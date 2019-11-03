Around 8000 Sudanese Mercenaries Killed or Injured: Officials Mulling Withdrawal from Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Yemeni army spokesman General Yehya Sarea announced that the around 8000 Sudanese mercenaries were killed or injured since the beginning of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, adding that 2000 of them were claimed during the past month.

General Sarea displayed during his press conference testimonies of some of the Sudanese kidnapped by the Yemeni forces, stressing that Sudan’s participation in the aggression imposed on Yemen to take counter measures.

In this context, media reports noted that the Sudanese officials are mulling a decision to withdraw 10000 of the troops in Yemen due to the augmenting losses inflicted upon them there.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, revealed the toll of killed Sudanese mercenaries involved in the aggression on Yemen, stressing that it exceeds 8,000 killed and injured.

Brigadier Saree said in a televised statement on Saturday that the Sudanese killed in the south, Taiz and the west coast, until last month, in all fronts reached 4253 soldiers. He pointed out that in 2015 and 2016 the number killed reached 850.

He pointed out at the press conference, in which he presented testimonies of Sudanese prisoners and pictures of bodies left in the deserts, and during the past two years recorded crimes and violations committed by Sudanese mercenaries amounted to rape, stressing that the inclusion of children in the fighting among the crimes and violations committed by the leadership of mercenaries of the udanese army.

Brigadier Yahya Sare’e said that the aggression alliance depends on the Sudanese army mercenaries and does not deal with them like mercenaries working in foreign security companies, pointing out that all prisoners of the Sudanese army were treated with all humane in accordance with religion and ethics.

He considered that the continued participation of Sudan in the aggression on Yemen serves only the agendas of the Authority and the coalition of aggression. He pointed out that there are Sudanese brigades stationed on the fronts under the supervision of Saudi Arabia and others in the south and west coast under the supervision of the UAE.

He pledged that “the continued participation of Sudan in the aggression on Yemen will make our forces take serious steps to force them to leave.”

“The Sudanese forces inside Yemen are legitimate targets and any other formations that support the aggression coalition no matter where they are,” he said. Brigadier-General Saree said that the Sudanese people have been subjected to a campaign of media misinformation like other peoples of the region to withhold facts.

