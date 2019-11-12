الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يغتال القيادي في سرايا القدس بهاء أبو عطا The Israeli occupation assassinates the leader in Al – Quds Brigades Bahaa Abu Atta

Posted on by martyrashrakat

نعت سرايا القدس الجناح العسكري لحركة الجهاد الإسلامي أحد أبرز قياداتها الشهيد بهاء سليم أبو العطا، الذي أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عن استهداف مبنى في غزة كان الشهيد متواجد فيه، بعملية مشتركة بين الجيش والأمن العام.

وتوعدت سرايا القدس برد قادم يزلزل الكيان الصهيوني، كما توعدت بالعمل على استكمال مسيرة تحرير كامل فلسطين.

وقالت لجان المقاومة إن العدو ارتكب حماقة كبيرة باقدامه على ارتكاب هذه الجريمة، مؤكدة أن الاحتلال سيدفع ثمن جرائمه المستمرة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، والمقاومة ستثأر لدماء الشهيد البطل بهاء أبو العطا.

وكشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن عملية الاغتيال أوصى بها رئيس الأركان ورئيس الشاباك، وأقرها رئيس الحكومة ووزير الأمن.

وأفاد مراسل الميادين عن اطلاق عدة صليات ورشقات من الصواريخ من قطاع غزة باتجاه المستوطنات الإسرائيلية، وقصف إسرائيلي مضاد استهدف شمال مدينة غزة.

وأعلن رئيس لجنة تنسيق إدخال البضائع إلى غزة أن الجانب الإسرائيلي أغلق معبر كرم أبو سالم التجاري من اليوم وحتى إشعار آخر، في حين صدرت تعليمات من مجلس اشكول وبلدية سديروت عن توقع رد فلسطيني بعد عملية الجيش الإسرائيلي، وتوجيهات للبقاء قرب الأماكن المحصنة، وتعطيل الدراسة والزراعة في الأماكن القريبة من القطاع، على أن تسري هذه التوجيهات منذ السادسة من صباح اليوم لغاية صباح الغد.

وأكدت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن الدراسة لن تقام في مبان خفيفة غير محصنة اليوم في كل مستوطنات الجنوب والوسط وتل أبيب، بالإضافة إلى توقف حركة القطارات بين عسقلان وبئر السبع نتيجة الأوضاع المستجدة في محيط غزة

وشهدت مدينة غزة قصفاً إسرائيلياً، قبيل تنفيذ عملية اغتيال الشهيد أبو عطا، وأعلنت وزراة الصحة الفلسطينة عن استشهاد مواطن ومواطنة وإصابة 2 آخرين بجراح مختلفة شرق حي الشجاعية.

Translation

The Israeli occupation assassinates the leader in Al – Quds Brigades Bahaa Abu Atta

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced killing one of its most prominent leaders in Gaza, the martyr Bahaa Salim Abu al-Atta, the Zionist entity, targetd a building in Gaza where the martyr was present, in a joint operation between the army and public security.

The Al-Quds Brigades have vowed to respond to the zionist entity’s defeat, and it has vowed to work to complete the process of the liberation of the whole of Palestine.

The resistance committees said that the enemy committed a great folly by committing this crime, stressing that the occupation will pay the price for its continuing crimes against the Palestinian people, and the resistance will avenge the blood of the heroic martyr Bahaa Abu Alat.

Israeli media revealed that the assassination was recommended by the chief of staff and the head of the Shabak, and approved by the prime minister and the minister of security.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that several prayers and rocket attacks were fired from the Gaza Strip toward israeli settlements and israeli counter-artillery shelling north of Gaza City.

The chairman of the Coordination Committee for the Introduction of Goods into Gaza announced that the Israeli side had closed the Karam Abu Salem commercial crossing from today until further notice, while instructions had been issued by the Ashkol Council and the Municipality of Sderot to expect a Palestinian response after the Israeli army operation, and directives to stay near fortified areas, and to disrupt study and agriculture in places near the Gaza Strip, provided that these directives would apply from 6 a.m. to tomorrow morning.

Israeli media confirmed that the study will not be held in light, non-fortified buildings today in all settlements in the south, central and Tel Aviv, in addition to the suspension of train traffic between Ashkelon and Beersheba as a result of the new conditions in the gaza area.

Gaza City witnessed Israeli shelling, just before the assassination of martyr Abu Atta, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of one citizen and the injury of 2 others to the east of The Shujaiyaneigh borhood.

