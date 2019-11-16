Hamas Warns: “We Won’t Allow Zionist Entity to Pick Time, Place of Each Clash”

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum

أكلت يوم أكل الثور الأبيض I was eaten since the day the white bull was eaten

Senior Palestinian Resistance Cmdr. Assassinated in Gaza Strike

November 16, 2019

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhum said on Saturday that the Zionist entity will bear “the results of its ongoing aggression faced with the opposition and the Palestinian people.”

“We won’t allow Israel to pick the time and place of each clash,” he added, Walla reported.

Barhoum further stated that a joint command of all Gaza-based factions was established to jointly decide how to respond in the future to Israeli attacks.

Occupation warplanes struck Hamas posts during Saturday night, two days after fragile ceasefire went into force following a round of fighting between the occupation army and Islamic Jihad group, another resistance movement in the Gaza strip.

The latest escalation began early on Tuesday (November 12) with Israeli targeted assassination of Bahaa Abu al-Ata, a top commander of Islamic Jihad.

That 42-year-old’s killing in a raid targeting his house triggered retaliatory rocket fire from Islamic Jihad at the occupied territories.

Source: Israeli media

