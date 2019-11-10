US Pompeo: Ongoing Protests in Lebanon and Iraq Target Hezbollah and Iran

November 10, 2019
US US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blatntly interfered in Lebanon’s and Iraq’s domestic issues, labeling the ongoing protests in the two countries as against Hezbollah and Iran.
Pompeo called for helping the protesters in order to ‘defeat the regimes which curb freedom’.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
