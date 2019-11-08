Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (31 October – 06 November)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (31 October – 06 November)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

31 October – 06 November 2019

Palestinian civilian killed and another wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis as IOF carried out dozens of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip

147 Palestinian civilians shot and injured by IOF, including 55 children, 3 women, 2 paramedics and 1 journalist at GMR protests in Eastern Gaza Strip

West Bank: 4 civilians shot and injured, including 2 children

During 89 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 73 civilians arrested, including 12 children and 3 women, including:

Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi al-Hedmi; Member of the Dissolved Palestinian Legislative Council, Khaleda Jarar; and writer Ali Jaradat.

10 military orders and notices issued for the confiscation of 3630 dunums in the West Bank

Residential Building demolished and 10 demolition notices issued in occupied East Jerusalem; a barn and a tent bulldozed in Hebron

Settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian farmers in the olive-harvest season in the West Bank for the 5th consecutive week

5 shootings reported at Palestinian agricultural lands, and 4 shootings at the Palestinian fishing boats, east and west of Gaza Strip

42 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank: 3 Palestinian civilians were arrested

Palestinian merchant from the Gaza Strip arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 165 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity:

In the Gaza Strip, IOF killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded another in an airstrike on Khan Younis as IOF warplanes carried out several strikes across the Gaza Strip. Moreover, IOF wounded 147 Palestinian civilians, including 55 children, 3 women, 2 paramedics and a journalist on the 81st Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protest (GMR). In addition, seven shootings at agricultural lands and shepherds were documented near the eastern side of the Gaza-Israel border while 4 shootings were reported at fishing boats in the western Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile in the West Bank, IOF wounded 4 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in separate incidents.

Under IOF incursions and house raids, 89 incursions into the West Bank were reported. Those incursions include raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, arresting and/or injuring many others. During this week’s incursions, 73 Palestinians were arrested, including 12 children and 3 women. Among the arrestees was Khaledah Jarrar, Member of the Dissolved Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC); ‘Ali Jaradat, a writer, and Fadi al-Hedmi, Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, who was later released.

In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out a limited incursion during which it leveled lands it had previously bulldozed amidst continued shooting. No injuries were reported.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, PCHR documented 10 military orders and 10 military notices to seize 3630 dunums in the West Bank and Jerusalem. Moreover, IOF demolished a residential building and distributed 10 demolitions notices in occupied East Jerusalem; meanwhile a tent and barn were demolished in Hebron by IOF. Also, 4 settler-attacks were documented against farmers in the olive-harvest season.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, aggravating the humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians’ movement is restricted and others are arrested.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

IOF continued its excessive use of lethal force against GMR peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

On 01 November 2019, Israeli forces wounded 147 civilians, including 55 children, 3 women, 2 paramedics and a journalist in the 81st Friday titled: “Down with the Balfour Declaration.”

Thousands of civilians took part in the GRM in the five encampments across the Gaza Strip, where some protestors raised the Palestinian flags and chanted national slogans and attempted to set tires on fire, throw stones, Molotov Cocktails and firecrackers at the Israeli forces, who responded with excessive force.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : demonstrations took part adjacent to Abu Safiyah area protests, northeast of Jabalia, and in southeast of Beit Hanoun. Israeli forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 47 civilians, including 22 children, 2 women and a paramedic: 24 with live bullets and shrapnel, including 13 children; 19 with rubber bullets, including 9 children, a woman and a paramedic; and 4 were hit with tear gas canisters, including a woman. Shady Fayez Awadallah Awadallah (33), a paramedic, was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg; Moath Mohammed Mohammed Abu-Amira (25) was shot in the head with a live bullet, and he is in extremely critical condition.

: demonstrations took part adjacent to Abu Safiyah area protests, northeast of Jabalia, and in southeast of Beit Hanoun. Israeli forces’ attacks against protestors resulted in the injury of 47 civilians, including 22 children, 2 women and a paramedic: 24 with live bullets and shrapnel, including 13 children; 19 with rubber bullets, including 9 children, a woman and a paramedic; and 4 were hit with tear gas canisters, including a woman. Shady Fayez Awadallah Awadallah (33), a paramedic, was shot with a rubber bullet in his right leg; Moath Mohammed Mohammed Abu-Amira (25) was shot in the head with a live bullet, and he is in extremely critical condition. Gaza City: IOF shot and injured 12 civilians, including 3 children: 7 with live bullets and shrapnel and 5 with rubber bullets. It is notable that participation at the Malakah area has significantly decreased and participants are generally less active and remain within the vicinity of the established tents. Furthermore, a park was established in the area and named “al-Awda” (The Return) Park.

Central Gaza Strip: Protestors burnt tires, a coffin with the Israeli flag on it and a figurine of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and hrew stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli forces. IOF shot and injured 16 civilians, including 7 children and a woman: 7 with live bullets, 2 with rubber bullets, and 7 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Protestors burnt tires, a coffin with the Israeli flag on it and a figurine of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and hrew stones and Molotov Cocktails at Israeli forces. IOF shot and injured 16 civilians, including 7 children and a woman: 7 with live bullets, 2 with rubber bullets, and 7 were hit with tear gas canisters. Khan Younis: IOF’s’ attacks resulted in the injury of 33 civilians, including 13 children and a paramedic: 7 with live bullets and shrapnel. Many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field. A few protestors set tires on fire adjacent to the border fence. Sami Moussa Abu-Moustafa (35), a paramedic, sustained a rubber-bullet-wound to his left hand. Abu-Moustafa volunteers with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS); IOF targeted a PRCS ambulance with rubber bullets, shattering its windshield with no injuries.

IOF’s’ attacks resulted in the injury of 33 civilians, including 13 children and a paramedic: 7 with live bullets and shrapnel. Many protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and received treatment in the field. A few protestors set tires on fire adjacent to the border fence. Sami Moussa Abu-Moustafa (35), a paramedic, sustained a rubber-bullet-wound to his left hand. Abu-Moustafa volunteers with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS); IOF targeted a PRCS ambulance with rubber bullets, shattering its windshield with no injuries. Rafah: IOF shot and injured 39 civilians, including 10 children and a journalist; 3 were deemed in critical: 27 with live bullets and shrapnel, 8 with rubber bullets, and 4 were hit with tear gas canisters. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Deeb al-Khatib (42), a freelance journalist, sustained a rubber-bullet wound to his right arm. Ahmed Jum’a al-Lolahy (20) and Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Abu-Jarbou’ (20) were shot in their lower extremities with live bullets, and Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Ramadan Abu-Taim (18) sustained a live bullet to the head; all three are in critical condition.

Excessive use of force in the West Bank:

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 31 October 2019, IOF dispersed a peaceful protest in Bab al-‘Amoud area in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli prisons. Israeli police attacked participants and then arrested 4 young men. Eyewitnesses said that IOF dispersed a group of Palestinians, who were chanting national slogans in support to the prisoners in Bab al-‘Amoud area. The soldiers chased and attacked them physically and arrested Farah Sa’eed Bayadsah (29), a lawyer at Addameer, Danan Mustafa Ruweidi (23), Omer al-Khatib and Mo’ayad Debah. The eyewitnesses added that IOF detained the arrestees in a room in Bab al-‘Amoud area, surrounded the area and attempted to forcibly keep civilians away from the area. The arrestees were later taken to Salah Eden police centre. Few hours later, IOF released Ruweidi, al-Khatib and Debah with a 2-week ban on entering Bab al-‘Amoud area and Salah Eden Street, while Bayadsah was released with no conditions.

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 01 November 2019, dozens of Palestinians youngsters gathered at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the camp’s entrance. The soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at them, wounding a 16-year-old child with a live bullet in the left thigh. The child was transferred via a PRSC ambulance to Abu al-Hasan al-Qasem Hospital in Yatta, south of Hebron for treatment.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 02 November 2019, IOF dispersed a peaceful protest organized on Salah Eden Street, in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli prisons for the third time a week. They attacked the protestors and arrested Ahmed Hussein al-Safadi (45), Member of the National Action Commission. Eyewitnesses stated that IOF surrounded the participants, who raised pictures of prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli prisons, and forcibly dispersed them with the help of the Israeli mounted police and arrested journalist Ahmed al-Safadi and took him to Salah Eden police centre for investigation.

At the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men and children, gathered in Bab al-Zawhiyah area in the centre of Hebron. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a street entrance. The soldiers chased stone-throwers until they reached ‘Alia Hospital’s square, causing fear among the patients, and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of them suffered due to tear gas inhalation.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 09:00 on Friday, 01 November 2019, IOF stationed in eastern Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village for half an hour. A live bullet hit the window of Hafez Hussein Mohammed al-‘Amour’s 80-square-meter house, home to a family of 4 and located at least 1 kilometer away from the border fence.

At approximately 21:30 on the same Friday, Israeli gunboats stationed in western Jabalia shore in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 – 5 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing fire their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

On Saturday dawn on 02 November 2019, A Palestinian civilian was killed and another was wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house, which is used as a resort, southwest of Khan Younis, within a series of Israeli airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 01:37, an Israeli drone fired a missile near Mahmoud Hamzah al-Farah’s 60sqm summer house located on a 1-dunum land in an agricultural area in al-Mawasi, southwest of Khan Younis. Few minutes, later an IOF warplane fired a missile at the house and destroyed it completely causing a huge crater. As a result, Ahmed Mohammed ‘Abdullah al-Shahri (27) was killed and his body was retrieved from the rubble, while Khamis Ayman Khamis ‘Abdin (24) sustained wounds and bruises in the head, back and hands. ‘Abdin stated to PCHR fieldworker that he and al-Shahri were sleeping at the summer house, which his family looks after, when they were woken up by the sound of an explosion and then a louder one. He recalls waking up later to find himself in Nasser Hospital sustaining various injuries and then he learnt that his friend was killed. It is noteworthy that there were no armed groups related sites near the targeted area.

This attack was part of a series of airstrikes on 12 military sites and agricultural lands across the Gaza Strip.

Later on, Avichay Adraee, Spokesperson of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), said in a statement that IOF warplanes carried out several airstrikes on several Hamas targets, including a military navy site, an air defense site, another site with an anti-missile shooting simulator, military training, weapons manufacturing and storage sites; as well as, Hamas underground networks in the northern, central and southern Gaza Strip.

Refuting the Israeli claims, all initial data collected by PCHR fieldworker, who visited the targeted house and land in Khan Younis, emphasize that the targeted area is civilian as are the victims.

At approximately 07:00 on Sunday, 03 November 2019, IOF assigned to guard the annexation wall, opened fire at Mohammed Ahmed Mass’oud Jaradat (32), from Sela al-Harithiyah villages west of Jenin. As a result, Mohammed was shot with a live bullet to the left leg while attempting to sneak into Israel through ‘Anin village, west of the city. Mohammed was transferred to Salem military camp where a PRCS ambulance took him to Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Sunday, IOF stationed in eastern Khan Younis, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village for few minutes; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Monday, 04 November 2019, IOF stationed in eastern Khan Younis, sporadically opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern Khuza’ah village for few minutes; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, 04 November 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed adjacent to western Jabalia shore, north of the Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 – 6 nautical miles. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 05:40 on Tuesday, 05 November 2019, assigned to guard the annexation wall, opened fire at Faisal Ibrahim Ghanamah (24), from Sela al-Harithiyah village, west of Jenin. As a result, Ghanamah was shot with 2 live bullets in the legs while attempting to sneak into Israel through Thuhor al-‘Abed village, southwest of Jenin. Ghanamah was transferred via a PRCS ambulance to Khalil Suleiman Hospital in Jenin for treatment.

At approximately 07:30 on the same Tuesday, Israeli gunboats stationed adjacent to western Jabalia shore, north of the Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 01:50 on Wednesday, 06 November 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed adjacent to eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:30 on the same Wednesday, Israeli soldiers stationed adjacent to eastern Khan Younis, south of the Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian agricultural lands in eastern al-Qararah village; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on the same Wednesday, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. The shooting continued from time to time until 09:00 on the same day morning. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:00 on the same Wednesday, IOF moved into al-Thaher area, south of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, claiming that they were stoned from behind the border fence adjacent to “Carmi Tsur” settlement established on Palestinian confiscated lands. The soldiers raided a house were a number of construction workers presented in the area and then arrested Rami Tawfiq al-‘Alami (17), taking him into the mentioned settlement. The soldiers fired rubber bullets at a number of children, who were in the area. As a result, Omer ‘Arafat Za’aqiq (17), was shot with a rubber bullet to the left leg. He was transferred to a military camp in “Carmi Tsur”

Second: Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 31 November 2019:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Kafr Qalil village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched Ahmed Ali Sabri’s (29) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Beit Fourik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Murad Rebhi Nasasra’s (37) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Irsal neighborhood. They surrounded the house of the former MP Khaleda Kanan Mohammed Jarrar (56). IOF raided and searched her house then she was arrested and taken to the investigation center at “Ofer” prison, southwest of Ramallah. It should be mentioned that Jarrar has been banned from travelling internationally since 1998. Then an administrative detention was issued against her on April 2015, and then she was released on 28 February 2019, after serving a total of 20 months in detention since July 2017.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Batn al-Hawa and al-Teera neighborhoods in Ramallah. They raided and searched the house of prisoner Samer Mina al-Arabeed (44); no arrests were reported. It should be noted that on 25 September 2019, al-Arabeed was arrested and taken to “Ofer” detention at “al-Maskoubeya” investigation center in Jerusalem where he was tortured, and accused of participating in “Ein Bubin” explosion in Deir Ibzi, west of Ramallah on 23 August 2019. IOF also raided and searched Waleed Mohammed Hanatsha’s house, the financial director at Union of Health Work Committees, who was arrested since 03 October 2019.

At approximately 04:40, IOF moved into al-Beira, and stationed in al-Baloa’ neighborhood north of the city. They raided and searched Ali Abdulraheem Jaradat’s (64) house, and searched their ID cards and then arrested him. I should be noted that Jaradat is a journalist and writer, and he spent a total 14 years in IOF prisons on separate periods.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses then arrested (3) civilians: Alaa Hmaidan Mtour (27); Araz Akram al-Wa’ra (23); and Fadi Darweesh Abu Srour (39).

At approximately 15:00, IOF moved into Zwata village, west of Nablus, and stationed around the Palestinian special police forces’ station. IOF established a temporary military checkpoint at the entrance of the village, checked civilians vehicles and ID cards. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s old city. They raided and searched Hanadi Mohammed al-Halawani’s (38) house, and her husband’s store, Ibrahim Abdullah Abu Ghalya (51). IOF then took Ibrahim to al-Maskoubeya investigation center in the West Jerusalem.

Al-Halawani said that IOF stormed and searched her house, arrested her husband and scared her little son, Mohammed, and confiscated cameras and surveillances devices from her house while she was outside. It should be mentioned that Hanadi is one of al-Aqsa Mosque female guards who was ordered to keep a distance of 200 meters from Bab al-Silsila for two months. Additionally, she was banned from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for six months two weeks ago. For the second day in row, IOF is targeting the female guards’ houses, as they raided and searched Ayda al-Sidawi’s (59) house.

At approximately 20:00, IOF, stationed at Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Ahmed Amer Nour (22) from Anabta, east of Tulkarm, and took him to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (5) incursions in Beit Oula, Nuba, Bani Na’em, in Hebron; Izbet al-Tabeb village, east of Qalqelya; Murda village, north of Salfit. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 1 November 2019:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Masyoun neighborhood. They raided and searched Hassan Khader Ishtaya’s (52) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into Beit Loqya, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Ahmed Mohammed Bader’s (17) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into al-Jalazon refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Abdullah Jamal Mubarak’s (36) house and arrested him. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian was a former prisoner for 5 years.

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood in al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Faisal Lo’ay Abed’s (18) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Dura and Hebron villages; Ya’bod village, southwest of Jenin; Qariout village, southeast of Nablus; Kafl Hares, north of Salfit; Azoun village, east of Qalqelya. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 2 November 2019:

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya secondary school, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They stormed and searched the school yard and classes, then they hit the student Saleh Taha al-Taweel (16), the school head teacher, and the school guard, then they arrested them. Mahmoud Fayez Mahmoud, a member of school parents committee in al-Issaweya, said that IOF stormed the school and arrested the student al-Taweel after beaten him. IOF also attacked Tareq Jalajel, the school head teacher, the school guard, and another student, then they threw sound bombs. Mahmoud said that the member of school parents committee in al-Issaweya announced the school strikes in all the village’s schools to protest against the IOF attack on the sanctity of the school and endanger the lives of students.

At approximately 18:00, IOF, stationed in al-Jeep military checkpoint, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Wadea’ Abdulrazik Farraj (26), from Bethlehem while he was back from his work through this checkpoint. He was taken to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out (7) incursions in Hebron and Yeta villages ; Ain Yabrud, Beit Loqya, Kafr Malek, Kafr Ne’ma villages, in Ramallah; Hibla village, south of Qalqelya. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 03 November 2019:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into Bab Hata neighborhood, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses, and arrested (3) civilians: Rowad Ma’moun al-Razim (24); Wissam Mohammed Thalji Sidr (29); and Yousif Khaled al-Loulou (23).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses, and arrested (2) civilians: Kamal Ibrahim Abu Zarifa (58) from al-Jabal al-Shamali in Nablus; and Mohammed Eid Sbaih Sobhi Tabanja (39) from Khilla al-Amoud, south of Nablus.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Maher Mohammed Harb’s (48) house, and arrested him.

At approximately 01:45, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses, and arrested Rami Hisham Abu Farha (23); and Aseel Dia’ al-Zara’eni (27).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Bet Fourik village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched Ayman Arif Haj Mohammed’s (55) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Raba village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched Khaled Basel al-Bazour’s (30) and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved to Dura village, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Sharaf neighborhood. They raided and searched Moa’taz Ali Abu Znaid’s (22) house. Before the withdrawal, IOF handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli intelligence service in “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At the same time, IOF moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Dawoud Zakaria Mousa’s (24) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into ‘Awerta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested Nabih Abdul ‘Aziz ‘Awad (57) and Mohammed Sa’eed Yusuf ‘Awad (34).

At the same time, IOF moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and arrested Ja’afar Omer Abul ‘Aziz Rawajbah (23), ‘Ali Nour Eden Daraghmah (38) and ‘Ali Omer Hamed al-Shuoli (22).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house of Mahmoud Mustafa Mardawi (23), a student at the American Arab School in Jenin, and arrested him. It should be noted that most of the abovementioned arrestees, from north of Ramallah, are activists at the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into al-Sowanah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They arrested Fadi ‘Arafat al-Hadmi (43), Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, from his house after attacking him in front of his family. Al-Hadmi, who was arrested for the third time and summoned for dozens of times since he took office, was taken to an investigation center in occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 20:00, an Israeli Infantry unit raided and searched ‘Emad ‘Awni Abu Shamsiyah’s (45) house in Tal al-Ramidah neighborhood in Area classified (H2) in the center of Hebron, searching for young men IOF claimed had entered it. An Israeli officer ordered Abu Shamsiyah and his son ‘Awni, who had a surgery on his left leg 3 days ago, to tell him about the young men, who were in their house. After a fight erupted between Abu Shamsiyah, his son and the soldiers, the latter attacked ‘Awni and kicked him on his wounded leg. Fayzah (40), ‘Awni’s mother, attempted to intervene to stop ‘Awni’s arrest, but the soldiers pushed her away and she fell on the ground. The soldiers also attacked ‘Awni’s father and Bassam Rajab Abu ‘Aishah (60), who was in the house, when he also intervened. An hour later, the soldier arrested ‘Awni; he was later released to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which arrived at the military checkpoint (56). IOF fired live bullets in the air to disperse the crowding civilians and arrested Abu ‘Aishah and Fayzah Abu Shamsiyah, taking them to detention center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of the city. At approximately 00:00, Fayzah Abu Shamsiyah was released and fined with NIS 500 until the court appointment, while Abu ‘Aishah was transferred to “Ofer” military prison, southwest of Ramallah.

IOF carried out incursions in al-‘Aroub refugee camp and Karmah village in Hebron; and Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah.

Monday,04 November 2019 :

At approximately 00:15, IOF moved into Nablus and stationed in al-Makhfiyah neighborhood, west of the city. They raided and searched student accommodation on Mahmoud Abdul Rahim Street and arrested Mustafa Suleiman Khalil Abu al-Rab (21), a student at En-Najah National University from Sir Village, southeast of Jenin.

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched ‘Ala’a Monther Sawalmah’s (26) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved to Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched Oday Shawqi Staiti’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Fayeq Nassif Habash (28); Mohammed Habash (32) and Mohammed Younis (26).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mo’men Abd al-Ghaffar Abu Shamseya (22) and Ahmed Mohammed al-Yamani (35), and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ibrahim Sameer Kana’an’s (45) house and arrested him.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Yeta village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mousa Gabriel al-Amour (30) and Hasan Ibrahim al-Harini (28), and arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-Izareya village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the house of the Palestinian Police Officer Amjad Na’em al-Khateeb (52). IOF took him and his son Na’em (16) to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, IOF established a temporary military checkpoint on the entrance of Nazlet Issa village, north of Tulkarm. They searched the vehicles and the ID cards and arrested Owda Reyad Owda Tholthen (25), from Kafr al-Lobad, east of the village; he was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Kafr Na’ma village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Tamer Abdu’s (20) house, and then arrested him. It should be noted that Tamer was a former prisoner.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Deir Abu Misha’l village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Saleh Ahmed Ata’s (25) house, and arrested him.

IOF moved into al-Issaweya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem three times on this day, during which they arrested Mohammed Ramzi Mhaisen (13) while he was standing in front of his house and took him to an unknown destination. IOF also arrested 3 other children: Isma’el Yousif Mhaisen (15); Waseem Eyad Dari (17); and Omar Ahmed Mahmoud (14).

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Tulkarm; Faroun village, south of the city; Hawara village, south of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 05 November 2019:

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrestees were identified as ‘Issa Ahmed ‘Abed al-Fatah Ta’amrah (22), Hasan Mohamed Hasan Moqbel (25), and Yaseen ‘Adel Ahmed Za’aqeeq (16).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Hebron, where they raided and searched Waseem Ja’far Abu ‘Isha (20) house and then arrested him.

IOF carried out (8) incursions in Qalqiliyia, Fer’itah and Kafur Qaddoum villages, northeast of the city; Dura and al-Dahiriyia villages in Hebron; and Serda, Kafur Ni’mah and Abu Qash villages in Ramallah and al-Bierah. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 06 November 2019:

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohamed Hamdi al-Masa’eed (25) and Ashraf Mahmoud al-Shaiekh (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into al-‘Izzah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Nawaf Isma’il al-Qaisi’s (45) house and then arrested him. It should be noted that al-Qaisi was arrested, noting that he is a cancer patient and suffers poor health condition.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees were identified as Akram Ghadeb ‘Obaid (17), Mohamed Sami ‘Obaid (15) and Majd Basheer Ahmed (18).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Beit Jala and stationed in al-Jadawel neighborhood. They raided and searched Mohamed Nader Jawarish (17) house and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF backed by military construction vehicles headed to Abu Safiyia Gate, 50 meters to the west of border fence, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. They leveled and combed lands that were previously leveled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Naser Hussain al-Badawi (17) while present in al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. He was then taken to an unknown destination.

On evening hours, IOF arrested Jamal Mousa Hasan al-Zaini (57), from Khan Yunis, while traveling via Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing in northern Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Liaison, IOF detained al-Zaini and interrogated him before informing them that he was arrested. Al-Zaini’s wife said to PCHR’s fieldworker that her husband left his house on Wednesday morning and headed to Eres Crossing in order to travel to the West Bank through businessman permit. She added that she knew that her husband was arrested though media.

IOF carried out (4) incursions in Hebron, Samou’a, Bani Na’iem and Sureef. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

On Thursday, 31 October 2019, IOF hanged notices and maps on the steel fence, erected as a 1st step towards the completion of the annexation wall, southwest of Jenin. The notices announced the continued seizure of large parts of Jenin lands, for the 15th Rabee’ Abu Baker, Public Relations Officer in Ya’bod Municipality, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that IOF issued a decision to renew the seizure of 409 dunums from Ya’bod, Barta’ah, al-‘Arqah, Zebdah, Nazlet al-Yad, and Daher al-‘Abed villages as a prelude to the completion of the annexation wall. These notices and maps were signed by Nadav Padan, IOF Commander in Judea and Samaria.

On Saturday, 02 November 2019, Israeli authorities notified Hezmah and al-Ram villages, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, of the confiscation of hundreds of Palestinians’ dunums for settlement expansion. Mayor of Hezmah Municipality, Musallam Abu Helo, said that the Israeli authorities handed the Palestinian Liaison a notice to seize at least 500 dunums from Hezmah village, which is located adjacent to “Adam” settlement and 3 others. It should be noted that Hezmah village connects the West Bank’s north with its south, and is one of the main roads for Jerusalem-West Bank traffic. Mayor of al-Ram Municipality, Raqi al-Ghazawnah, said that the Palestinian Liaison handed the municipality decisions to seize a total of 39.9 dunums of al-Ram village lands. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities recently escalated its seizure policy in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

On Saturday, IOF distributed notices and maps to seize 126 dunums from Majdal Bani Fadel village, southeast of Nablus, for the expansion of 3-km street that connects the village’s intersection to the checkpoint of ”Ma’ale Ephraim”

On Sunday, 03 November 2019, IOF distributed notices and maps signed by Nadav Padan, IOF Commander in Judea and Samaria, to seize 36 dunums from Tubas village and expand “Psagot “settlement in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas.

On Monday, 04 November 2019, Israeli authorities notified dozens of Palestinians in al-Jab’a village, southwest of Bethlehem, of an order to seize 2000 dunums from their agricultural lands in order to expand “Beit Ayin” settlement, established on the lands of al-Jab’a, Nahaleen, Sureef, and Safa villages. Diab Masha’lah, Head of al-Jab’a village council, said that dozens of Palestinians found seizure notices placed in their lands in Nassar Mount, Wadi al-Khanzeer, and al-Khour areas while heading to harvest olive trees. The notices concerned at least 2000 dunums located adjacent to the annexation wall. Masha’lah added that “Beit Ayin” settlement’s settlers flooded a plot of land belonging to Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Loha with water in order to prevent his sons from harvesting the olive trees.

In the same context, on Monday, the Israeli authorities distributed notices to seize 66 dunums from Beit Doqo village lands, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. A press release issued by the village council stated that Israeli authorities handed the Palestinian Liaison decisions to seize 66 dunums from the village lands. It should be noted that during this week Israeli authorities issued many seizure notices for thousands of dunums from different areas in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem for settlement expansion.

On the same day, Beit Loqiyia Municipality stated in a press release that IOF handed a military decision to seize 150 dunums from the village, west of Ramallah. The municipality clarified that it contacted the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority and competent bodies to follow –up on the issue.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities issued notices to seize 243 dunums from the lands of Sureef village, northwest of Hebron. Mohamed ‘Edwan, Mayor of Sureef Municipality, said that Palestinian farmers found notices to seize their lands in Khelet Abu Ghnaim, al-Mansarah, and ‘Ain Hamam areas near “Beit Ayin” settlement. The mentioned lands belong to Ghanimat Family.

On Tuesday, 05 November 2019, IOF distributed notices and maps signed by Nadav Padan, IOF Commander in Judea and Samaria, to seize 60.4 dunums from the lands of Jablun and Faqou’a villages, northeast of Jenin. The decision enters into force from the date of its signature and ends on 31 December 2022. The owners of these lands have the right to challenge within 7 days through the Liaison and Coordination Office or the Legal Adviser Office in Jenin.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a residential building belonging to Mo’tasem Mahmoud ‘Abasi in Abu Tayieh neighborhood in Silwan, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-‘Abasi said that the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with a large number of police officers, border guard officers and special forces, surrounded his residential building, forced them out and proceeded to demolish it. Al-‘Abasi said that he managed to delay the demolition decision several times before, but he did not know that the court approved the decision. Al-‘Abasi clarified that his building was established in 2011 and in 2018 he paid a fine for the Israeli Municipality estimated at NIS 72,000, in addition to paying a monthly bill of NIS 1255 to avoid the demolition. Al-‘Abasi added that his building comprised of 2 story; each one built on an area of 100 square meters and sheltered 9 persons. It should be noted that Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 6 shops belonging to Al-‘Abasi family in last June.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, Israeli Municipality staff moved into many neighborhoods in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Head of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiya village, said that the municipality staff took photos of buildings and streets and distributed 10 notices as well as summonses under the pretext of building without licensing.

On the same day, Haaretz Newspaper stated that the Israel’s housing cabinet approved to build a cable-car route adjacent to al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. The route would reportedly pass from West Jerusalem’s German Colony district over the Mount of Olives to the al-Magharebah Gate adjacent to East Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The cable -car will ferry up to 3,000 people an hour about 1.4km (0.9 miles) from West Jerusalem to the Western Wall in occupied East Jerusalem. According to Israel Hayoum, the service will operate 73 cable cars per hour with each able to carry 10 people. The plan has drawn widespread opposition from architects, local Palestinian residents and environmentalists who criticized the expected damage to the historic landscape of the Old City. In addition, critics say the cable car will not solve the area’s transportation and access problems. They also said that the project would mar Jerusalem’s Old City and bolster the Jewish presence in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 06 November 2019, IOF backed by military construction vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Adminstration moved into Mughair al-‘Abid area, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. They demolished 2 residential tents belonging to Mohamed ‘Ali Mohamed Dababsah and ‘Amer Mohamed Dababsah, in addition to demolishing and confiscating a livestock barn belonging to Nuzha Makhamrah, under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that the tents were donated by PRCS after destroying their houses few months ago. Furthermore, IOF notified Mohamed ‘Ali Dababsah to demolish his house built 2 weeks ago within 96 hours.

Israeli Settler Violence

On Friday, 01 November 2019, farmers from Dir Hatab village, east of Nablus, were shocked to find their olives already harvested by settlers from “Alon Moreh“ The olive trees are located in Khelet Shehada, Khelet Abu Ramlah, Bab al-Maghar, Ras Hazem, and Khelet Skik. The trees belong to Shehada ‘Abed al-Baqi Shehada ‘Amer, Nedal ‘Ali Dawoud Zamel, and Hussain Qasem Hussain. The farmers discovered that at least 30 olive trees planted 70 years ago from Shehada ‘Amer’s land were uprooted in order for the construction of a road connecting between 2 settler-houses built in the area and a barn for an Israeli settler.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 02 November 2019, an Israeli settler attempted to enter a plot of land belonging to Badawi Jadallah for breeding his livestock. Jadallah’s land is located near “Negohot” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ lands in southern Dura, southwest of Hebron. Jadallah attempted to prevent the settler from entering the land, meanwhile, an Israeli force arrived at the area and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

On Sunday, 03 November 2019, Palestinian farmers entered their lands in al-Talmah area, north of al-Sawiyia village in southern Nablus, upon a prior security coordination. The farmers were surprised that their crops were already harvested by settlers from “Rahim” settlement, and then called media and Palestinian Liaison to inform them about what happened. These lands belong to Fayiq Sa’ied Abu Ras and his sons, Bashar Saleh Metleq Abu Ras and his sons, ‘Amer Mousa Abu Ras and his sons, ‘Odah ‘Abed al-Kareem al-Khatib, Nawaf ‘Izz al-Deen al-Khatib, Ghaleb Saleh Sa’ied, and Mahmoud Faisal Sa’ied. Afterwards, IOF expelled the farmers from their lands, confiscated their belongings and canceled the security coordination until further notice. It should be noted that IOF prevents Palestinian farmers from entering their lands, which are isolated behind the annexation wall and surrounded by settlements, and only allows them in during the olive harvesting season.

On Tuesday, 05 November 2019, Palestinian farmers were allowed to enter their lands in Area C for harvesting olive trees, upon a prior security coordination. Tayseer Mostafa Basheer al-Nobani and his family, from the Eastern Laban neighborhood, headed to their 30-dunum- plot of land near “Eli” settlement and found out that it was harvested by settlers.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 42 temporary checkpoints and arrested 3 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 31 October 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to Samou’a and Ethna villages.

On Friday, 01 November 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh, al-Dahiriyia and Beit Ummer villages, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 02 November 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and between Beit ‘Awaa and Samou’a villages.

On Sunday, 03 November 2019, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer, al-Shayyoukh and al-Moreq villages, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 05 November 2019, IOF established 5 checkpoints at the entrances to Ethna, Beit Kahel and al-Majd villages, at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp, and on Khelet al-Mayaa road in Yatta.

On Wednesday, 06 November 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Shayyoukh and al-Hadab villages.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Friday, 01 November 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh, Dir Abu Mish’al, and al-Moghair villages, and at the intersection of “Hemlish” settlement.

On Saturday, 02 November 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and Dir Abu Mish’al villages, and at ‘Ain Sina Square.

On Sunday, 03 November 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Ras Karkar village.

On Monday, 04 November 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to Dir Abu Mish’al village and on al-Mo’arajat Road.

Qalqiliyah:

At approximately 18:40 on Thursday, 31 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 21:30, a similar checkpoint was established at Jeet village intersection, northeast of the city.

On Sunday, 03 October 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, and at the entrances to Heblah and Jal’oud villages.

At approximately 20:40 on Tuesday, 05 November 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the intersection of Jeet village, northwest if Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 22:45, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to the city.

At approximately 09:20 on Wednesday, 06 November 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

At approximately 19:00 on Thursday, 31 October 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 23:15 on Saturday, 02 October 2019, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to Salfit village.

At approximately 18:20 on Tuesday, 05 November 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kafur al-Deek village, west of Salfit

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Nazi Israel, Palestine |