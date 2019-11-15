Sheikh Qassem: US Failed to Instigate against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 14, 2019

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Thursday that the US has failed to instigate against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Addressing the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem said there have been nationwide anti-corruption protests in Lebanon.

However, there has been also

“a failed attempt by the US to direct course of the events at blaming Hezbollah for the current crisis.”

“We are certain that the US will fail in its latest attempts in Lebanon,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding: “God willing, we will be part of the solution.”

Meanwhile, he praised Iran for supporting the resistance as saying:

“We recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran as the head of Axis of Resistance.”

On the other hand, Sheikh Qassem said that Hezbollah has developed its capabilities throughout the years since 1982, and managed to triumph in several wars against the Zionist entity and the Takfiri terrorists.

Referring to several regional states who have been moving towards normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, Sheikh Qassem said:

“There are no worries since these states (which seek normalization) have been exposed before it was too late, and now they are out of the equation.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

