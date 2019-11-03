Jamal Wakim: US, Israel Attempting to Exacerbate Lebanese Economic Problems to Rattle Gov’t, Hizbullah

TEHRAN (FNA)- Lebanese University professor Jamal Wakim says the political elites’ neglect of industry and agriculture as well as their focus on banking have led to the economic crisis in his country, stressing that the US and Israel are making utmost efforts to exacerbate the crisis in a bid to destabilize the state and strike at Hizbullah.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FNA, professor Wakim mentioned the US’s destabilizing role in Lebanon, and said, “It wanted to cause problems in Lebanon so that it could be a source of destabilization to Syria in order to undermine its national security; and the same applies to Iraq to keep Iran busy.”

Jamal Wakim is a Professor of International Relations at the Lebanese University. Also, he has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various Middle East media outlets, including Dubai Television, Azzerman Kuwaiti Magazine and New Television Beirut. He has published a number of articles on topics related to Syria and to the history of Arab-Islamic Civilization.

Below is the full text of the interview:

Q: The protests which began over the taxes for WhatsApp have morphed into wide protest in the country, representing years of economic grievances that the Lebanese have had. Why and how did it get to this point?

A: This was only the straw that broke the camel’s back, but the Lebanese economy has been facing structural problems for 3 decades due to the political elite’s neglect of productive sectors like industry and agriculture and its focus on the banking sector and financial speculations, accumulating debts which reached 200 percent of national GDP, and corruption of the political elite. All this caused an economic crisis that got aggravated in the past few years and touched the middle class and poorer sections of society.

Secondly, the United States knew well the precariousness of the Lebanese economic situation, and now that things got almost stabilized in Syria, it wanted to cause problems in Lebanon so that it could be a source of destabilization to Syria in order to undermine its national security; and the same applies to Iraq to keep Iran busy.

A third reason is the pressure exerted on the Lebanese government to undermine Hizbullah and isolate it on the Lebanese political scene, by destabilizing a government that is much supported by it and by its ally the Free Patriotic Movement headed by MOFA Gibran Bassil.

Q: The government reforms, which also included a cut in salaries in half and the return of money to the treasury, have failed to appease the protesters at this point. Do you believe if Prime Minister’s resignation will do any better to the status quo?

A: I believe that the reforms proposed are short of achieving any tangible result, because these reforms do not touch the core of the problem which is the structural deformation of the Lebanese economy whose GDP relies heavily on remittances from Lebanese people abroad, and on getting foreign loans, in addition to financial speculations.

I believe that the new person who will be nominated as prime minister will follow the same pattern in economy with minor reforms that will heavily rely on further privatization and shrinking of the public sector. This might serve in cutting public expenditure but it will lead to further problems as the private sector would not be able to absorb the work force moving from the public to the private sector.

The economic situation will be aggravated by spring 2020 which would lead to chaos in Lebanon unless extreme measures are taken.

Q: How do you believe the domestic chaos would lead to harms to Lebanon’s foreign policy?

A: I definitely believe so as the USA and Israel would benefit from chaos to implicate Hizbullah in it and divert its attention and resources away from Israel, and away from supporting the Palestinian resistance groups as to help pass the deal of the century aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian national rights.

In addition, they will benefit from chaos to keep Syria busy in a neighboring unstable region and forbid Lebanon from playing the role of the channel between international capital and Syria in its reconstruction phase.