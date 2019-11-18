Yemeni Coastguards Seize Saudi Ship, Two Others in Yemen’s Regional Waters – Statement

Posted on November 18, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Yemeni Coastguards Seize Saudi Ship, Two Others in Yemen’s Regional Waters – Statement

By Staff

Yemen’s Coastguards issued a statement that explained the incident of detaining three ships off the Red Sea inside the country’s regional waters.

The statement read the following:

– Three ships were seized, one is Saudi ‘Rabegh 3” 3 miles away of the Yemeni ‘Uqban Island as they entered Yemen’s regional waters without an earlier notice

– The crews of the seized ships didn’t respond to the patrol after they were called via the international channel 16

– The non-response from the crews of the seized ships is a clear challenge to all international maritime laws and a violation of Yemeni sovereignty

– The seized ships were harbored at the Salif port, and legal measures were taken along with contacting the concerned parties

– The coastguards stress keenness on the safety of regional waters, as well as the necessity to abide by all followed regulations and respect Yemen’s sovereignty

– We won’t save any effort to take the measures related to protecting Yemeni waters

Earlier, before publishing the statement, a top official of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement said that a ‘suspected vessel’ was seized off the western coast of the impoverished country in the Red Sea.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the President of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee said: “Yemeni coast guards… are checking to see whether (the vessel) belongs to the countries of aggression or to South Korea, in which case it will be released after completing legal procedures. The crews are being well treated.”

 

Related Videos

Related News

 

Filed under: Ansarullah, House of Saud, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: