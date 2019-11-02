Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Quick Formation of Lebanese Gov’t: Resistance is Very Strong

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech in which he tackled the resignation of the Lebanese government, the political circumstances and the horizon of the new phase.

During the memorial ceremony of late Sayyed Jaafar Mortadha al-Ameli, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “some media outlets and correspondents rushed to distort my concerns over the protests.”

In this context, His Eminence confirmed the following: “When I told protesters that their demands are rightful and I urged them to be aware that someone might exploit their movement and asked them to inquire about the funds of wealthy figures if anyone is funding them, minutes later a lot of reporters told people that Sayyed Nasrallah had described them as agents of embassies and that they were being funded by embassies, but this wasn’t true.”

“Two weeks after the demonstrations started and the events that took place, we must shed light on some positive points,” Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say.

According to him, “Thanks to the awareness, the Lebanese people have been able to foil some schemes that sought to worsen the situation, which might have led to internal confrontation and street chaos.”

“Based on the information, there is no doubt that there were those who were pushing for clash,” he added, clarifying that “the elements pushing for chaos and internal clashes were strongly present.”

On the same level, Sayyed Nasrallah slammed the extent of insults that was unprecedented in the history of Lebanon. “That was clear. Violations and reactions to insults took place and some things went out of control, but they were limited incidents in the face of a major and very positive scene,” he added, pointing out that “it was required that the street becomes agitated by provocation, which might lead to confrontation.”

“What prevented the chaos was the level of awareness, discipline and insight that many Lebanese people enjoyed in different areas,” he added, pointing out that “some of the events that happened are worthless in comparison with the discipline that was shown and there are those who saved the street and protected it from going to internal fight.”

Expressing respect and appreciation to those who want to continue protesting away from the sides exploiting their movement, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “anyone who wants to push for internal fighting must be faced with patience. We mustn’t fulfill their desire.”

“During the last two weeks, all our concern was and still is to prevent the fall of the country into vacuum and chaos,” he mentioned, underscoring that “we were at the edge of the sword, on the one hand there are protests, rightful demands, [on the other hand] corruption in the authority and a dangerous situation.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General explained that his party is worried about moving into political and financial vacuum.

“We did not raise misleading slogans but we prevented the collapse of the country,” he said, denouncing the fact that “the road to the South was deliberately blocked.”

On another issue, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that all over the previous years, some sides have been trying to say that governments are Hezbollah governments. However, this isn’t true.

“Hezbollah neither had the strong word in the government nor the strongest influence,” he added, noting that “along Lebanon’s history, there has never been a government called a Hezbollah government.”

His Eminence underscored that “the aim of this claim is to irritate the foreign sides and to hold Hezbollah responsible for any failure in the authority.”

Amid this complicated situation, Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that “the Lebanese people who want to continue with protest action have a natural right to do so, but they have to purify their protests and podiums, and we are before a very positive phenomenon that must be based on in the coming period.”

In response to all threats, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “over the past years, now and in the future, we are not worried about the resistance because we are very strong.”

“Hezbollah did not use any card of power and we should not be suspect. No one among us was shaken,” he assured, unveiling that Hezbollah told some people that “even if the country went into chaos and a day comes when the state isn’t able to pay salaries, the resistance would continue to pay [for our employees].”

Regarding the withdrawal of Hezbollah supporters from protests, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that he asked the resistance people to leave the squares so that there would be no confrontation, but we were encouraging others to stay and press for the rightful demands.

“We were with reforms and moved towards in serious solutions for the people, including the general amnesty,” he added, noting that “there were those who wanted a cabinet reshuffle, but we said that this would increase the anger, away from who is targeted in the reshuffle.”

Commenting on Lebanese PM Saad Hariri’s resignation, His Eminence said:

“The government resigned and we did not support this resignation. The PM has his reasons.” “After the resignation of the government, the economic treatment became on hold. All what made people move into streets will be lost and will not be achieved. The PM’s resignation will force the suspension of the reform paper, and accordingly there will be no amnesty law, a law for recovering the looted funds, nor a lifting of immunities nor serious draft laws for combating corruption. All of that has been suspended.”

Regarding the current situation, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Lebanese people to push for avoiding vacuum. “A new government must be formed as soon as possible,” His Eminence affirmed.

“This new government must listen to the demands of the people who went to protest in the streets. The government must provide all the elements of confidence and seriousness to act as the country’s financial and economic time is tight. What is required is transparency, seriousness and prioritizing the government’s work at night and day,” the Resistance Leader viewed.

He also called for dialogue and communication between all Lebanese components and the protest movement’s representatives.

“We call for a real sovereign government whose decision should be purely Lebanese. We must talk about the American role that prevents Lebanon from getting out of its current situation.”

On another front, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “what happened in the South from targeting an “Israeli” drone is normal.”

“Since the day of the “Israeli” aggression against Dahiyeh [Beirut’s Southern Suburbs], we declared that a course had started and the goal is to clean the Lebanese airspace of “Israeli” violations. In the Resistance, we are completing our equation and this course will continue.”

Urging the Lebanese people not go too far in the analysis, His Eminence assured that there is no debate over the resistance. “ The Resistance is very strong and works in isolation from internal and regional developments. The “Israeli” enemy assumed that the resistance would not dare to use a qualitative weapon to confront its aggression, but the resistance won’t be affected by anything.”

