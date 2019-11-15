Hezbollah is invincible: Sayyed Safieddine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 15, 2019

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the party’s creed and power are invincible, adding that none can pose any danger against it.

Sayyed Safieddine called on the protesters in Lebanon to choose a clear leadership that disintegrates the popular movement away from the political forces which have been plotting to exploit it.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

