Sayyed Nasrallah: Meetings Are Ongoing to Form Gov’t, US Preventing Solution... Hezbollah Overloaded with Missiles

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Monday a speech in which he tackled various internal and regional topics.

Addressing thousands of the resistance supporters commemorating Hezbollah Martyrs’ Day, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Muslim nation on the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]

On the event, His Eminence recalled on the Martyrs’ Day “how Sharon stood frustrated by the defeat suffered by the “Israeli” army after the self-scarifying operation of martyr Ahmed Kassir.”

“Martyrs’ Day is an anniversary for every martyr in Hezbollah,” he added, noting that “the most important characteristic of the martyrs is that they were people of faith and belief.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further hailed “these late martyrs, who were fighting for the sake of Allah by defending the holy sanctities and the oppressed people.”

Denouncing US President Donald Trump, who treats the US military as an army of mercenaries army, the Resistance Leader underscored that “they think that all people are like them.”

“The martyrs moved us to the era of victories and we thank them for this,” he added, pointing out that “One of the achievements of the martyrs is that they defended our country from the great dangers as was the case in confronting the terrorist attacks.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say that “the martyrs have turned us into a country that the senior “Israeli” enemy leaders view as an existential threat

His Eminence also said: “The resistance today is at the peak of its strength, presence and importance as part of the axis of resistance in the region.”

Praising the stances and steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their Leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Houthi, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “Sayyed Houthi’s clear stance regarding Yemen’s readiness to respond to the “Israeli” threats is very important.”

“This statement was issued by the leader of a front that has been facing the US-Saudi aggression for five years,” he added, noting that “they [the Yemeni] possess qualitative weapons.”

According to His Eminence, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “Yemen is very important in the axis of resistance. The “Israelis” read well Sayyed Houthi’s speech because of its credibility.”

Moreover, His Eminence acknowledged that “The “Israeli” enemy must know that there is a new strategic environment in its confrontation.”

“The position of Sayyed Houthi is a very important development and both the enemy and the friend acknowledge the importance of this stance,” he stressed, noting that “An important political message was send by hundreds of thousands, who marched in Sana’a waiting for Sayyed Houthi’s speech.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated that “The secret of the power in the axis of the resistance lies in its faith, spirituality, and belief in the holy sites and humanitarian issues as well as its readiness to sacrifice.”

“There will be no war on Iran in the region,” he assured, pointing out that “Trump’s strategy on Iran has failed. Trump has kept an American force in Syria because of the oil fields.”

Moving to the internal arena, Hezbollah Secretary General disclosed that “In Lebanon, discussions are still underway to come up with the best solution for our country.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled that “There are ongoing meetings over the issue of the government and I will not disclose anything now.”

However, he assured that “There is consensus on the issue of recovering stolen funds. There are big differences between the fight against corruption and the resistance to occupation in the subject and tools.”

As he highlighted that “There are demands that are not endorsed by the entire protest movement,” His Eminence revealed that “Meetings continue over the formation of the government as well as tripartite consultations and the doors are open to reach the best possible result.”

On the solutions, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “Fighting corruption requires honest judges who do not bow to political pressures.”

“As Hezbollah’s secretary general, I call on the Higher Judicial Council and the competent judges to tackle any corruption file targeting any Hezbollah official. Start with us,” he added.

Assuring that there are honest and brave judges on whom we can count. His Eminence said: “If there is any corruption related to a minister or a municipal official or employee related to Hezbollah, I guarantee you that his immunity is to be lifted even before the law of lifting immunity is endorsed.”

To the judges, the Resistance Leader said: “The corrupt is like the [“Israeli”] agent. He has neither a religion nor a sect. You must be brave and you must not bow to any political or religious leader in the country.”

Sayyed Nasrallah urged the honorable Lebanese judges to emulate the martyrs, who sacrificed themselves for the sake of the country.

Regarding the US stance on the internal Lebanese crisis, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “The US is trying to deepen the Lebanese economic crisis. The United States is playing a role in the current economic hardships in Lebanon.”

“Agriculture, industry, trade and tourism are passing through a very critical situation,” he cautioned, noting that “One of the conditions for success in facing the current economic crisis is to know the friend from the enemy.”

In addition, His Eminence moved on to say:

“The Americans are preventing us from dealing with Chinese companies. The Americans are practicing financial terrorism on the Lebanese banks and using the financial pressure on transferring money to Lebanon. There is an American threat by sanctions against Lebanese companies involved in the reconstruction of Syria.”

Calling the Lebanese government to send a delegation to China, Sayyed Nasrallah wondered

“Why should we bow to the Americans over something that can rescue our country?”

Slamming the US interference, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that

“One of the reasons for the American anger against the Iraqi prime minister is that he went to China and signed economic agreements.”

“There was great American pressure to prevent the opening of the Albukamal crossing and it was opened by a Syrian – Iraqi decision,” he added, noting that “The Iraqi market is able to accommodate the Lebanese production dozens of times more .”

Urging the US to leave us alone, His Eminence stressed that

“Lebanon is safer than any US state. Lebanon is even safer than Washington.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah called the Lebanese government to communicate with the Syrian government to transfer Lebanese products to Iraq through the Albukamal crossing.

“The US sanctions on the banking sector are aimed at stirring sedition in Lebanon,” he added, noting that “Based on Pompeo’s understanding, the Iranian influence must end by cutting the hands of the resistance.”

“Where is the Iranian influence in Lebanon? Where is the Iranian influence over banks and the army?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered.

According to His Eminence,

“Claims that missiles will be sent to Hezbollah via Albukamal border crossing are baseless. We have an overload of missiles in Lebanon and we don’t know where to store them.”

“Saving the country is not by more loans and interest, but by accelerating the economy,” he stated, calling the Lebanese people to preserve their elements of strength.

As he clarified that “Most of the corrupts in Lebanon are US allies,” Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that “All Lebanese are pinning hopes on the issue of oil and gas but the Americans are creating obstacles.”

On this level, His Eminence cautioned that

“The Americans are seeking to prevent us from finding markets for our products,” urging “The Lebanese to prevent anyone from dragging them into chaos and vacuum.”

Describing the US sanctions as a “double-edged sword”, he said that they discouraged potential investors and had a negative impact on the Lebanese economy, but nevertheless would have little effect on Hezbollah, whose money was not in the banks.

“We are people who do not give up. We’re to remain in the squar

Full Road Map Speach

