Islamic Jihad Investigations: Israeli Drone Entered Abu Al-Atta Flat Just before His Assassination

Posted on November 14, 2019 by martyrashrakat

20891404-7675273-image-a-7_1573530634209

November 13, 2019

An article posted by i24news mentioned the investigations, done by the Islamic Jihad resistance movement in Gaza into the assassination of the military commander Baha Abu Al-Atta, revealed the entrance of an Israeli drone to the bedroom of his apartment few minutes before the attack.

The report added that the Zionist drone entered Abu Al-Atta’s apartment to accurately check the presence of the target and transmitted images to the command few minutes just before it exploded, causing a light damage.

Few moments later, a warplane fired two missiles at the bedroom (of Abu Al-Atta’s apartment), destroying it completely, according to the report which added that the Israeli drones had always monitored the house before the assassination and that the martyr entered his house half an hour before the assassination.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman boasted, during a joint press conference with the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cjief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, that the enemy forces managed to reach even the bed of the martyr Abu Al-Atta.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had warned against the threat posed by the Israeli drone violations, vowing to confront this danger.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s remarks came in response to an Israeli drone attack on Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) on August 25, 2019.

An Israeli drone come down in Dahiyeh’s Mouawwad neighborhood at 1:00 a.m. on Sunday (August 25, 2019), and another exploded in the same area half an hour later. The attack caused damage to Hezbollah’s Media Relations office which is located in the area.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

 

Filed under: Hezbollah, Palestine, Targeted killings | Tagged: , , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: