Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz admitted Wednesday he was unable to establish an ‘Israeli’ governing coalition, hours before his midnight deadline for negotiations.

Returning the mandate to form a coalition to so-called president of the Zionist entity Reuven Rivlin, Gantz has effectively plunged the ‘Israeli’ regime’s political sphere into even greater uncertainty, raising the stakes for a third election cycle within a year.

After two failed rounds of unity talks, the first led by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately after the September 17 election and the second by Gantz, any Knesset member with the backing of at least 61 lawmakers would be tasked with forming a coalition. Lawmakers have 21 days to nominate a candidate.

This is the first time in the history of the occupation entity that two candidates fail to form a coalition.

Earlier on Wednesday, former war minister and chief of Yisrael Beitenu party Avigdor Lieberman, said he would not support any kind of minority government, either one backed by the Arab parties or a narrow one with the 55-seat right-wing bloc backing Netanyahu.

Lieberman blamed both Netanyahu and Gantz for the political deadlock, saying both men refused to budge from their positions for personal reasons.

