Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Stresses Full Readiness to Respond to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression

Posted on November 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

 

By Staff

Yemen’s Armed Forces announced they are fully prepared to respond to any ‘Israeli’ aggression had the ‘Israeli’ entity went into an adventure that includes a direct military aggression against the country.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Stresses Full Readiness to Respond to Any ‘Israeli’ Aggression

In a seminar entitled ‘’Israeli’ Greed in Yemen, which was organized by the Yemeni Armed Forces’ department of moral orientation, their spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree stressed that the message addressed by leader of the Yemeni revolution Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi during his latest speech comes from a source of power and must be taken seriously by the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Sayyed al-Houthi had warned the ‘Israelis’ about the Yemenis’ determination to respond to attacks against their country during his latest speech while celebration Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] birth anniversary.

Saree further noted that the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces on the level of rocketry force and the propelled aircraft are qualified enough to hit vital targets deep in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Brigadier General Saree further reiterated the historical ‘Israeli’ hostility against Yemen and the Arab and Muslim nations along history, as well as the ‘Israeli’ conspiracies and plots to expand and control the most important vital positions overlooking the Gulf as well as the Arab Sea and the Red Sea.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Filed under: Ansarullah, War on Yemen, Youtube | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: