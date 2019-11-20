Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Stresses Full Readiness to Respond to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced they are fully prepared to respond to any ‘Israeli’ aggression had the ‘Israeli’ entity went into an adventure that includes a direct military aggression against the country.

In a seminar entitled ‘’Israeli’ Greed in Yemen, which was organized by the Yemeni Armed Forces’ department of moral orientation, their spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree stressed that the message addressed by leader of the Yemeni revolution Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi during his latest speech comes from a source of power and must be taken seriously by the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Sayyed al-Houthi had warned the ‘Israelis’ about the Yemenis’ determination to respond to attacks against their country during his latest speech while celebration Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] birth anniversary.

Saree further noted that the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces on the level of rocketry force and the propelled aircraft are qualified enough to hit vital targets deep in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Brigadier General Saree further reiterated the historical ‘Israeli’ hostility against Yemen and the Arab and Muslim nations along history, as well as the ‘Israeli’ conspiracies and plots to expand and control the most important vital positions overlooking the Gulf as well as the Arab Sea and the Red Sea.

