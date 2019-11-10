Ansarullah Leader Warns ‘Israelis’ about Yemenis’ Determination to Respond to Attacks against Yemen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni people will not hesitate to deal a stinging blow to ‘Israel’ in case the Tel Aviv regime commits the folly of attacking Yemen.

Sayyed al-Houthi’s remarks came during a televised speech broadcast live from the capital Sana’a on Saturday evening as millions of Yemenis celebrated the birth anniversary of the Messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] in several provinces.

“Our people will not hesitate to declare holy war against the ‘Israeli’ enemy, and to launch the most severe strikes against sensitive targets in the occupied territories if the enemy engages in any folly against our people,” the Ansarullah leader said.

“We reaffirm our anti-‘Israel’ position and that the regime is an occupying one. This is a principled humanitarian, moral and religious commitment,” he said.

Sayyed al-Houthi also warned the Saudi-led coalition against the continuation of its atrocious military campaign against the impoverished and conflict-plagued Arab country, saying members of the alliance will have to accept grave consequences if the aggression persists.

“I call on the Saudi regime to stop the aggression and siege, otherwise the risks of continuing the aggression are great and the results will be severe for them,” the Ansarullah leader said.

He added that Yemeni forces will continue to develop their military hardware and will launch much harsher retaliatory attacks in case the Saudi-led assaults continue.

“Those who are seeking war and blockade and hoping to bring us to our knees are doing a useless job, and nothing but damage and harm awaits them,” Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out.

“Aggressive Saudis must end blockade of Yemen. We understand the level of suffering that Yemeni people are enduring as a result of the blockade,” the Ansarullah chief highlighted, calling on the Yemeni nation to stay resilient in the face of oppressive Saudis.

He finally pointed to the theft of Yemen’s national resources by the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, saying more than 120 million barrels of crude oil have been looted in southern Yemeni areas occupied by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating bloody campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of fugitive president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

It has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

Related Videos

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ansarullah, House of Saud, War on Yemen | Tagged: Saudi Aggression, Sayyed al-Houthi, Zionist entity |