands to harvest olives, many farmers including my family went to our lands in the mentioned area. At approximately 14:00, I started collecting my harvest into storing bags, and putting it in my car when I saw a white car holding an Israeli registration plate. The settler who was driving the car was armed with an M16, approached me with his weapon, stole my harvest and put it in his car. Though I was very close to the settler, I did not dare talking to him fearing for my life and my family’s. I hid behind an olive tree until the settler fled away to Etmar Settlement.”

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, settlers from “Yitsihar” settlement and protected by IOF attacked farmers harvesting olives in al-Hof area, northwest of Howarah village, south of Nablus although there was a prior coordination with the Israeli authorities for farmers to enter their lands. The latter confronted the settlers and threw stones at them and the Israeli soldiers. Later, Mayor Naser Jihad al-Howari and, village council member, Kamal Jaber ‘Odah (52) arrived to back up the farmers, but they were both injured by the stones thrown by settlers to the head and hand. Both were treated on the spot and went back in the municipality car to the musicality’s building. At approximately 11:30 on the same day, the settlers returned and repeated their attack against farmers in the area with stones, also under IOF protection. Immediately, al-Howari and ‘Odah went to the area, where the clashes broke out, but they were arrested by the Israeli soldiers and taken to an unknown destination. The Israeli soldiers also confiscated the Municipality car and arrested Mahmoud ‘Ali Shehadah (48) from al-Rif Taxi Company, an activist and owner of the taxi company, at the ‘Einabous intersection, claiming he supported farmers to confront settlers in the first attack.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

There were no updates on the movement at the Gaza Strip Crossings. Movement resumed on Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing for 1 day after its closure throughout last week due to Jewish holidays.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 23 temporary checkpoints and arrested 1 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 26 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrances to Halhoul.

On Friday, 25 October 2019, they established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and entrances to Beit Ummer and Sa’ir.

On Sunday, 27 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Dura village, southwest of the city.

On Tuesday, 29 October 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul and the entrances to Beit ‘Awa and al-Samou’a villages.

On Wednesday, 30 October 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and the entrance to Bani Na’im.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 24 October 2019, IOF established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Otarah, Senjel, ‘Aboud, ‘Ein Sinia, Um Safa, and Deir Abu Mesh’al villages. On Friday, 25 October 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance of al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

On Saturday, 26 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah. On Tuesday, 29 October 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the intersection of ‘Ein Sinia village, north of the city.

Jericho:

On Thursday, 24 October 2019, the IOF established a military checkpoint at the entrance to Fasayel village, north of Jericho, while on Friday, 25 October 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to Jericho. On Monday, 28 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Fasayel village, north of the city.

Qalqiliyah:

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 25 October 2019, IOF established a military checkpoint at the entrance entrance to Qalqiliyah. They checked Palestinians’ IDs and searched their vehicles. The checkpoint was later removed.

Salfit:

On Sunday, 27 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Yasouf village, east of Salfit while another checkpoint was established at approximately 23:55 at the southern entrance to Salfit

