Palestinian Resistance Retaliates after ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Military Commander, Civilians in Gaza

Palestinian resistance groups rained down retaliatory rockets on the occupied territories after the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s assassination of senior Palestinian resistance commander Bahaa Abu al-Atta and scores of civilians.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movements continue retaliation by launching missiles towards towns in the occupied territories.

At least 10 Palestinian people were martyred as a result of the continued ‘Israeli’ aggression against Gaza, after 3 others were martyred in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike that targeted the al-Atatera region in Bait Lahya, north of Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced earlier on Tuesday evening that two Palestinians were martyred in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike that targeted an agricultural land in Bait Hanoun north of the Strip.

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, al-Quds Brigade, announced four of its fighters martyred.

The occupation warplanes, meanwhile, continue bombing sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance factions and different agricultural areas in Gaza.

“Israel” has assassinated a senior commander for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in an airstrike in the besieged Gaza Strip, sparking a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, al-Quds Brigades, confirmed the martyrdom of its commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, in an “Israeli” aerial assault on his Gaza home early on Tuesday, adding that the group was on “maximum alert.”

It further said Ata’s wife had also been martyred during the “Israeli” air raid.

Additionally, the resistance group stressed that its commander was heroically defending the Palestinian land against conspiracies prior to his martyrdom.

It also vowed to continue in the footsteps of its assassinated commander in order to “complete the process of liberation of the entire beloved Palestine. Our response will inevitably shock the Zionist entity.”

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” army confirmed in a statement its strike against a building where Ata was present in Gaza’s Shejaiya area.

The operation, it added, had been recommended by the “Israeli” Chief of Staff and Shin Bet domestic security service, and approved by the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It also blamed Ata for recent rocket, drone and sniper attacks against “Israel”, as well as attempted infiltration into the occupied territories, claiming that he was planning “imminent” attacks.

“Abu al-Ata was responsible for most of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s activity in the Gaza Strip and was a ticking bomb,” the “Israeli” army said.

Separately, the Hamas resistance movement said the “Israeli” entity “bears full responsibility for all consequences of this escalation” and pledged that al-Ata’s death “will not go unpunished.”

Shortly after the “Israeli” strike, Palestinians launched a salvo of rockets into the occupied territories, setting off sirens as far as Ashdod.

The “Israeli” army said Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters had pounded the occupied-territories with “substantial” rocket fire Tuesday.

“There is substantial fire,” army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists in a conference call. “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting.”

The assassination is likely to fuel tensions between Tel Aviv and Gaza, which has been under a crippling siege by the “Israeli” entity since 2007 and witnessed three wars since 2008.

Gaza has also witnessed deadly tensions since March 30, 2018 which marked the start of the Great March of Return protests, with participants demanding the right to return for the Palestinians driven out of their homeland.

A strike on a Damascus home belonging to the Islamic Jihad official has martyred the man’s son, in what appears to be part of an “Israeli” attack to assassinate leaders of the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza and Syria.

The Islamic Jihad issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the attack, identifying the official as Akram al-Ajouri.

Two civilians were martyred and ten others were injured due to the hostile targeting of a residential building near the Lebanese Embassy in Mezza area in Damascus that is home to Damascus University and several diplomatic missions, Syrian state media SANA reported.

Syrian authorities said a building in the capital of Damascus was bombed early Tuesday in a deadly attack, as its air defenses fired at a “hostile target.”

According to the SANA state news network, Syrian air defenses were fired at a “hostile target” over Daraya, a suburb south of Damascus.

The Islamic Jihad did not immediately accuse anyone of carrying out the strike, although the incident came less than an hour after the “Israeli” entity announced it had assassinated a top commander of the resistance group in besieged Gaza Strip.

It was not immediately known if there was any link between the incidents.

Relatedly, Syrian Interior Minister, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khalid Al-Rahmoun, during his visit to the targeted site, said that the residential building was targeted by several missiles, claiming the lives of a number of civilians and wounding others.

The SANA report added that the building was badly damaged and the windows of nearby buildings and a number of cars were shattered.

It further mentioned that the Syrian Arab Army at dawn on Tuesday intercepted a hostile target over Darayya in Damascus.

