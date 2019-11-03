Life remains affected in IOK on 91st day

Posted on by Zara Ali

Source

Srinagar, November 03 (KMS): Life continues to remain paralyzed in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on the 91st day of lockdown and communications gag, today.

Internet and pre-paid mobile services remain suspended while public transport is off the roads. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. Besides, the lockdown has broken the backbone of IT sector in the Kashmir Valley by rendering as many as 25,000 IT professionals jobless. Around 32 IT companies, which have their units in Srinagar, now bear a deserted look.

Since 31 October, the day when India officially deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the valley has witnessed several protests. IOK administration has imposed ban on more than 450 people including businessmen, journalists, lawyers and political activists to travel abroad. The list was prepared in the wake of the revocation of special status and downgrading of J&K into two Union Territories on 5th August.

Meanwhile, the Gulf News in an article published in today’s edition said that a lockdown in occupied Kashmir is the order of the day and people have no access to the Internet. The article written by award-winning journalist and author, Swati Chaturvedi, said that the increasingly worried world has started asking the Modi government how locking up citizens is compatible with a democracy. The newspaper points out that the Modi government has no end game for Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir. The article emphasized that the Indian government’s decision to scrap Article 370 has internationlised the Kashmir dispute.

The article while describing the conducted tour of Far Right EU lawmakers to Kashmir as a self-inflicted foreign policy disaster said that the balloon of the EU Members of Parliament’s trip was totally punctured when German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a forthright stand during her trip to India and said that “the Kashmir situation was unsustainable” and added that the “lockdown was not good”.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed, addressing an international Sikh convention in Geneva said, Indian authorities, who committed the massacre of Sikhs 35 years ago, are involved in genocide of the people in the occupied Kashmir.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Terrorism, Occupied Jammu Kashmir | Tagged: Indian Occupied Kashmir |