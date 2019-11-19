Zionist Media Says Formula Changed: Syria Will Respond to Any Israeli Attack

Zionist Media Says Formula Changed: Syria Will Respond to Any Israeli Attack

The Zionist media outlets highlighted the rocketry attack launched from Syria at the occupied Golan Heights, considering that the strategic formula in the area has changed.

The Israeli air defenses intercepted four rockets from Syria at the occupied Golan Heights, according to media reports which added that sirens and explosions were heard in the area.

The Israeli analysts considered that the formula has changed, adding that Syria would respond to any Zionist attack on its territories.

Zionist Media Says Rockets Fired from Syria’s Golan Hit Occupied Territories

November 19, 2019

Israeli media reported that four rockets fired at the Palestinian occupied territories in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning.

The Israeli media quoted an Israeli military as saying said it had “identified four launches from Syrian territory toward Israeli territory that were shot down by soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system.”

The occupation army said it was unlikely that any projectiles had landed inside the occupied territories borders.

Around the same time, Syrian official news agency SANA reported explosions at Damascus airport.

Ynet, meanwhile, reported that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was expected to hold a security consultation on Tuesday morning with IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior officials in the defense establishment.

After the incident, the Golan Regional Council said no special safety precautions would be put in place, following consultations with the military. The authorities urged residents to keep to their routines, Times of Israel reported.

