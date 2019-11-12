Palestinian Resistance Joint Chamber: By Assassinating Abu Al-Atta, Israeli Enemy Crossed All Red Lines

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 12, 2019

The Palestinian Resistance Joint Chamber mourned in a statement the Islamic Jihad’s military commander, Baha Abu al-Atta, stressing that the Zionist enemy has crossed the red lines and vowing a clear response.

The statement added that the Joint Chamber is on alert and will hold an open meeting to follow the developments and respond to the Israeli crime, highlighting readiness to challenge the Israeli enemy.

The unity of the Palestinian factions of resistance can deter the Israeli enemy and make it regret for committing this treacherous crime, according to the statement.

