Yemeni Coastguards Seize Saudi Ship, Two Others in Yemen’s Regional Waters – Statement

Yemen’s Coastguards issued a statement that explained the incident of detaining three ships off the Red Sea inside the country’s regional waters.

The statement read the following:

– Three ships were seized, one is Saudi ‘Rabegh 3” 3 miles away of the Yemeni ‘Uqban Island as they entered Yemen’s regional waters without an earlier notice

– The crews of the seized ships didn’t respond to the patrol after they were called via the international channel 16

– The non-response from the crews of the seized ships is a clear challenge to all international maritime laws and a violation of Yemeni sovereignty

– The seized ships were harbored at the Salif port, and legal measures were taken along with contacting the concerned parties

– The coastguards stress keenness on the safety of regional waters, as well as the necessity to abide by all followed regulations and respect Yemen’s sovereignty

– We won’t save any effort to take the measures related to protecting Yemeni waters