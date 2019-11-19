Message for my Latin American friends (in the form of a song)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Saker

Dear friends,

I have to admit that I am absolutely heartbroken at the news coming out of Latin America. Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia – everywhere the people are struggling against what has been known as “Yankee imperialism” for decades. The pendulum of history has swung back and forth many times in Latin America. I remember the civil war in Argentina just before the coup of 1976, I was still a kid, but I remember it all. Then the coup, the vicious and ugly “dirty war”, the disaster of the (just!) war for the Malvinas, then the years of “democracy”. Rivers of blood, and still the new era of freedom and peace everybody kept hoping for did not come. Now, four or five decades later, the people of Latin America are still dying and suffering under the yoke of a CIA-installed and CIA-controlled comprador class which would gladly sell their mothers and daughters to Uncle Shmuel for a few bucks.

And yet.

And yet 40 or 50 years are short when seen from the point of view of history, other struggles in history have lasted much longer. So, as a poignant reminder that we will never lose hope, nor will we ever accept oppression, here is a song by Pedro Aznar whose beautiful lyrics will be understood by everyone from Patagonia to Mexico’s northern border (including my Brazilian friends) and which beautifully expresses the hope common to all of us!

Venceremos!

The Saker

PS: if somebody had the time to translate these lyrics into English, I would be most grateful.

